Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg

Miami has been an annual destination for UFC over the last several years, and this week, Kaseya Center once again plays host to the Octagon and a springtime event.
Headlined by a clash for the vacant light heavyweight title between former champion Jiří Procházka and streaking contender Carlos Ulberg and backed by a collection of compelling matchups carrying significant divisional ramifications, Saturday’s fight card offers plenty of intrigue, the promise of excitement, and plenty to discuss once the smoke clears.
Let’s get into it, shall we?
Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs Carlos Ulberg
Location: Kaseya Center — Miami, FL
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Azamat Murzakanov vs Paulo Costa
- Curtis Blaydes vs Josh Hokit
- Dominick Reyes vs Johnny Walker
- Cub Swanson vs Nate Landwehr
Prelim Matches:
- Patricio Pitbull vs Aaron Pico
- Mateusz Gamrot vs Esteban Ribovics
- Kevin Holland vs Randy Brown
- Tatiana Suarez vs Loopy Godinez
- Chris Padilla vs MarQuel Mederos
- Kelvin Gastelum vs Vicente Luque
- Charles Radtke vs Francisco Prado
UFC Light Heavyweight Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs Carlos Ulberg
With Alex Pereira headed to heavyweight, Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg meet in Saturday night’s main event to determine the next UFC light heavyweight champion.
Procházka has held the title before and never actually lost it in competition; he opted to vacate the belt after suffering a significant shoulder injury before he could ever defend it and then suffered a pair of losses to Pereira as he attempted to get it back. Those are the only setbacks the Czech standout has incurred in the Octagon, and his come-from-behind finish of Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320 last October is the perfect embodiment of what makes him so dangerous.
Ulberg has been methodically working his way up the divisional ladder since 2022, rattling off nine straight victories overall, but it wasn’t until his last effort that he really stamped himself as a deserving title contender. Decision wins over division staples Volkan Oezdemir and Jan Blachowicz were quality victories that didn’t exactly get people buzzing, but when “Black Jag” sparked Dominick Reyes last September in Perth, it was a reminder of the destructive power he possesses and made him the obvious choice to stand opposite Procházka here.
While both men are strikers, this is the ultimate contrast in approach, as Prochazka is all improvisation and frenetic movements, working on feel and fluidity, while Ulberg is a technician who is largely fundamentally sound. It will be fascinating to see if Procházka can drag the City Kickboxing man into a more chaotic battle early or if Ulberg will be able to salt away rounds from range while stymying the former champion’s advances as Rountree Jr. was able to do in the early goings of their fight.
The division has been in constant flux for the last six years, with six different individuals combining for seven reigns, with only two —Blachowicz and Pereira in his first stint —accruing successful title defenses. Will the winner of this one bring stability to the division?
Additional Main Card Matchups
Azamat Murzakanov vs Paulo Costa
The second pairing in the trio of crucial light heavyweight fights on Saturday’s fight card is a matchup between undefeated Russian Azamat Murzakanov and former middleweight contender Paulo Costa that was recently elevated to the co-main event slot.
Murzakanov is arguably the best contender that few people view in that light at the moment, and he aims to change that this weekend by trouncing Costa and continuing his unbeaten march forward in the division. “The Professional” is 16-0 overall, 6-0 in the UFC, and coming off a first-round stoppage win over Aleksandar Rakic, and if he sails through Costa — or even just beats him on the cards —he’ll have as good a case as anyone for a championship opportunity later in the year.
Costa has hinted at a move to light heavyweight in the past and dabbled in the division when he turned up too big for his scheduled middleweight clash with Marvin Vettori a few years back, but now he makes the move officially and gets the chance to jump right into the mix if he can become the first to defeat Murzakanov. When he’s locked in, the 34-year-old Brazilian is still dangerous and capable of being a contender, as he showed in his win over Roman Kopylov last July, but it’s been difficult to know which version of Costa is going to turn up for the last several years, which adds to the intrigue of a Paulo Costa fight week.
Will Murzakanov earn another victory and call for a title shot, or will a focused Costa secure a victory and catapult himself into contention right out of the gates?
Curtis Blaydes vs Josh Hokit
The heavyweight division is going to be in full focus in a couple of months, but the potentially seismic matchups in the weight class start here as Curtis Blaydes faces off with Josh Hokit on Saturday night.
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Blaydes is tied with Marcin Tybura as the second longest tenured fighter in the UFC heavyweight division, having both debuted on April 10, 2016, in Zagreb, Croatia; Derrick Lewis is the resident “Unc” of the division, having been on the roster since April 2014. He’s been a fixture in the Top 10 for most of that time and a Top 5 staple for the last seven years and remains the ultimate truth machine when it comes to determining if a hopeful is ready to hang with the best the division has to offer.
Hokit earned his place on the roster with a second-round win on Dana White’s Contender Series last season and has since made a pair of quick appearances inside the Octagon to make it clear that he’s ready for a step in competition. Last November, he worked Max Gimenis, and at UFC 324, the Jackson-Wink MMA representative battered Denzel Freeman to the point where he couldn’t continue after the first round, moving to 8-0 overall in the process.
This is the fighting equivalent of tossing someone who just passed their first swimming class into the deep end of the pool without any water wings or even a pool noodle for them to try and track down.
Blaydes has only lost to the best of the best in the division and has both the wrestling and power to punish Hokit if he’s not ready for what’s coming, but at the same time, this is the right way to approach things with someone as young and inexperienced as Hokit. If he loses, it was too much, too soon, and he takes a step back, but if he wins, heavyweight has a brand new contender on its hands.
Dominick Reyes vs Johnny Walker
The first of the three light heavyweight contests on Saturday’s main card sees Dominick Reyes return to the site of his last victory for a showdown with unpredictable Brazilian Johnny Walker.
After four-straight losses and a four-year run without a win where his future was in question, Reyes started a resurgence in 2024 with finishes of Dustin Jacoby and Anthony Smith, then added to it last year in Miami with a first-round knockout of Nikita Krylov. That landed him a main event assignment against Ulberg down under that did not go as planned, and now he’s back in South Florida looking to get things moving in the right direction again.
Walker is such a difficult fighter to forecast because, prior to his fight with Zhang Mingyang last year, the 34-year-old had dropped two straight and hadn’t won a fight since beating Smith on the scorecards in May 2023. Once projected to be a contender, he felt like he had topped out, but then in August, he looked dialed in and dominant while cutting down the Chinese prospect in Shanghai to get back into the win column.
There are infinite ways this one could play out, and none of the outcomes would be surprising. The only thing that is for certain when these two step into the Octagon together is that it should be all kinds of entertaining for as long as it lasts.
Cub Swanson vs Nate Landwehr
The latest shuffling of the lineup at Kaseya Center means that UFC 327 now opens with Cub Swanson making the final walk of his career in a must-see matchup with Nate Landwehr.
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A pro for more than 20 years and one of the last remaining competitors to have fought in the WEC, “Killer Cub” has been one of the most consistently entertaining fighters in the sport the whole way through. His fight with DooHo Choi at UFC 207 is already in the UFC Hall of Fame, and after back-to-back Fight of the Night-winning efforts and a knockout win over Billy Quarantillo last time out, it’s clear that the 42-year-old California native can still compete, but he’s ready to shift his attention to coaching.
Landwehr is highly allergic to being in a boring fight and is the perfect partner for Swanson’s last dance — someone who is happy to engage, dangerous at all times, but very much on the same tier as his opponent when it comes to where they stand in the division right now. He’s dropped two straight and three of four, but with all the attention this fight is rightfully going to command, there’s no better time for “The Train” to get back on track than this weekend.
This is a cruel and difficult sport, and there are no guarantees that you’re going to get to go out on your own terms, so seeing more athletes make that choice when they could likely still compete is heartening. Expect fireworks for as long as this one lasts, and then an outpouring of emotion once it’s over.
Preliminary Card Pairings
Patricio Pitbull vs Aaron Pico
Although their paths never crossed outside the UFC, Patricio Pitbull and Aaron Pico will share the Octagon together this weekend in an oft-discussed pairing that is critical for each man.
Pitbull was too hesitant in his debut loss to Yair Rodriguez early last year, but righted the ship with a win over Dan Ige in a competitive bout at UFC 318 in New Orleans. Pico was looking solid in his first foray into the Octagon in August, but then walked into a spinning back elbow from Lerone Murphy that ended his night in a flash, leaving him looking to rebound here.
Mateusz Gamrot vs Esteban Ribovics
For the second time in three fights, ranked lightweight Mateusz Gamrot defends his place in the Top 15 in a clash with a dangerous unranked foe as he faces off with Argentina’s Esteban Ribovics.
After out-hustling Ludovit Klein last May to solidify his place in the rankings, Gamrot showed his gameness by venturing to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on short notice to face Charles Oliveira, where he landed on the wrong side of a second-round submission. Along with being an all-action fighter with three straight Fight of the Night bonuses, Ribovics is an ascending name in the division, having gone 4-1 over his last five starts, with a chance to force his way into the rankings with a win here.
Kevin Holland vs Randy Brown
Veteran welterweights that have somehow yet to share the Octagon finally do so in Miami as Kevin Holland meets Randy Brown.
Holland fought five times again last year, moving back to welterweight after a January loss to Reinier de Ridder before earning wins over Gunnar Nelson and Vicente Luque, then suffering back-to-back decision losses to Daniel Rodriguez and Mike Malott. After becoming the first person to knock out Nicolas Dalby in April, Brown got his first main event opportunity in November, where he suffered a second-round TKO loss to ascending Brazilian Gabriel Bonfim.
Tatiana Suarez vs Loopy Godinez
Top 10 strawweights clash here as Tatiana Suarez and Loopy Godinez look to establish their place in the pecking order as we head towards summer.
Suarez kicked off her 2025 campaign with a tough showing in her championship bout against Zhang Weili in Sydney at UFC 312, but rebounded with a wrestling-heavy win over Amanda Lemos at Noche UFC to cement her standing as a Top 5 fighter. Godinez dropped decisions to Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern in 2024 and then bounced back with similar results against Julia Polastri and Jessica Andrade last year to work her way into the Top 10.
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Chris Padilla vs MarQuel Mederos
Ascending lightweights that have yet to taste defeat in their UFC careers clash in Florida as Chris “Taco” Padilla squares off with MarQuel Mederos.
Padilla arrived in the UFC as a short-notice replacement two years ago, upsetting James Llontop, and has continued to thrive since, adding three more wins to advance to 4-0 with three finishes inside the Octagon. A member of the DWCS Class of ’23, Mederos has earned a trio of decision wins thus far to run his winning streak to nine and his record to 11-1 heading into his 2026 debut this weekend.
Kelvin Gastelum vs Vicente Luque
Respected veteran Kelvin Gastelum and Vicente Luque square off early in the night as the Brazilian makes the move up to middleweight for the first time.
Gastelum closed out his 2025 campaign with a unanimous decision win over Dustin Stoltzfus, giving him victories in three of his last four middleweight appearances. A staple in the welterweight rankings for years, the 34-year-old Luque moves up a weight class after suffering consecutive losses last year and struggling to a 2-5 mark over his last seven appearances.
Charles Radtke vs Francisco Prado
Welterweights looking to make waves in 2026 open up this weekend’s fight card in Miami as Charles Radtke throws down with Francisco Prado.
Radtke hadn’t seen the scorecards since opening his UFC run with a decision win, with each of his three wins and two losses coming inside the distance, including his submission finish of Daniel Frunza last time out. The youngest fighter in the division, Prado hasn’t enjoyed the same success as compatriots Ailin Perez, Esteban Ribovics, or Kevin Vallejos, but looks to them for inspiration as he aims to halt a three-fight slide to kick off the festivities at Kaseya Center on Saturday.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 11, 2026. Early prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.