Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Moments after Islam Makhachev was presented with the lightweight title he earned at UFC 280, featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski congratulated him and stated his desire to challenge for the newly-earned strap.

This weekend, the titleholders will stand across from one another to determine who is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

Makhachev has won 11 straight, earning four straight stoppage wins on his way to facing Charles Oliveira for the belt last October, and submitting “Do Bronx” in the second round to claim the title. Heralded as “the next one” when his longtime teammate and friend Khabib Nurmagomedov retired, the 31-year-old standout has lived up to those forecasts and then some and can add to his legacy by taking out Volkanovski on Saturday.

Not to be outdone, Volkanovski is a perfect 12-0 in the UFC and riding an incredible 22-fight winning streak overall, having picked up his fourth successful featherweight title defense in July with a one-sided decision win over former champ Max Holloway. The 34-year-old Australian has continued to evolve and improve with each passing appearance, developing into one of the most complete fighters in the sport and a master tactician inside the Octagon.

This is a fascinating fight and arguably the best matchup the UFC could put together at this moment. Both men are highly skilled, dynamic, and dangerous, and it’s going to be captivating to see how this one plays out.

