Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

This is a critical fight for each man, as the way it plays out should paint a clearer picture of where each stands in the division and what to reasonably expect from them going forward. Can Edgar bounce back yet again and prove he still has plenty left to offer or will Vera finally get the big win that puts him in the thick of the chase in the 135-pound ranks?

ALEX PEREIRA VS ANDREAS MICHAILIDIS

The final bout of the prelims will be contested in the middleweight division, where former world champion kickboxer Alex Pereira makes his promotional debut opposite Greek veteran Andreas Michailidis.

The first two-weight world champion under the Glory Kickboxing banner, Pereira transitions to the biggest stage in the sport with a 3-1 MMA record, a three-fight winning streak, and a pair of kickboxing wins over UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya. The 34-year-old returned to MMA last November with a first-round stoppage win under the LFA banner and will have all eyes on him as he makes the walk at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

After registering his first UFC victory last time out, Michailidis has a chance to upset the apple cart this weekend by spoiling Pereira’s debut. The 33-year-old has significantly more experience inside the cage, and has won four of his last five outings, earning finishes in three of those contests.

This should be a quality entrance exam for Pereira and an opportunity for Michailidis to introduce himself to a wider audience by welcoming the incoming kickboxing standout to the Octagon for the first time.

AL IAQUINTA VS BOBBY GREEN

Veteran lightweights clash in The Garden this weekend as local favorite Al Iaquinta squares off with Bobby Green.

Fighting for the first time in a little over two years — and competing at MSG for the first time in his career — Iaquinta enters off back-to-back decision losses to Dan Hooker and Donald Cerrone, and sporting a 1-3 record over his last four dating back to his last-minute championship clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223. The former TUF finalist and Serra-Longo Fight Team staple is tough as nails and game as they come, so it will be interesting to see what he brings to the table on Saturday after two years on the sidelines.

While Iaquinta has only fought four times in the last four years, Green has put in eight appearances, posting a 4-4 mark while logging the maximum 15 minutes each time out. The 35-year-old had won three straight prior to dropping consecutive decisions to Thiago Moises and Rafael Fiziev and will look to avoid the second three-fight slide of his career when he steps into the Octagon this weekend.