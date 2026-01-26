Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Volkanovski is one of the best fighters of his generation, without question, and one of the greatest of all-time; a technical master with insane Fight IQ, tons of moxie and mettle, and a resume that will hold up exceptionally well through the years. There is nothing the 37-year-old does that flies off the screen, but that’s the beauty of his game; it’s all about the elite preparation, razor-sharp fundamentals, and ability to adjust on the fly as the situation calls for it that make him such a tremendous champion.

WATCH: Volkanovski's Greatest Hits

Not yet in his fourth year on the roster, Lopes is fighting for the title for a second time, having gotten himself back in the win column last September with a second-round stoppage win over Jean Silva at Noche UFC in an electric fight that showcased what makes him so incredibly dangerous and entertaining. Traditionally a fast starter that can threaten in every phase, the Brazilian challenger will look to spoil Volkanovski’s homecoming and put a quick end to his second run atop the featherweight division here.

Rematches are endlessly fascinating because both individuals have first-hand experience to draw from the second time around. While Lopes definitely feels like the kind of competitor that will benefit greatly from having been through this once before — he seemed a little “deer in the headlines” at the outset of their UFC 314 clash — Volkanovski is one of the most experienced champions in the fold and has shown time and again that he’s able to give you new looks each time out.