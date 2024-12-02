Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Alexandre Pantoja puts his flyweight title on the line in December for the second straight year, welcoming former Rizin standout Kai Asakura into a championship opportunity in his UFC debut.

The 34-year-old champion enters on a six-fight winning streak, having successfully defended his title twice already. After dominating Brandon Royval last December in Las Vegas, Pantoja returned to his hometown of Rio de Janeiro in May, emerging victorious in a hard-fought clash with Australian challenger Steve Erceg.

Asakura touches down in the UFC with a 21-4 record and wins over established names like Kyoto Horiguchi, Manel Kape, and Juan Archuleta. The seventh Japanese fighter to challenge for UFC gold, Asakura looks to become the first to earn a victory, and the eighth fighter to hold the flyweight strap.

This is a big-name fight in the 125-pound weight class that ascended to the main event slot when welterweight champ Belal Muhammad was forced off the card. From a stylistic perspective, this is an outstanding clash of styles, as Pantoja is a massive threat on the canvas and dominant in the grappling realm, while Asakura is a dangerous striker with a diverse array of weapons he’s able to utilize to finish fights.

Will the champion retain or will history be made?

Additional Main Card Matchups

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry