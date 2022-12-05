Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

Initially paired off to determine the next title challenger, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev will now battle for the vacant light heavyweight title in Saturday’s UFC 282 main event.

Blachowicz has been in this position before and had success, scoring a second-round knockout win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 to claim the title after Jon Jones vacated the belt. The Polish standout successfully defended against Israel Adesanya, dropped the belt to Glover Teixeira, and then rebounded with a win over Aleksandar Rakic earlier this year to put him right back into the mix.

No one in the division has a longer winning streak inside the Octagon than Ankalaev, who enters having won nine straight after dropping his promotional debut at literally the last second. The well-rounded Russian is 18-1 overall and collected a second-round stoppage victory over Anthony Smith in July at UFC 277 to maintain his winning ways and further cement his standing as the top fresh contender in the division.

Jiri Prochazka choosing to vacate the title due to a serious shoulder injury was an unfortunate turn of events, however this is a terrific fight between two competitors that have earned their places at the top of the division. It’s a competitive, compelling matchup pitting Blachowicz and his “legendary Polish power” against Ankalaev’s diverse arsenal, and it should answer any lingering questions anyone had about the ascending fighter from Dagestan’s standing in the division.

With Prochazka expected to be out for some time, the winner most likely faces off with former champ Glover Teixeira in the first half of next year to resolve things atop the division for the time being.