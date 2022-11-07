Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will finally share the Octagon, with the UFC middleweight title hanging in the balance and the lingering questions about the rivalry between the two likely to be answered.

Adesanya is undefeated at middleweight and 23-1 for his career, having re-affirmed his standing as the top fighter in the 185-pound weight class twice already this year with successful title defenses against Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier. Pereira punched his ticket to this championship opportunity having earned victories over Bruno Silva and Sean Strickland, bringing him full circle to where his UFC adventure began last year with a victory over Andreas Michailidis.

This is the fight everyone has been hoping to see since Pereira signed with the UFC and debuted last November at MSG. He beat Adesanya twice during their kickboxing days — once by knockout and once by decision — and many have wondered if the Brazilian is the destined to be the one to dethrone the confident and talented titleholder.

Adesanya has both acknowledged Pereira’s previous wins and downplayed them all the same, correctly pointing out that they (a) came in a completely different sport with a completely different set of rules, and (b) happened years ago, but that doesn’t mean questions about whether it could happen again in MMA aren’t valid.

Everything about this fight is fascinating and it should be a tense, thrilling way to close out the night in “The City That Never Sleeps.”

Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili