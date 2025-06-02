Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Before the boys close out the show, the ladies will light up the Octagon as Julianna Pena puts her title on the line against Kayla Harrison in the bantamweight championship co-main event.

Pena claimed the title for a second time with a dogged split decision win over Raquel Pennington last October in Salt Lake City. It was a quintessential Pena performance, as the first female Ultimate Fighter winner leaned on her grit, tenacity, and steady output early to race out to an early lead and hold off the champion down the stretch in the closely contested bout.

Harrison also competed on that card in Salt Lake City, earning her place as No. 1 contender with a unanimous decision win over Ketlen Vieira earlier in the evening. Though it wasn’t as dominant as her debut win over Holly Holm in April, there were probably more positives to take away from her most recent outing, as the two-time Olympic gold medalist showed she could push through three hard rounds, at altitude, in a tough stylistic matchup with a perennial contender.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 316 In Your Country

As much as the banter between these two is going to be terrific in the days leading up to this weekend’s contest, it’s how things play out once they get in there that is most captivating. On paper, it feels like a bout that could hinge on how long it lasts, with most forecasting Harrison to have success early, but Pena to be the more successful of the two if things reach the championship rounds.

It will be interesting to see what transpires, especially with the potential for a massive fight with 2025 Hall of Fame inductee and former two-division champion Amanda Nunes sitting out there as a huge opportunity for whomever emerges with the belt around their waist should “The Lioness” end her retirement.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Kelvin Gastelum vs Joe Pyfer