Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 307 Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

For the third time this year, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira puts his title on the line in the main event of a UFC pay-per-view, squaring off with surging challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. to close out UFC 307 in Salt Lake City.

In the roughly 11 months since Pereira claimed the vacant title with a second-round knockout win over former champ Jiri Prochazka last year at Madison Square Garden, the 37-year-old Brazilian has earned consecutive successful title defenses against ex-titleholder Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 and a second stoppage over Prochazka at UFC 303 to push his overall winning streak to four. “Poatan” remains one of the most feared finishers in the UFC — a devastating striker with uncanny speed and technique for someone his size, and someone truly capable of altering the course of a fight with a single thudding blow.

Order UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

Rountree Jr. touches down in Salt Lake City on a five-fight winning streak, having earned finishes in four of those contests, each more devastating and resounding than the last. In his last appearance, the 34-year-old challenger stopped Anthony Smith in the third round of a fight he was winning handily, rocking him with a sharp, forceful left hand before “Lionheart” slowly collapsed to the canvas with Rountree Jr. standing over him, the follow-up blow locked and loaded, but never fired.

It’s cliche to say that a fight is “going to be fireworks,” but this is one of those instances where the sentiment feels incredibly apt. Pereira has earned finishes in six of his eight UFC victories, including each of his last three outings, while Rountree Jr. has ended things inside the distance in seven of his nine UFC triumphs. Both men thrive in the striking exchanges, which means this could turn out to be a case where whomever lands the heaviest blow first departs Delta Center with the light heavyweight title in tow.

Bantamweight Championship Co-Main Event: Raquel Pennington vs Julianna Pena