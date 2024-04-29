Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

There have been 10 previous instances where the UFC has brought an event of this type to the populous Brazilian city on the western shore of Guanabara Bay and each time, something special has transpired, including successful title defenses for legends like Anderson Silva, Jose Aldo, and Ronda Rousey, the championship ascents of Max Holloway, Jessica Andrade, and Jamahal Hill, and Edson Barboza’s iconic knockout win over Terry Etim.

Order UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

While there are never any guarantees when it comes to what is going to transpire in the Octagon, history suggests something special will happen this weekend at Farmasi Arena and the collection of athletes paired off to make the march into battle will surely be trying to deliver.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend at UFC 301.