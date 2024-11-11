Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The current heavyweight champion faces off with the most accomplished heavyweight titleholder in UFC history to round out this weekend’s fight card as Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic finally share the Octagon together.

Arguably the greatest fighter in the history of the sport, Jones claimed the heavyweight title with a quick and relatively effortless first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, adding his name to the rare list of athletes that have won UFC gold in two weight classes. He was slated to defend against Miocic last November, but suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the run up to the fight, resulting in this one-year postponement, which means he’s fought just once in the four years and nine months.

The only heavyweight champion to successfully defend the title three times, Miocic looks to add his name to the history books by becoming just the second man to claim the belt three times. The Ohio native has faced two opponents — Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier — a combined five times in his last five outings, returning to action here for the first time since dropping the title at UFC 260 in March 2021.

There are a ton of legacy implications on the line in this one, along with the heavyweight title, and the closer we get to Saturday night, the more intriguing this fight becomes for me. Jones ran through Gane, but was able to play right to his greatest strength, and it will be curious to see if he can do the same to Miocic. Conversely, the 42-year-old former champ is an excellent all-around talent with serious power, and presents — on paper, at least — as the most experienced and dangerous opponent Jones has faced in quite some time.

Additional Main Card Matchups

