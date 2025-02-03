Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland

One year and 20 days after meeting in Toronto at UFC 297, Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland once again stand opposite one another with the middleweight title up for grabs.

Du Plessis makes his second consecutive start in Australia, looking to maintain his unbeaten record inside the Octagon and extend his overall winning streak to 11 as he defends his title for the second time. After claiming the belt in January, “Stillknocks” squared off with Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in Perth last August, submitting “The Last Stylebender” to cement his standing atop the division and lay their rivalry to bed.

How To Watch UFC 312 In Your Country

Strickland claimed the title with his own win over Adesanya in this very same building before dropping the belt at the outset of last year. He rebounded with a dominant effort over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 in a fight that was incomprehensibly scored a split decision, and will look to join Adesanya as only the second man to hold the middleweight title twice by earning a measure of revenge over Du Plessis this weekend.

The initial meeting between these two was too close for words: a five-round battle where rounds were decided by the smallest of margins and a case could be made for either competitor doing enough to merit the victory. It was one of those instances where both men left everything in the Octagon, and it will be interesting to see whether the sequel plays out in a similar fashion or if either is able to dominate the action to the point where there are no questions about who should leave Australia with the title in tow.