Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

After beginning his UFC tenure with two hard-fought defeats in the flyweight division, China’s Aoriqileng made the move to bantamweight last time out, and it paid immediate dividends. The 29-year-old “Mongolian Murder” made quick work of Cameron Else, dispatching the British veteran in just over half a round, showing that he carried his power and aggressiveness with him in the move up the scale.

Perrin got tagged in for a short-notice assignment in February against Mario Bautista and landed on the wrong side of the result. He held his own under the circumstances and will look to return to the form that produced wins in seven of his previous eight appearances prior to his promotional debut earlier this year.

Aoriqileng only has one gear and Perrin has always been game, so don’t be surprised if this one is all-action from the outset and for as long as it lasts.

Daniel da Silva vs. Victor Altamirano

The action at UFC 278 gets underway in the flyweight division, as Daniel da Silva and Victor Altamirano meet to see who will leave Salt Lake City with their first UFC victory in hand.

Da Silva made his promotional debut last October and came out of the gates hot against Jeff Molina, only for “El Jefe” to settle in and get him out of there early in the second round. He got caught in a kneebar last time out against Figueiredo, sending him into Saturday night’s opener on the first losing streak of his career.

The former LFA flyweight champ Altamirano edged out Carlos Candelario to earn a contract last season on Dana White’s Contender Series, then landed on the wrong side of a second straight split decision verdict in his debut against fellow newcomer Carlos Hernandez. The 31-year-old karate stylist is 10-2 for his career and has never lost back-to-back contests, and you can be sure he has no intention of allowing that to change this weekend.