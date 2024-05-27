Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Holland’s last eight fights have played out as four sets of two, as he began his welterweight adventure with a pair of wins then dropped back-to-back contests before winning his first two outings of 2023. After dropping a split decision to Jack Della Maddalena to close out last year, he landed on the wrong side of the cards against Michael “Venom” Page at UFC 299, sending him into this one hoping to maintain his current pattern and get back into the win column.

Oleksiejczuk’s UFC career has been similarly inconsistent, as the 29-year-old Polish fighter has never won or lost more than two straight through his first 13 appearances. He’s gone 3-2 since shifting to middleweight, with his setbacks coming against currently ranked Brazilians Caio Borralho and Michel Pereira.

This is a crucial contest for both men, which should bring out the best of each on Saturday. Holland needs to avoid a three-fight slide, while Oleksiejczuk can grab what would be the biggest win of his career by getting back on track, so expect each to be firing on all cylinders from the outset this weekend.

Jailton Almeida vs Alexandr Romanov

Jailton Almeida and Alexandr Romanov square off in this potentially fascinating heavyweight fixture.