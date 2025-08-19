Fight By Fight Preview | Road to UFC Season 4 Semifinals

Saeteurn steps in for Tsuraya aiming to add to his five-fight winning streak. The California-based debutant claimed gold in Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat last September and successfully defended the belt in his first appearance of the year, moving to 7-1 in the promotion and 8-1 overall.

Kaiwen vs Keiichiro Nakamura

After stoppage wins in the opening round of the tournament, Kaiwen and Keiichiro Nakamura clash in what should be an explosive featherweight semifinal matchup.

A finalist on Season 2, Kaiwen returned to the competition earlier this year with a second-round finish of DongHyun Seo, extending his winning streak to three and his record to 15-6 overall with the victory. “The Underdog” is a fan favorite and has a penchant for putting on exciting fights, and anyone tuning in later this week should expect nothing less from him in this one.

The 26-year-old Nakamura scored arguably the most impressive finish in the opening round of the four tournaments back in May, blasting EohJin Park with a knee as he came forward and changed levels. The Japanese prospect, who has earned six straight wins, all by finish, has a bit of a dismissive confidence to his style, fighting with his hands low and trusting he’ll be able to deal with anything coming his way.

With all due respect to the two competitors on the other side of the bracket, this feels like one of those instances where we’re getting a finals-level fight in the semifinal round. Kaiwen wants to get himself back to the finals, while Nakamura looks to continue his impressive run of success, and it should result in fireworks when they clash in this one.