Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz

Going to and betting on the ponies was a family tradition passed down for generations, and what started as a day to get snacks and watch a couple races when I was quite little turned into something I cared a great deal about, eventually worked in, and followed intently. My brother was even more entrenched than me, pursuing a career as an announcer and television commentator for many years, as well as working hands-on for various trainers.

And because of those experiences and those neural links, I can’t help but make horse racing analogies all time, even if they don’t make that much sense to anyone else.

For example: last weekend’s event in Paris was, for me, the UFC equivalent of the horses coming out of the backstretch and hitting that big, sweeping turn that carries them to the top of the stretch — the setup to the big, final push to the finish line.

While the stretch drive is the most exciting, keen observers know that races are won and lost in that final turn. In terms of the UFC, the September slate is flush with critical matchups for a number of divisions, and what happened last weekend, and what happens this weekend and next will have an undeniable impact on how things line up heading into next year.

Here’s a closer look at the middle leg of the UFC’s three-week push towards the home stretch.

This is the UFC 279 Fight-By-Fight Preview.

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz