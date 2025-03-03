Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

The first meeting between these two started out as a competitive affair before Gaethje pulled away down the stretch, with the third round standing as the only round the judges were unanimous on, with all three awarding the round to Gaethje, including one seeing it 10-8 in his favor. But three years hence, it’s going to be interesting to see how things have changed and where each man stacks up at the moment, and we should be in for an electric contest no matter what.

Jalin Turner vs Ignacio Bahamondes

Staying in the lightweight division, Top 15 mainstay Jalin Turner looks to get things moving in the right direction again while Ignacio Bahamondes aims to punch his ticket to a place in the rankings in this sure-fire barnburner that serves as the featured bout of the evening.

Currently stationed at No. 13 in the rankings, Turner comes into this one off a loss to Renato Moicano at UFC 300 and having dropped three of his last four. That being said, he quickly stopped King Green prior to his loss at last year’s tricentennial and landed on the wrong side of split decision verdicts in competitive, exciting bouts with Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot before that, which tells everything you need to know about where “The Tarantula” stands within the divisional hierarchy ahead of this one.

A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) Class of 2020, Bahamondes touches down in Las Vegas having earned back-to-back first-round stoppage wins and consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses as well. Last time out, “La Jaula” stopped Manuel Torres at Noche UFC (UFC 306), pushing his record to 16-5 overall and 5-1 over his last six UFC appearances.