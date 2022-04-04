Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

This is a terrific card.

Sometimes the best way to say something is to just say it, and the best way for me to convey what I think about this weekend’s return to pay-per-view is to simply tell you this is a terrific card.

With two championship fights, one of which carries a ton of tension and animosity, plus a handful of critical matchups in talent-rich divisions, and a couple top prospects sprinkled in for good measure, UFC 273 features everything you could ask for in a fight card. Plus there are bound to be one or two surprises, the crowd in Jacksonville will be vocal and boisterous from the jump, and we’re going to get a whole lot of clarity on how things shape up at the top of not one, not two, but three divisions once the smoke clears from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena this weekend.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s fight card to start getting you excited for UFC 273.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung

For the second time in eight months, a featherweight title fight headlines a UFC pay-per-view event, as Alexander Volkanovski searches for his third successful title defense as he squares off with veteran contender Chan Sung Jung.

The champion enters Saturday’s main event on a 20-fight winning streak, including victories in each of his first 10 UFC assignments. Only three other competitors have built double-digit winning streaks inside the Octagon without incurring a loss — Royce Gracie, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Kamaru Usman, which puts the Australian champion in exclusive company.

And Volkanovski merits being included amongst the best to ever grace the UFC cage — there are no holes in his game, offensively or defensively, and his Fight IQ is off the charts. Last time out, he dominated Brian Ortega, taking the fight to the challenger from the outset and working free from two deep submission attempts to secure his second successful title defense.

Jung enters Saturday’s contest off a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige last June, tagging in for the injured Max Holloway as a live underdog looking to make the most of his second short-notice championship opportunity. The 35-year-old veteran previously fought for the featherweight title at UFC 163, suffering a fifth-round stoppage loss to Jose Aldo after replacing Anthony Pettis.