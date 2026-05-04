Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland

While this profiles as a “striker versus grappler” battle, both men are more well-rounded than those designations suggest, which makes this one feel like more of a battle of wills and endurance than anything else. As simple as it often sounds, whoever is able to dictate the terms of engagement will hold the upper hand, but that resets after every round, so the key will be seeing how each respond if they drop a round or two early in the fight.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Alexander Volkov vs Waldo Cortes Acosta

Alexander Volkov and Waldo Cortes Acosta meet in a battle of heavyweights, looking to cement their place at the top of the list of active contenders as things in the division start to really get moving for the first time this year.

Your UFC 328 Full Fight Week Guide

Volkov has been involved in back-to-back debated fights that ended in split decisions, the first a loss to Ciryl Gane in a fight many believed he won, and the second, which he won, last October against Jailton Almeida, where neither man mustered much offense. Prior to those two contests, the Russian veteran was rolling, posting four straight victories while showing an increased aggressiveness in wins over Jairzinho Rosenstruik, Alexandr Romanov, Tai Tuivasa, and Sergei Pavlovich.