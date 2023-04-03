Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

For the champion, there has to be a sense of satisfaction in achieving the goal he set for himself upon transitioning to mixed martial arts following an outstanding kickboxing career, and the confidence that comes with having emerged victorious each time he’s competed against the charismatic “Stylebender.”

For the challenger, the positive elements from their November encounter at Madison Square Garden are likely dulled because of the result, and joined by momentary creeping thoughts about whether the hulking Brazilian is that final level boss he’s just never going to beat.

Alex Pereira Career Highlights: Journey To The Belt

Stylistically, this remains a fascinating cat-and-mouse game between the more powerful, marauding Pereira and the dexterous, counter-striking style of Adesanya, who showed in their last meeting that he’s able to sprinkle some grappling into the exchanges in order to mix things up if needed.

This isn’t one of those rivalries defined by bad blood, verbal warfare, and pre-fight acts of hostility, but rather one between two elite talents looking to prove their superiority while competing at the highest level, where each man knows that, ultimately, the next fight is always the most important one in the series.

Co-Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal

Gilbert Burns ventures to Miami to face off with Jorge Masvidal in his own backyard in the welterweight co-main event.