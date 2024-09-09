Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko meet for a third time, with the women’s flyweight title once again hanging in the balance.

Each of the first two meetings between these two standout talents has been tense and competitive, with Grasso pulling off the upset to claim the title in the first meeting last March before a debated scorecard resulted in the rematch at Noche UFC last September ending in a draw. Both champion and challenger had their moments in each of the first two encounters, with Shevchenko ahead going into the championship rounds in each contest before Grasso rallied, first for the finish and then to earn a draw.

FREE FIGHTS: Grasso vs Shevchenko 1 | Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

While they were exceptionally collaborative and focused on being quality coaches during their time on Season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter, it’s impossible for there not to be simmering tension between these two as the series to date has been riddled with questions and points of debate.

This third meeting is an opportunity for both Grasso and Shevchenko to definitively stamp themselves as the dominant competitor and undisputed champion, with the future direction of the division tethered to the outcome. Should Grasso win, 2025 could be the first year since 2018 where Shevchenko is not involved in a title fight, while if “Bullet”emerges victorious, the series would be level at 1-1-1, with a fourth fight lingering as a possibility.

But before getting to what happens after, we have to get through the fight itself, and just like the first two instalments, this one should be riveting, as well.

Other Pay-Per-View Main Card Matchups

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes