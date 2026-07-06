Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2

The annual International Fight Week numbered event in Las Vegas has always been one of the tentpole events on the UFC calendar, consistently featuring one of the best fight cards of the year, and this year is no different.
UFC 329 offers a packed 13-fight lineup that includes a handful of intriguing prospects, established veterans in compelling matchups, and a host of bouts carrying top-end divisional significance all capped by a rematch 13 years in the making between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.
Get psyched for Saturday night with our detailed look at the matchups set to hit the Octagon.
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Main Event: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway
Location: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Benoît Saint Denis vs Paddy Pimblett
- Cory Sandhagen vs Mario Bautista
- Brandon Royval vs Lone’er Kavanagh
- King Green vs Terrance McKinney
Prelim Matches:
- Nikita Krylov vs Robert Whittaker
- Gable Steveson vs Elisha Ellison
- Cody Garbrandt vs Adrian Yanez
- Luke Riley vs Kai Kamaka III
- Tracy Cortez vs Wang Cong
- Damian Pinas vs Cesar Almeida
- Ryan Gandra vs Zachary Reese
- Alessandro Costa vs Cody Durden
Main Event Matchup: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway
After first crossing paths in the early days of their UFC careers, Conor McGregor and Max Holloway square off for a second time in the main event of UFC 329.
Saturday marks McGregor’s first appearance in five years almost to the day, and the Irishman is looking to secure his first win since beating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 254. The first man to claim “champ-champ” status in the UFC, McGregor was an absolute force during the three-and-a-half year run from his April 2013 debut to his November 2016 win over Eddie Alvarez where he claimed the lightweight title, but he returns following a gruesome leg injury and prolonged stay on the sidelines with more of a question mark than at any other time in his career.
READ: Five Years Later | The UFC Awaits Conor McGregor’s Return
Holloway competes for the second time this year, returning to Las Vegas after landing on the business end of a one-sided decision in March when he lost the BMF title to Charles Oliveira in his first rematch of the year. “Blessed” dropped the first meeting to McGregor in the summer of 2013 and looks to earn a measure of revenge here, while also steadying himself heading into the back half of the year.
There are so many unique variables at play in this contest that make it difficult to break down, including, but not limited to McGregor’s age (he turns 38 next week), his fitness after a five-year layoff, and the fact this bout is being contested at welterweight. It’s a fascinating pairing because of their history, individual standings as two of the best fighters of the 2010s (and 2020s in Holloway’s case), and the sheer number of unknowns that can only be answered and resolved once they step into the Octagon and throw down on Saturday and will surely give us plenty to talk about going forward.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Benoît Saint Denis vs Paddy Pimblett
Benoît Saint Denis and Paddy Pimblett clash in the co-main event as the top-10 lightweights look to improve their positions in the title chase now that there is a new champion on the throne.
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Saint Denis has been on fire over his last four fights since joining forces with head coach Nicolas Ott, registering consecutive stoppage wins over Kyle Prepolec, Mauricio Ruffy, Beneil Dariush, and Dan Hooker. The 30-year-old from France is 9-2 in the UFC lightweight division, has earned finishes in all 17 of his wins, and is someone that isn’t talked about enough when discussing the most dangerous fighters in the 155-pound weight class.
Like Holloway, Pimblett opened his 2026 campaign with a loss at T-Mobile, falling to new champ Justin Gaethje in their interim title clash that closed out UFC 324 in January. It was the Liverpool lad’s first UFC setback and halted a nine-fight winning streak, but was a solid showing nonetheless. “The Baddy” is now aiming to secure a re-do with “The Highlight” or another marquee assignment later this year by halting Saint Denis.
We’re going to learn just how serious each of these men are as contenders in this one, as Saint Denis is a relentlessly aggressive fighter with an incredible ability to manufacture finishing opportunities, while Pimblett is ultra-durable and dangerous in every phase as well. With just three rounds to work, expect a frenetic pace, some mad scrambles, and a potential Fight of the Year contender for as long as it lasts.
Cory Sandhagen vs Mario Bautista
The main event isn’t the only rematch on the docket at UFC 329 as top 10 bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista clash for a second time as well.
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This is Sandhagen’s first appearance since his failed bid to wrest the title away from Merab Dvalishvili last year and the type of matchup that he has historically thrived in throughout his career. The 34-year-old Denver resident has been one of the best bantamweights on the planet for the last five or six years and feels poised to remain the sentry at the gates of the upper echelon of the divisional ranks for the foreseeable future.
Honestly, Bautista feels like Sandhagen Light — a highly skilled talent who can beat you in a number of ways and put together an outstanding resume, while also topping out just outside of becoming a genuine contender. He had his lengthy winning streak halted last October by Umar Nurmagomedov but got things moving in the right direction immediately by submitting Vinicius Oliveira in February to move to 9-1 over his last 10 and maintain his place in the rankings.
Sandhagen won the first meeting, which was Bautista’s short-notice promotional debut, and it’s going to be interesting to see how much has changed between them once they’re standing opposite one another for a second time. It feels like Bautista has developed more since that first meeting, but how much of that is simply because Sandhagen has been a complete, well-rounded force this entire time?
Brandon Royval vs Lone’er Kavanagh
Elite flyweights get in on the main card action this weekend as former title challenger Brandon Royval faces off with rising star Lone’er Kavanagh.
READ: Jumping Into July’s Most Compelling Matchups
Royval, who sits at No. 4 in both sets of UFC rankings, touches down in Las Vegas looking to halt a two-fight slide after getting stopped in the first round by Manel Kape in December following his Fight of the Year clash with current champ Joshua Van last July. The 33-year-old has fought ranked talent exclusively since arriving in the UFC and is the type of well-rounded, dangerous veteran that could easily slow Kavanagh’s ascent this weekend.
Kavanagh should have probably earned my votes for being the top fighter of the first half of 2026 after turning a short-notice opportunity in Mexico City into a decisive decision win over Brandon Moreno. It was an especially impressive effort given that just six months earlier, he was out-matched and out-gunned in a pairing with Charles Johnson, where he suffered the first loss of his career.
Will Royval rebound and show that Kavanagh still has a little to learn before becoming a full-fledged title threat, or can the British prospect earn another massive victory and add his name to the short list of contenders in the 125-pound weight class?
King Green vs Terrance McKinney
The main card action kicks off in the lightweight division where streaking elder statesman King Green faces off with the ever-explosive Terrance McKinney.
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Green probably deserved a shout in those awards too after picking up a pair of stoppage wins in the first half of 2026. In February, the 39-year-old dropped Daniel Zellhuber in the second round of their clash in Mexico City and then in May, he returned to submit fellow veteran Jeremy Stephens at UFC 329, pushing his winning streak to three and picking up his 35th career win in the process.
McKinney is the prototypical “all-or-nothing” fighter in that he either wins in the first round or loses in the first round with no in-betweens. Every one of his 26 career appearances has ended inside the distance, and he’s only been out of the first round four times, with each of his last seven fights wrapping up in 2:30 or less.
Someone is getting finished, and it’s most likely to happen in a hurry. The only question is: Who will stand triumphant and who will be left wondering what went wrong?
Preliminary Card Pairings
Nikita Krylov vs Robert Whittaker
Light heavyweight stalwart Nikita Krylov welcomes Robert Whittaker to the division in the final bout of Saturday’s preliminary card slate.
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After suffering a pair of quick knockout losses in 2025, Krylov got back on track in January with a third-round finish of Modestas Bukauskas to steady himself. Following an 11-plus-year stay at middleweight, “The Reaper” ventures up a division for the second time in his UFC tenure, looking to halt a two-fight skid and potentially add an interesting coda onto the end of his already storied career.
Gable Steveson vs Elisha Ellison
Hyped heavyweight prospect Gable Steveson makes his first foray into the Octagon this weekend, facing off with Pacific Northwest product Elisha Ellison.
A highly decorated, Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler with elite athleticism, the 26-year-old Steveson is already projected to become the next big thing in the heavyweight division. Ellison, who trains with lightweight mainstay Chase Hooper, dropped his promotional debut last September to Brando Pericic and looks to score a massive upset in his sophomore showing on Saturday.
Cody Garbrandt vs Adrian Yanez
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Bantamweight gunslingers Cody Garbrandt and Adrian Yanez clash here in what should be an absolute barnburner on the feet until one of them gets dropped or the final horn sounds.
Garbrandt has gone 3-2 since his one-off venture to flyweight, most recently earning a unanimous decision win over Xiao Long at UFC 326 in a bout where the Chinese fighter lost two points for repeated low blows. Yanez competed three weeks later in Seattle, facing off with Ricky Simon in a heated back-and-forth that ended up rightfully being scored a draw.
Luke Riley vs Kai Kamaka III
Unbeaten Liverpool man Luke Riley makes his second appearance of the year and first in Las Vegas, stepping in against Hawaiian veteran Kai Kamaka III.
Sporting a 13-0 record that includes wins in each of his first two UFC outings, Riley is one of six unbeaten fighters in the featherweight division and aims to remain so through his first business trip to “The Fight Capital of the World.” Kamaka scored a split decision win in his short-notice return to the UFC in April and should serve as an outstanding test for the talented Scouser on Saturday.
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Tracy Cortez vs Wang Cong
Ranked flyweights Tracy Cortez and Wang Cong meet in a battle for positioning in the crowded 125-pound weight class.
Cortez landed on the wrong side of the results in her rematch with Erin Blanchfield last November at Madison Square Garden, suffering his second loss in three fights. Wang arrives on a three-fight winning streak and having won four of five in the UFC, most recently out-working Eduarda Moura in February in a bout where both women missed weight.
Damian Pinas vs Cesar Almeida
Dana White’s Contender Series grads Damian Pinas and Cesar Almeida meet in what should be a combustible matchup in the middleweight division.
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A member of the Class of ’25, Pinas turned in an impressive performance in his debut in February, laying out Wes Schultz in half a round to maintain his 100-percent finishing rate and advance to 9-1 for his career. Almeida, who earned his UFC contract in the summer of ’23, has gone 3-2 through his first five starts, most recently landing on the wrong side of the scorecards in a December meeting with another Season 9 graduate, Cezary Oleksiejczuk.
Ryan Gandra vs Zachary Reese
Two more Contender Series alums clash at middleweight here as Brazilian Ryan Gandra squares off with Zachary Reese.
Gandra needed less than a minute to dispatch Jose Daniel Medina and claim victory in his promotional debut, climbing to 9-1 with the win, much like Pinas. Reese, who was also part of the Class of ’23 with Almeida, makes his ninth UFC appearances here, aiming to rebound following a split decision loss to Michel Pereira in Houston earlier this year.
Alessandro Costa vs Cody Durden
Flyweights open the show on Saturday as Alessandro Costa steps in to face off with Cody Durden.
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Fighting for the third time in less than 100 days, Costa tags in for Ode Osbourne looking to collect a third stoppage win in 2026 after beating Stewart Nicoll in April and Matt Schnell in June. Durden dropped a decision in his first outing this year at UFC 326, but bounced back with a strong effort against Jafel Filho in April to collect his seventh UFC victory.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 2026. The early prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.