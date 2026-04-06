Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg

Murzakanov is arguably the best contender that few people view in that light at the moment, and he aims to change that this weekend by trouncing Costa and continuing his unbeaten march forward in the division. “The Professional” is 16-0 overall, 6-0 in the UFC, and coming off a first-round stoppage win over Aleksandar Rakic, and if he sails through Costa — or even just beats him on the cards —he’ll have as good a case as anyone for a championship opportunity later in the year.

Costa has hinted at a move to light heavyweight in the past and dabbled in the division when he turned up too big for his scheduled middleweight clash with Marvin Vettori a few years back, but now he makes the move officially and gets the chance to jump right into the mix if he can become the first to defeat Murzakanov. When he’s locked in, the 34-year-old Brazilian is still dangerous and capable of being a contender, as he showed in his win over Roman Kopylov last July, but it’s been difficult to know which version of Costa is going to turn up for the last several years, which adds to the intrigue of a Paulo Costa fight week.

Will Murzakanov earn another victory and call for a title shot, or will a focused Costa secure a victory and catapult himself into contention right out of the gates?

Curtis Blaydes vs Josh Hokit

The heavyweight division is going to be in full focus in a couple of months, but the potentially seismic matchups in the weight class start here as Curtis Blaydes faces off with Josh Hokit on Saturday night.

Watch This And Every UFC Event Live On Paramount+

Blaydes is tied with Marcin Tybura as the second longest tenured fighter in the UFC heavyweight division, having both debuted on April 10, 2016, in Zagreb, Croatia; Derrick Lewis is the resident “Unc” of the division, having been on the roster since April 2014. He’s been a fixture in the Top 10 for most of that time and a Top 5 staple for the last seven years and remains the ultimate truth machine when it comes to determining if a hopeful is ready to hang with the best the division has to offer.