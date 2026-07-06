Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2

There are so many unique variables at play in this contest that make it difficult to break down, including, but not limited to McGregor’s age (he turns 38 next week), his fitness after a five-year layoff, and the fact this bout is being contested at welterweight. It’s a fascinating pairing because of their history, individual standings as two of the best fighters of the 2010s (and 2020s in Holloway’s case), and the sheer number of unknowns that can only be answered and resolved once they step into the Octagon and throw down on Saturday and will surely give us plenty to talk about going forward.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Benoît Saint Denis vs Paddy Pimblett

Benoît Saint Denis and Paddy Pimblett clash in the co-main event as the top-10 lightweights look to improve their positions in the title chase now that there is a new champion on the throne.

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Saint Denis has been on fire over his last four fights since joining forces with head coach Nicolas Ott, registering consecutive stoppage wins over Kyle Prepolec, Mauricio Ruffy, Beneil Dariush, and Dan Hooker. The 30-year-old from France is 9-2 in the UFC lightweight division, has earned finishes in all 17 of his wins, and is someone that isn’t talked about enough when discussing the most dangerous fighters in the 155-pound weight class.

Like Holloway, Pimblett opened his 2026 campaign with a loss at T-Mobile, falling to new champ Justin Gaethje in their interim title clash that closed out UFC 324 in January. It was the Liverpool lad’s first UFC setback and halted a nine-fight winning streak, but was a solid showing nonetheless. “The Baddy” is now aiming to secure a re-do with “The Highlight” or another marquee assignment later this year by halting Saint Denis.