Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

Seven-and-a-half months after capping one of the more improbably marches to championship gold in UFC history, Glover Teixeira defends his light heavyweight title for the first time against surging finisher Jiri Prochazka.

Seven years and 15 fights after first challenging for UFC gold, Teixeira claimed the title with a second-round submission win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 to become the oldest first-time champion in the company’s history. The 42-year-old enters his first title defense on a six-fight winning streak, having earned finishes over Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Blachowicz over his last three outings.

MORE FROM THE MAIN EVENT: Glover Teixeira Sits Down With Jon Anik | Flashback TO UFC 267: Jiri Prochazka Waits In The Wings For His Shot | Teixeira's Athlete Profile | Prochazka's Athlete Profile | State Of The UFC Light Heavyweight Division | Jamahal Hill Breaks Down The Ranked Light Heavyweights

The challenger will be stepping into the Octagon for the third time on Saturday, ending a 13-month hiatus that has seen him staying at the ready, waiting in the wings for this opportunity. A star in Japan before arriving in the UFC, Prochazka blew through Volkan Oezdemir in his debut to establish himself as a threat, and then knocked out former title challenger Dominick Reyes with a hellacious spinning elbow last May to punch his ticket to a title shot.

Not only is this a classic “Grappler vs. Striker” pairing, but it’s also the old school versus the new school, as 14 years stand between champion and challenger. Will Teixeira’s grit, experience, and veteran savvy allow him to weather the early storm that is undoubtedly headed his way this weekend and successfully defend his title or can Prochazka become the first fighter from the Czech Republic to win a UFC title?

Tune in Saturday night to find out.

Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos