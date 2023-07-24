Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz welcomes ex-middleweight boss Alex Pereira to the 205-pound weight class for the first time in Saturday’s co-main event.

Blachowicz returns for the first time since battling Magomed Ankalaev to a draw at UFC 282 in a clash for the light heavyweight title. The Polish veteran started well in that contest, chopping away at Ankalaev’s legs, but was unable to fully capitalize and got out-grappled down the stretch, leading to the unsatisfying result last December.

A move to light heavyweight always felt in the cards for the hulking Pereira, and after dropping the middleweight strap to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, “Poatan” quickly announced he was venturing up a division. Though he’s coming off a loss, Pereira remains a physically imposing figure regardless of where he competes, and it’s going to be interesting to see if he’s even more aggressive and more dangerous now that he’s not cutting down at 185 pounds.

This was a fascinating matchup when it was first announced and became even more intriguing in the last couple weeks as champ Jamahal Hill announced he suffered a torn Achilles tendon and was going to have to relinquish the title. While the vacant strap hasn’t been added into the mix here, the winner should be at or near the top of the list of fighters that could potentially face off with Jiri Prochazka in the coming months to determine the next UFC light heavyweight champion.

