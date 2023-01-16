Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Interviews
Saturday’s return to Brazil is a showcase of some of the nation’s top competitors — past, present, and future.
From Glover Teixeira and Deiveson Figueiredo battling for gold, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua making the final appearance of his career, and newcomers like the Bonfim Brothers debuting alongside one another, UFC 283 promises to be a celebration of Brazilian talent and a raucous night inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.
Here’s a look at all the matchups set to hit the Octagon.
Main Event: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill
Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill face off in a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title in Saturday night’s main event.
Teixeira was originally scheduled to face Jiri Prochazka in a championship rematch at UFC 282 last month in Las Vegas, but the Czech champion suffered a serious shoulder injury and vacated the title. He declined a last-minute pairing with Magomed Ankalaev and looked on as the Russian standout fought former titleholder Jan Blachowicz to a draw, leaving the title still up for grabs.
That evening, UFC President Dana White announced Teixeira would face Hill for the vacant belt here, giving the 43-year-old Brazilian the opportunity to close out the show by becoming a two-time UFC champion.
In order to do so, he’ll need to get through Hill, who enters on a three-fight winning streak and brandishing an 11-1 record with one no contest overall.
“Sweet Dreams” has responded from his lone career loss by collecting consecutive stoppage wins over Jimmy Crute, Johnny Walker, and Thiago Santos, and was viewed as a potential title challenger prior to this fight coming together. Now, the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad and proud Michigan native gets the chance to compete for gold and leave Brazil as a UFC champion.
Where this fight takes place could determine how it plays out. Both have fight-ending power on the feet and a willingness to trade, but Teixeira has shown a greater level of comfort and skill on the canvas than Hill, and may find an advantage should the fight get there.
Co-Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno
For the fourth time in 25 months, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will step into the Octagon in a battle for supremacy in the UFC flyweight division.
Initially matched as a short-notice main event at UFC 256 just a month after each earned first-round finishes at UFC 255, the warring parties have been fighting over the belt ever since. The first meeting was declared a majority draw in a bout where Figueiredo was docked a point for multiple low blows, prompting an immediate rematch six months later.
RELATED: Deiveson Figueiredo UFC 283 Interview | Brandon Moreno UFC 283 Interview
Moreno won the sequel in dominant fashion, taking the fight to Figueiredo early and submitting the Brazilian midway through the third round to realize his dream of being UFC champion. An injury to Alexandre Pantoja prompted a third consecutive meeting between the two, with Figueiredo winning the title back, bringing the series level at 1-1-1 each.
The last fight was the most competitive of the three, and Moreno has since added a blistering effort against Kai Kara-France to claim the interim flyweight title to his resume since then, upping the intrigue surrounding the first four-fight series in UFC history.
Who will emerge triumphant in this captivating championship rivalry?
Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny
Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny clash in a meeting of welterweight stalwarts looking to kick off 2023 with an early victory over a ranked opponent.
RELATED: UFC 283 Countdown | Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny
Burns has been itching for a fight since his UFC 273 loss to Khamzat Chimaev, but got radio silence from some of the established names he targeted on social media. The 36-year-old former title challenger remains entrenched in the Top 5 and didn’t lose any ground in losing to Chimaev, instead earning plaudits for pushing the undefeated standout to his absolute limit.
The ever-active Magny fought three times in 2022, beating Griffin by split decision in March and suffering a second-round submission loss to rising star Shavkat Rakhmonov in June before submitting Daniel Rodriguez in November. Now the man with the most wins in welterweight division history, Magny will try to claim the marquee victory that has eluded him to this point of his career when he steps in with Burns this weekend.
This profiles as a fight pitting power against finesse, with Burns serving as the more physical fighter and Magny his more technical counterpart. Magny has done well throughout his career to use his length, movement, and excellent conditioning to out-hustle opponents, but it remains to be seen if he can execute that game plan against a brutish, aggressive fighter like Burns.
Lauren Murphy vs Jessica Andrade
Lauren Murphy and Jessica Andrade face off this weekend in a compelling bout between two former title challengers looking to work their way back into the championship conversation.
Murphy enters Saturday’s contest off arguably the best performance of her career — a unanimous decision win over Miesha Tate on Long Island last summer where the 39-year-old showcased dramatically improved striking and a more defined game plan. “Lucky” has always been tenacious and resilient, but her striking took a big step forward in her first camp working with coach Sean Madden, and it’ll be interesting to see how much more she’s grown this time out.
RELATED: Lauren Murphy's Time | Andrade UFC 283 Interview
The last time Andrade fought in Rio, she claimed the strawweight title at UFC 237 with a second-round knockout win over Rose Namajunas. She’d lose three of her next four, dropping the belt to Zhang Weili and a rematch to Namajunas before moving to flyweight, beating Katlyn Chookagian, and getting mauled by champion Valentina Shevchenko.
Since then, the 31-year-old veteran has garnered back-to-back victories, one at flyweight, the other at strawweight, and now she returns to the 125-pound ranks looking to maintain her winning ways and potentially position herself to make another run at the title in 2023.
As is often the case when Andrade fights, this one could come down to the diminutive standout’s ability to get inside and work in tight, as she’s giving up three inches in height and five inches in reach to Murphy. This should be a high-tempo affair from the outset and could be as sleeper pick for Fight of the Night.
Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker
The first pay-per-view main card fight of the new year takes place in the light heavyweight division, as Paul Craig takes on Johnny Walker.
One of only a handful of true specialists remaining on the UFC roster, Craig is a grappling ace with a unique ability to lure opponents into his guard by happily taking power shots in order to set up submissions. He had his four-fight winning streak snapped last time out by Volkan Oezdemir, as the Swiss veteran wisely refused to engage him on the ground, sending the Scotsman into this one looking to start another winning streak.
Glover Teixeira's Crowning Moment
Walker was the darling of the division after earning three consecutive first-round stoppage wins to start his UFC run, but a 1-4 mark over his next four outings took all the wind out of his sails. He rebounded with a dominant submission win over Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279 in September and hopes to start the year by adding another tick in the win column this weekend.
Neither man is particularly fond of seeing the scorecards, so expect a chaotic battle that ends with someone getting finished when these two hit the Octagon on Saturday.
Shogun Rua vs Ihor Potieria
After more than 40 fights over a 20-year career, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will make the walk one last time, facing off against Ihor Potieria in what will be the final bout of his illustrious career.
Rua was in the conversation as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet during his heyday in PRIDE, where he won the 2005 Middleweight Grand Prix and amassed a 12-1 record. He reached the top of the UFC light heavyweight division with a knockout win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 113, battled Dan Henderson in an epic back-and-forth at UFC 139, and has remained one of the most beloved fighters on the roster throughout his career.
RELATED: Year Of The Fighter: Shogun Rua
Potieria was six years old when Rua made his professional debut, and enters Saturday’s contest looking to rebound from a second-round stoppage loss in his maiden voyage into the Octagon. The confident Ukrainian fighter looked sharp in his contract-winning turn on Dana White’s Contender Series, but was overwhelmed by Nicolae Negumereanu at UFC 279, which snapped his 15-fight winning streak.
Hollywood would script a highlight reel finish for the legendary Brazilian, but the fight game is rarely so kind, and you can be sure Potieria would like nothing more than to spoil his farewell.
Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira
It’s an All-Brazilian affair in the middleweight division as Gregory Rodrigues squares off with short-notice replacement Brunno Ferreira on Saturday’s prelims.
The 30-year-old Rodrigues has gone 4-1 over his first five UFC appearances, bracketing a debated split decision loss to Armen Petrosyan with a pair of victories on either side. Last time out, “Robocop” rallied back from dealing with one of the gnarliest cuts in recent memory to collect a second-round stoppage win over Chidi Njokuani, sending him into this one with consecutive finishes and having earned a bonus in back-to-back fights.
The undefeated Ferreira replaces veteran Brad Tavares, who was forced out last week due to injury. A perfect 9-0 thus far, “The Hulk” earned a contract with a first-round stoppage win last fall on the Contender Series, and has yet to see the third round in his career.
Sparks should fly in this one as Rodrigues looks to show Ferreira he’s not yet ready to hang at his level, while the newcomer aims to show he’s ready to swim in the deep end of the middleweight talent pool.
Thiago Moises vs Melquizael Costa
A late change brings about another All-Brazilian pairing, this time in the lightweight division, as Thiago Moises takes on newcomer Melquizael Costa.
The 27-year-old Moises enters off an impressive first-round submission win over Christos Giagos and is positioned as a fighter to watch in the 155-pound weight class going forward. While he’s just 5-4 inside the Octagon, he’s only lost to quality competition, including current champ Islam Makhachev, and has already cemented his place just outside the Top 15 in the loaded weight class.
Costa tags in for Guram Kutateladze and looks to build on his 19-5 record and modest two-fight winning streak. He earned a third-round stoppage win in his last appearance at LFA 147 and has won seven of his last eight overall, so it will be interesting to see if he can elevate his game against Moises this weekend.
Will the UFC veteran prove to be too much for his debuting foe or will Costa capitalize on this opportunity and upset Moises?
Gabriel Bonfim vs Mounir Lazzez
The third time is the charm as heavyweights Shamil Abdurakhimov and Jailton Almeida will finally share the Octagon together on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro.
Twice booked to face Almeida in 2022, Abdurakhimov was forced out on both occasions. He last fought in London in March, suffering a first-round stoppage loss to ascending contender Sergei Pavlovich, and will look to snap a three-fight slide when he steps into the cage this weekend at Jeunesse Arena.
Almeida had a terrific rookie campaign in the UFC last year, registering a trio of first-round finishes in bouts with Danilo Marques, Parker Porter, and Anton Turkalj. What he lacks in size and mass at heavyweight, he makes up for with speed and sharp finishing instincts.
Despite his recent struggles, Abdurakhimov represents a step up in competition for Almeida and will be the considerably bigger man on fight night. This will be a good measure of whether or not “Malhadinho” will be able to continue progressing up the ranks at heavyweight or if he’s better suited to shifting back to light heavyweight and making a go of things there.
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida
Undefeated DWCS grad Gabriel Bonfim looks to maintain his unblemished record as he steps in with Tunisian striker Mounir Lazzez this weekend at UFC 283.
Bonfim submitted Trey Waters with a Von Flue choke in the first round of their clash in Las Vegas last fall to push his record to 13-0. He’s piled up finishes on his way to this point, but like numerous members of the DWCS Class of ’22, his competition prior to reaching the UFC has been limited, making it difficult to get a real sense of where he fits prior to this one.
RELATED: Shamil Abdurakhimov Continues To Challenge Himself
Lazzez impressed in his promotional debut a couple summers back on Fight Island, but has been unable to build any consistency since, fighting just once each of the last two years. He rebounded from a first-round stoppage loss to Warlley Alves with a solid victory over Ange Loosa last spring, and carries an 11-2 overall record into his meeting with Bonfim on Saturday.
While Lazzez has an edge in terms of experience, it’s not as pronounced as some might think, and Bonfim’s confidence may be bolstered by the fact that he’s yet to lose a fight. One interesting wrinkle to watch for here is how the outcome of Bonfim’s brother Ismael’s fight impacts his performance.
Luan Lacerda vs Cody Stamann
Newcomer Luan Lacerda gets a chance to make an instant impression in his UFC debut, stepping in with bantamweight stalwart Cody Stamann on Saturday evening.
Brandishing a 12-1 record with 10 consecutive victories, the Nova Uniao product Lacerda looks to be the latest representative of the decorated Brazil outfit to have prolonged success on the UFC stage. He won each of his last two outings under the LFA banner and has earned stoppages in six straight and nine of his last 10, which tells you the potential threat he poses, especially on the ground.
UFC 283 FREE FIGHT: Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 3
The 33-year-old Stamann broke out of a three-fight tailspin with a first-round finish of Eddie Wineland last summer in Austin, Texas. A long-time fixture in the Top 15, the Xtreme Couture representative has the experience and well-rounded skill set to spoil Lacerda’s debut and halt his winning streak this weekend.
Can the newcomer keep things rolling and post another victory or will the cagey veteran get a win on the road?
Ismael Bonfim vs Terrance McKinney
Ismael Bonfim makes the walk to the Octagon a couple fights ahead of his younger brother, striding to the cage to face off with talented hopeful Terrance McKinney.
The elder Bonfim also punched his ticket to the UFC with a strong showing on the Contender Series last fall, running his winning streak to an even dozen with a unanimous decision win over Norman Abbasov. The 27-year-old has lost just once in the last decade after starting his career 1-2, with that setback coming against Renato Moicano all the way back in 2014.
McKinney put himself on the radar with a seven-second stoppage win over Matt Frevola in his promotional debut, and built on that success by going 2-1 in three appearances last year. Ironically, his loss to Drew Dober might have been the most important bout of the set, as he had the all-action veteran hurt early and showed his dynamic upside in the process.
This is a terrific matchup between a seasoned, streaking debutant and a promising, but still developing prospect, and it should be all kinds of fun for as long as it lasts.
Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby
It’s a meeting of veteran welterweights early in the night as Warlley Alves takes on Nicolas Dalby in preliminary card action.
Now 32 years old, Alves has been consistently inconsistent since submitting Colby Covington all the way back at UFC 194. The former Ultimate Fighter: Brazil winner is 15-5 overall, but just 4-5 over his last nine, and enters this one off a knockout loss to Jeremiah Wells in the summer of 2021.
Dalby has also struggled to put up consistent results since returning to the UFC fold in the fall of 2019, going 3-1 with one no contest while never managing the same result in consecutive contests. Last time out, the 38-year-old Dane outworked Claudio Silva to register his 20th career victory, a milestone triumph he looks to build upon this weekend.
These are two well-rounded, seasoned competitors angling to show they’ve still got plenty left in the tank, so don’t be surprised if they come out guns blazing on Saturday night.
Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Fairn
Brazil’s Josiane Nunes goes in search of her third consecutive UFC victory and eighth straight win overall when she welcomes Zarah Fairn to the Octagon this weekend in Rio.
Despite standing just five-foot-two, the diminutive Nunes has found success inside the Octagon, winning her debut at bantamweight by knockout over the towering Bea Malecki before moving up to featherweight and outpointing Ramona Pascual. Wielding big power for someone her size, “Josi” is an intriguing fighter to track in 2023 regardless of where she competes.
Fairn returns for the first time in nearly three years, still in search of her first UFC victory. The French veteran suffered first-round losses in each of her previous two appearances against future title challengers Megan Anderson and Felicia Spencer, and will look to snap her skid against the undersized Nunes on Saturday.
Can the Brazilian continue her winning ways or will France’s Fairn finally collect her first win under the UFC banner?
Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos
Recent Contender Series graduates Saimon Oliveira and Daniel Marcos face off in Saturday night’s opening tussle.
A member of the Class of ’21, Oliveira drew a tough assignment in his promotional debut, landing on the wrong side of the scorecards against Tony Gravely last January. He was forced out of a bout with Kyong Ho Kang later in the year, and looks to get back to his winning ways while fighting on home soil this weekend.
Marcos landed his spot on the UFC roster with a unanimous decision win over Brandon Lewis on the penultimate episode of last season’s Contender Series run. Now 13-0 as a pro, the Peruvian bantamweight has earned seven finishes on his way to the Octagon, but is facing his most experienced opponent yet in Oliveira.
On a night where Brazilians could potentially earn a victory in every single fight, will Oliveira get things started on his positive note for his compatriots or will Marcos get the non-Brazilian contingent on the board early at UFC 283?
Don't miss a moment of UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill, live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order Today!
