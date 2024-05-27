 Skip to main content
Islam Makhachev of Russia celebrates after his victory over Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Outlining All The Action Set To Hit The Octagon At Prudential Center On Saturday Night
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • May. 27, 2024

Saturday marks the UFC’s tenth trip to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, which has sneakily been home to some memorable moments over the years.

Georges St-Pierre defeated Dan Hardy at “The Rock” in 2010. Jon Jones made history, becoming the youngest UFC champion ever when he stormed through “Shogun” Rua a year later at UFC 128, and then successfully defended his light heavyweight strap against Chael Sonnen there two years later.

Order UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Renan Barão and Jose Aldo delivered a Nova Uniao title defense double-up at UFC 169, Luke Rockhold punched his ticket to his UFC 194 title fight with Chris Weidman there, and, most recently, Diego Lopes introduced himself to the world with his breakout performance against Movsar Evloev at UFC 288.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

This weekend, the action returns to the home of the Devils for UFC 302 and, rest assured, this card is sure to deliver another memorable moment or two.

Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier

Location: Prudential Center — Newark, New Jersey

Where to Watch: ESPN+ / ESPN2

Other Main Card Matches:

  • Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa
  • Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Jailton Almeida vs Alexandr Romanov
  • Randy Brown vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

How To Watch UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier From Your Country

Prelim Matches:

  • Cesar Almeida vs Roman Kopylov
  • Grant Dawson vs Joe Solecki
  • Phil Rowe vs Jake Matthews
  • Niko Price vs Alex Morono
  • Mickey Gall vs Bassil Hafez
  • Ailin Perez vs Joselyne Edwards
  • Andre Lima vs Mitch Raposo

Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier

UFC 302 Countdown | Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier
fight pass logo
UFC 302 Countdown | Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier
UFC 302 wraps with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defending his title against former interim champ and two-time title challenger Dustin Poirier.

UFC 302: Dustin Poirier's Top Finishes | Islam Makhachev UFC Connected | Islam Makhachev's Win Streak | Dustin Poirier Full-Fight Marathon | Five Islam Makhachev Fights To Watch

Makhachev made two appearances in his first year atop the division, facing off with Alexander Volkanovski both times. In the first outing, he out-worked and then out-lasted the former featherweight kingpin, and in the second, he claimed top spot in the pound-for-pound rankings by felling “Alexander the Great” in the first round.

Poirier arrives in Newark off a second-round stoppage win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 that allowed him to quickly bounce back from his knockout loss to Justin Gaethje last summer and land a third opportunity to compete for the undisputed title.

Dustin Poirier reacts after his victory against Benoit Saint Denis of France in a lightweight fight during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Stylistically, this is a classic “grappler versus striker” matchup, and from a narrative side, there is a lot about this pairing that is compelling, with Makhachev set to defend against a lightweight contender for the first time and Poirier aiming to claim the one win that has escaped him to this point in his career.

However this plays out, it should be a fascinating way to close out the evening in New Jersey.

Other Main Card Bouts

Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland returns to action in a five-round pairing with perennial contender Paulo Costa.

Sean Strickland punches Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

After shocking the world by winning the belt in decisive fashion last fall, Strickland dropped the title in a close, competitive bout with Dricus Du Plessis in January, halting his modest three-fight winning streak. As for Costa, he touches down for this co-main event assignment after battling hard against Robert Whittaker in February, marking the first time he’s competed twice in the same calendar year since he fought three times in 2017.

RELATED: Middleweight Title Picture Comes Into Focus In June

There are some big middleweight matchups on the horizon this month and the division is undergoing renovations at the moment, so each contest is critical for these championship hopefuls. A big effort from either man would not only solidify their place in the pecking order, but potentially set up a title eliminator for the victor later in the year, as well.

Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Speaking of middleweight contests, Kevin Holland jumps back in the fray at 185 pounds for this main card fixture with Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Kevin Holland punches Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in a welterweight fight during the Noche UFC event at T-Mobile Arena on September 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Holland’s last eight fights have played out as four sets of two, as he began his welterweight adventure with a pair of wins then dropped back-to-back contests before winning his first two outings of 2023. After dropping a split decision to Jack Della Maddalena to close out last year, he landed on the wrong side of the cards against Michael “Venom” Page at UFC 299, sending him into this one hoping to maintain his current pattern and get back into the win column.

Oleksiejczuk’s UFC career has been similarly inconsistent, as the 29-year-old Polish fighter has never won or lost more than two straight through his first 13 appearances. He’s gone 3-2 since shifting to middleweight, with his setbacks coming against currently ranked Brazilians Caio Borralho and Michel Pereira.

This is a crucial contest for both men, which should bring out the best of each on Saturday. Holland needs to avoid a three-fight slide, while Oleksiejczuk can grab what would be the biggest win of his career by getting back on track, so expect each to be firing on all cylinders from the outset this weekend.

Jailton Almeida vs Alexandr Romanov

Jailton Almeida and Alexandr Romanov square off in this potentially fascinating heavyweight fixture.

Jailton Almeida of Brazil celebrates his submission victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Spectrum Center on May 13, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“Malhadinho” began his UFC tenure with six straight victories, rocketing into contention on the heels of three victories last year, only to have that ascent halted by Curtis Blaydes in March. Romanov similarly started out hot, winning five straight upon arriving in the Octagon, and turns up in Jersey after snapping a two-fight skid with a strong showing last July.

Can the Brazilian get things rolling again after stumbling hard against Blaydes or will Romanov secure a massive win that catapults him up the heavyweight rankings?

Randy Brown vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

The main card gets underway with a welterweight clash between Randy Brown and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Randy Brown of Jamaica punches Wellington Turman of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on June 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

One of the more unheralded competitors in the 170-pound ranks over the last several years, Brown enters off a beautiful knockout win over Muslim Salikhov in February and has won eight of his last 10 bouts overall. In many ways, the same can be said of dos Santos, who slides into UFC 303 unbeaten in his last three outings and brandishing a 10-2-1 mark over his previous 13 appearances.

READ: The 10 | Explosive Summer Gets Underway In June

Both men have resided on the fringes of the Top 15 for the last couple years, and the winner will have a very solid case for inclusion once the rankings update next week. They are both technically sharp and typically involved in entertaining scraps, so this should be a dynamite way to kick off the main card this weekend.

Preliminary Card Bouts

Cesar Almeida vs Roman Kopylov

Cesar Almeida makes a hasty return to action, stepping in to face off with Roman Kopylov in the final preliminary card bout of the evening.

Roman Kopylov of Russia kicks Josh Fremd in a middleweight fight during the Noche UFC event at T-Mobile Arena on September 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The 35-year-old Brazilian kickboxer earned a win in his promotional debut at the start of April, stopping Dylan Budka in the second round, and looks to double up here. Kopylov entered the year as a dark horse in the division, but faltered at UFC 298, running afoul of streaking finisher Anthony Hernandez.

Grant Dawson vs Joe Solecki

It’s a battle of lightweight grapplers angling for an immediate return to the win column as Grant Dawson and Joe Solecki share the cage on Saturday.

Dawson went unbeaten through his first nine UFC appearances to earn a headlining assignment against Bobby Green last October, only to have his run of success halted in just 33 seconds. Across the Octagon, Solecki looks to bounce back after having his tidy two-fight winning streak snapped last December at the hands of Drakkar Klose.

Phil Rowe vs Jake Matthews

Phil Rowe punches Niko Price in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Amway Center on December 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Phil Rowe and Jake Matthews meet in a welterweight bout that has the potential to play out in a number of different ways.

Three consecutive wins earned Rowe a date with Neil Magny in his lone appearance of 2023, where the Brooklyn-born, Orlando-based Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad landed on the wrong side of a split decision verdict. Conversely, Matthews played the part of the experienced veteran last time out opposite Michael Morales, similarly finding himself on the wrong side of the scorecards against the undefeated talent from Ecuador.

READ: Best UFC Fights To Happen In Newark

Niko Price vs Alex Morono

The second of three straight welterweight bouts on Saturday’s prelims pits Niko Price and Alex Morono against one another in a rematch of divisional stalwarts.

Niko Price celebrates his victory over Alex Oliveira of Brazil in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 02, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Competing for the first time since last summer, Price looks to snap a two-fight losing streak and begin steering out of a rough stretch that has seen him go 2-4 with one no contest over his last seven appearances. Morono has alternated wins and losses over his last five, and hustles back into the Octagon here after a unanimous decision victory over Court McGee at the start of April.

Mickey Gall vs Bassil Hafez

Mickey Gall steps back into the Octagon for the first time in over two years this weekend, returning to face UFC sophomore Bassil Hafez.

Gall last competed at UFC 273, suffering a first-round stoppage loss to Mike Malott, and has gone just 3-5 over his last eight fights since beginning his career with four straight wins. Hafez tagged in on incredibly short notice to face Jack Della Maddalena last summer and made a positive impression, pushing the streaking Australian to his limits before landing on the unhappy side of a split decision verdict.

Ailin Perez vs Joselyne Edwards

Ailin Perez of Argentina punches Ashlee Evans-Smith in their women's bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Bad blood boils over into the Octagon here as rivals Ailin Perez and Joselyne Edwards look to settle their differences inside the cage.

The 29-year-old Perez has posted consecutive decision wins since dropping her debut and returning to bantamweight, while Edwards aims to get moving in the right direction again after having her three-fight winning streak snapped last September in Paris. The two got into a physical altercation last November, and now get 15 minutes, if needed, to resolve things this weekend.

Andre Lima vs Mitch Raposo

Andre Lima makes his second appearance of the year in Saturday’s opener, facing off with debuting substitute Mitch Raposo.

“Mascote” moved to 8-0 with a win in his March debut when his countryman Igor da Silva was disqualified for intentionally biting him during the contest. Raposo has appeared on both The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series, and now gets the call to replace Nyamjargal Tumendembrel and potentially build on his current four-fight winning streak.

Order UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Don't miss a moment of UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

UFC 302
