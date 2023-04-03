Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Octagon arrives on Biscayne Bay as UFC 287 touches down at Miami-Dade Arena for an electric pay-per-view event headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between new champ Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya.
It’s the second consecutive pay-per-view event featuring a championship sequel at the top of the bill, and just as Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman’s clash at UFC 286 last month in London was another instalment in a larger series, so too is Pereira’s meeting with Adesanya here, as the two shared the ring twice during their kickboxing days as well.
Along with the headlining title bout, Saturday’s fight card also includes Gilbert Burns facing off with Miami’s own Jorge Masvidal, a pair of intriguing matchups in the bantamweight division, and so much more.
Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya
Location: Miami-Dade Arena — Miami, Florida
Other Main Card Matches:
- Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez
- Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez
Prelim Matches:
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro
- Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer
- Cynthia Calvillo vs. Loopy Godinez
- Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden
- Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia
- Jacqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes
This is such a captivating fight because despite trailing heading into the final round and needing a finish to secure a victory, Pereira left UFC 281 as the middleweight champion and holding a 3-0 overall record against Adesanya across two sports.
For the champion, there has to be a sense of satisfaction in achieving the goal he set for himself upon transitioning to mixed martial arts following an outstanding kickboxing career, and the confidence that comes with having emerged victorious each time he’s competed against the charismatic “Stylebender.”
For the challenger, the positive elements from their November encounter at Madison Square Garden are likely dulled because of the result, and joined by momentary creeping thoughts about whether the hulking Brazilian is that final level boss he’s just never going to beat.
Alex Pereira Career Highlights: Journey To The Belt
Stylistically, this remains a fascinating cat-and-mouse game between the more powerful, marauding Pereira and the dexterous, counter-striking style of Adesanya, who showed in their last meeting that he’s able to sprinkle some grappling into the exchanges in order to mix things up if needed.
This isn’t one of those rivalries defined by bad blood, verbal warfare, and pre-fight acts of hostility, but rather one between two elite talents looking to prove their superiority while competing at the highest level, where each man knows that, ultimately, the next fight is always the most important one in the series.
Co-Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal
Gilbert Burns ventures to Miami to face off with Jorge Masvidal in his own backyard in the welterweight co-main event.
Burns has gone 2-1 since challenging for the welterweight title, besting Stephen Thompson prior to his epic clash with Khamzat Chimaev last year and then rebounding with a dominant submission win over Neil Magny last time out. Masvidal has had no such luck, as “Gamebred” followed his tandem setbacks against Usman with a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Colby Covington in the UFC 272 main event last March, and looks to break out of his funk in front of what should be a partisan crowd in his hometown.
With Edwards now standing tall atop the division, this one carries legitimate championship stakes, as Burns can make a case for contention with a win and Masvidal has lingering history with the champ, so be sure to pay close attention to how this one plays out.
Other UFC 287 Main Card Fights
Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez
It’s a classic “veteran versus prospect” battle in the bantamweight division as Rob Font and Adrian Yanez meet in the middle of Saturday’s pay-per-view main card.
Despite having dropped two straight, Font remains a stalwart in the Top 10 at 135 pounds, with the new father owning one of the best jabs in the business and heaps of experience against high level competition. The 29-year-old Yanez is undefeated in five UFC appearances and has won nine straight overall, but steps up to face a ranked opponent for the first time in his career here.
This should be a fast-paced, technical, and competitive boxing match in four-ounce gloves as both Font and Yanez love to work primarily with their hands. If you’re looking to make a pick for Fight of the Night, this wouldn’t be a bad shout.
Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio
The first set of welterweights to hit the Octagon on Saturday night will be Kevin Holland and Santiago Ponzinibbio, who meet in a matchup of competitors coming in off very different performances in their most recent outings.
Holland arrives on a two-fight slide, having followed up his short-notice loss to the previously mentioned Chimaev with a fourth-round, injury-stoppage loss to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at the end of last year. Conversely, Ponzinibbio enters having snatched victory from the jaws of defeat last time out, rallying to finish Alex Morono in the third-round of a fight he was losing.
These two present as polar opposites inside the Octagon, with Holland often looking unfocused and more worried about playing to the crowd, while his Argentinian counterpart is steely, determined, and driven from the second he crosses into the UFC cage. Will Holland bounce back or does Ponzinibbio hand him a third straight loss?
Raul Rosas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez
Promising young bantamweights Raul Rosas Jr. and Christian Rodriguez are tasked with kicking off the main card this weekend in Miami.
Just 18 years old, Rosas Jr. is one of the most intriguing fighters on the roster — the youngest fighter to ever earn a UFC victory, and yet somehow also not completely out of place competing at this level, despite his age. Rodriguez is a talented prospect in his own right, as the 25-year-old is 8-1 overall, with his lone setback coming in a short-notice fight, up a division, against streaking featherweight Jonathan Pearce in his promotional debut.
Not only is this another fight that highlights why the bantamweight division is viewed as the deepest and most competitive division in the UFC at the moment, but also one that showcases how incredibly bright the future is in the 135-pound weight class.
Prelim Fights
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis
Middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Curtis occupy the final preliminary card slot on Saturday’s lineup. The former TUF winner Gastelum competes for the first time since the summer of 2021 and steps in having registered just one victory in his last six outings. Last time out, Curtis bounced back from his first UFC setback with a second-round knockout win over Joaquin Buckley to advance to 4-1 inside the Octagon and cement his standing as a Top 15 talent in the 185-pound ranks.
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro
Michelle Waterson-Gomez returns to action opposite Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) alum Luana Pinheiro in what should be an entertaining strawweight engagement. The 37-year-old Waterson-Gomez has lost two straight and four of her last five, but is a considerable step-up in competition for Pinheiro, who has won each of her first two UFC appearances, but hasn’t fought since besting Sam Hughes in November 2021.
Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman
Karl Williams tags in on short notice to square off with Chase Sherman in UFC 287’s lone heavyweight contest. The 33-year-old Williams makes a quick turnaround, having registered his first victory inside the Octagon less than a month ago against Lukasz Brzeski to push his winning streak to five. Sherman touches down in South Florida having dropped five of his last six since returning to the promotion with a win over Ike Villanueva, hopeful that he can tap into the success he had fighting in the area on the regional circuit.
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer
Grizzled veteran Gerald Meerschaert and DWCS grad Joe Pyfer square off in a meeting of middleweights at very different stages of their careers. The 35-year-old Meerschaert logged his 35th victory and 50th appearance last time out against Bruno Silva, while Pyfer has 10 wins and a dozen fights under his belt as he heads into his sophomore appearance inside the Octagon this weekend. This should be a terrific measuring stick matchup for the 26-year-old Pyfer, no matter how it shakes out.
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Loopy Godinez
Cynthia Calvillo returns to strawweight with designs on returning to the win column, as well, while Loopy Godinez looks to bounce back by handing the veteran another defeat. Calvillo went up to flyweight after struggling to make the 115-pound limit a couple times, won her debut, but then lost four straight, prompting the move back down. The Vancouver-based Godinez has gone 3-3 in her first six UFC appearances, most recently suffering a decision to loss to divisional stalwart Angela Hill last summer.
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden
Ignacio Bahamondes looks to make it three-in-a-row on Saturday as he faces off with short-notice replacement Trey Ogden in this lightweight preliminary card contest. The 25-year-old Bahamondes has earned third-round stoppage wins in each of his last two outings after dropping his promotional debut to veteran John Makdessi. After his fight on March 25 was scuttled due to a medical issue with his opponent, Ogden jumped at the chance to replace Nikolas Motta here, eager to build on his victory over Daniel Zellhuber from September.
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia
Featherweights Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Steve Garcia aim to build off positive recent results in this early UFC 287 clash. The 28-year-old Nuerdanbieke has won three straight since dropping his promotional debut, while Garcia got back into the win column with an emphatic stoppage win over Chase Hooper last time out. Will “Wolverine” continue to dominate or can Garcia halt his momentum and pick up a second consecutive victory for himself?
Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes
Newcomer Jaqueline Amorim and Sam Hughes are tasked with kicking things off in Miami on Saturday. Amorim was a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu world champion while progressing through the ranks and has gone 6-0 since transitioning to mixed martial arts, winning and successfully defending the LFA strawweight title while not yet seeing the second round. A former college track athlete, Hughes dropped her first three UFC appearances, rebounded with consecutive wins after shifting her training to Fortis MMA, but dropped a decision to Piera Rodriguez last time out.
