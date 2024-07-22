Fight-By-Fight Preview | UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The main event isn’t the only high-profile rematch on the slate, as the penultimate pairing for the interim heavyweight strap between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes is also a do-over of a bout that ended prematurely.

Aspinall claimed the interim title last November in New York, stepping in with Sergei Pavlovich and putting the big Russian down in the opening frame. Now 7-1 inside the Octagon with all of his victories coming inside the distance, his only setback came when he suffered a non-contact knee injury in his first meeting with Blaydes in London in the summer of ’22.

A fixture in the top tier of the heavyweight division for the last several years, Blaydes followed his win over Aspinall with a loss to Pavlovich but rebounded in March with a second-round stoppage win over streaking Brazilian Jailton Almeida. Sporting a 13-4 record with one no contest over his 18-fight UFC run, this is Blaydes’ first championship opportunity.

Their initial meeting, which headlined the second of the promotion’s twin trips across the pond in 2022, was highly anticipated and the rematch is, as well. Aspinall presents as one of the most well-rounded talents in the division, while Blaydes has shared the Octagon with virtually every standout to pass through the heavyweight ranks over the last decade, so this one should be riveting from start to finish.

Other Main Card Matchups

King Green vs. Paddy Pimblett