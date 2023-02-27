Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

The vacant heavyweight title is on the line in the main event of UFC 285, as former light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones makes his long awaited return to action and heavyweight debut opposite former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.

Considered by many to be the greatest fighter in the history of the sport, Jones competes for the first time since his ultra-close UFC 247 victory over Dominick Reyes. While his resume and overall pedigree are undeniable, the returning former champion does face some questions ahead of this one, as he’s now 35 years old, hasn’t competed in over three years following a pair of competitive decision wins, and is venturing into the heavyweight ranks for the first time.

Gane had an opportunity to become the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion in his first fight of last year, but landed on the wrong side of the scorecards against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. He rebounded with a third-round stoppage win over Tai Tuivasa at home in Paris in the fall, and now looks to make the most of his second opportunity to compete for the undisputed heavyweight title this weekend.

This is an utterly fascinating fight for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that the heavyweight version of Jones doesn’t carry the same height and reach advantages that were so foundational to his success in the 205-pound ranks. On top of that, Gane is a heavyweight that moves like a middleweight, so it will be captivating to see how the two approach each other and how this one shakes out once the Octagon door is locked on Saturday night.

