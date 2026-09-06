Fight By Fight Preview | Noche UFC

The fourth instalment of Noche UFC takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this weekend, featuring a host of promising talents on the prelims and a standout main card capped by what should be a fascinating matchup between Brazilian contender Jean Silva and Arizona native Jose Miguel Delgado.
Each of the previous three Noche UFC events has been amongst the best fight cards of the year, and this weekend’s offering shouldn’t be any different.
Here’s a closer look at what’s on tap.
Main Event: Jean Silva vs Jose Miguel Delgado
Location: Desert Diamond Arena — Glendale, AZ
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Brandon Moreno vs Joseph Morales
- Tommy McMillen vs Marwan Rahiki
- Manon Fiorot vs Alexa Grasso
- Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Curtis Blaydes
- David Martinez vs Dan Ige
Prelim Matches:
- Tim Elliott vs Edgar Chairez
- Ignacio Bahamondes vs Muslim Salikhov
- Yousri Belgaroui vs Djorden Santos
- Drakkar Klose vs Tommy Gantt
- Rafa Garcia vs Rongzhu
- Sean King vs Jessie Rosas
- JJ Aldrich vs Regina Tarin
Main Event: Jean Silva vs Jose Miguel Delgado
Jean Silva makes his second straight Noche UFC main event appearances, stepping in with short-notice replacement Jose Miguel Delgado.
Last year in San Antonio, Silva faced off with Diego Lopes in a chaotic bout that featured three distinct swings in momentum in under 10 minutes, culminating in the hard-charging Silva getting caught with a spinning back elbow and stopped. After rebounding with a victory over Arnold Allen in January, “Lord” was slated to face Yair Rodriguez this weekend, but the former interim titleholder was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury and was replaced by fellow Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) alum Delgado.
Born and raised in Yuma and fighting out of Glendale, the 28-year-old Delgado quickly accepted the opportunity to headline at home and share the Octagon with Silva this weekend. He’s earned a pair of wins already this year, following up his narrow win over Andre Fili with a bludgeoning of Austin Bashi in July, and can shake up the divisional hierarchy if he is able to turn aside Silva on Saturday.
While most will get caught up in the “where they respectively stand” of it all when looking at this matchup — Silva is ranked No. 6 in both rankings set, while Delgado is unranked — it’s a stylistically interesting pairing where Delgado has a considerable height and reach advantage, an established willingness to step into the fray, and a pretty good chin on him too. This should be fireworks from the very beginning, and there is a very high likelihood that it ends with someone looking up at the referee and asking, “What happened?”
Buckle up and enjoy.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Joseph Morales
Former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno makes his second appearance of 2026, looking to steady himself in the rankings as he faces off with TUF 33 winner Joseph Morales.
Surprisingly, this marks Moreno’s first appearance on a Noche UFC event, but a second trip to Glendale, which holds a special place in his heart as it’s where he claimed the flyweight title for the first time back at UFC 263. He’s just 4-5 in nine fights since that historic evening and touches down this week having dropped consecutive contests, leaving many wondering if “The Assassin Baby” has slipped to the point where he’s no longer a contender.
Morales went 1-2 in his first stint with the promotion and struggled with injuries and inactivity before landing on the previous season of The Ultimate Fighter and running the table, earning a spot back on the roster with a second-round submission win over Alibi Idiris last summer in Chicago at UFC 319. He followed that up in November with a first-round guillotine choke finish of Matt Schnell and now has an opportunity to force his way into the rankings if he’s able to turn back Moreno on Saturday night.
Can the former champion steady himself and show he remains a vital part of the flyweight elite, or will Morales keep his momentum going and collect the biggest win of his career?
Tommy McMillen vs Marwan Rahiki
Two of the hottest prospects in the featherweight division go head-to-head in the Arizona desert as DWCS Season 9 graduates Tommy McMillen and Marwan Rahiki face off in this main card showcase.
The 28-year-old McMillen is getting a massive push by the promotion at the moment, having earned stoppage wins and performance bonuses in each of his first two appearances before requesting the opportunity to compete on this card. The unbeaten Montana native, who trains 10 minutes up the road at Red Hawk Academy in Peoria, Arizona, has gone unbeaten in 18 straight fights between his pro (11) and amateur (7) careers and is poised to get hustled into the thick of things in the 145-pound weight class if he turns in another stellar showing here.
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Not to be outdone, Rahiki has also posted consecutive stoppage wins since earning a contract last season in Las Vegas, opening with a drubbing of Harry Hardwick in March before making quick work of late replacement Ollie Schmid in Perth at the start of May. That contest was supposed to be against Aussie veteran Jack Jenkins, which feels like an indication of the potential the promotion sees in the Sydney-based undefeated standout.
While the long-range thinker in me would prefer to see this matchup a year or two from now if both are still running hot, you better believe I will be parked at my desk, eyes locked on the television from the minute this one kicks off. We should learn a great deal about these two based on how things unfold on Saturday, and whoever emerges with their hand raised in victory could be looking at a date with a ranked opponent next time out.
Manon Fiorot vs Alexa Grasso
A week after the division was turned upside down, elite flyweight contenders Manon Fiorot and Alexa Grasso go head-to-head in a matchup that has taken on a whole ‘nother level of significance.
You couldn’t blame Fiorot if she feels a little sour that she’s not taking part in the forthcoming bout for the vacant flyweight title at UFC 332, given that she pushed two-time champ Valentina Shevchenko to the distance in a competitive contest at UFC 315 and then slept Jasmine Jasudavicius in her return to action five months later in Vancouver. She’s 8-1 inside the Octagon with wins over former title challengers Jennifer Maia and Katlyn Cerminara, current contender Erin Blanchfield, and former strawweight queen Rose Namajunas, and now has a chance to dispatch another former champion in Grasso this weekend.
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Grasso headed into her first appearance of the year in Seattle facing a number of questions after going 0-1-1 in her final two bouts with Shevchenko and then dropping a decision to Natalia Silva, who faces Wang Cong for the vacant title next month, in Montreal on the same night Fiorot fought for the title. She showed that she is still an absolute force in the division by registering the most brutal finish of the year in her bout with Maycee Barber and now looks to build on that blistering effort here.
With Shevchenko said to be out for the next year, the winner of this one has to feel pretty good about being the first to face the winner of next month’s championship bout in Utah. This was already a fascinating matchup when it was originally booked, but last weekend’s news ratcheted up the intrigue to 11.
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Curtis Blaydes
Top 10 heavyweights looking to solidify their position in the ever-changing divisional ranks clash in the desert as Waldo Cortes Acosta throws down with Curtis “Razor” Blaydes.
In the four years since he claimed a spot on the roster with a win on the Contender Series, Cortes Acosta has posted a 10-3 record inside the Octagon and climbed to No. 7 in the Meta rankings and No. 5 in the media set. The last time he lost to a Russian stationed ahead of him in the rankings, “Salsa Boy” won three straight to get people whispering about title contention, so it’ll be interesting to see if he can do something similar here after dropping a decision to Alexander Volkov last time out.
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Blaydes has been one of the constants in the division for the last decade, hovering in the Nos. 3-7 range in the rankings, turning back everyone but the top contenders. He opened his year with a brawl against Josh Hokit at UFC 327 and now looks to get back on track as he finally shares the cage with Cortes Acosta in a matchup that feels like it has been inevitable for the last couple of years.
With the top of the division in a holding pattern as everyone waits to find out if and when Tom Aspinall will return, this one profiles as a battle between two divisional stalwarts looking to cement their positions in the hierarchy. Elite heavyweight fights are always entertaining, and this one should be no different.
David Martinez vs Dan Ige
The main card kicks off with an intriguing pairing between ascending DWCS alum David Martinez and longtime featherweight mainstay Dan Ige, who drops down to bantamweight for the first time.
Martinez capitalized on a short-notice opportunity last Noche UFC, shifting from a bout against Quang Le into the co-main event slot opposite Rob Font. After besting the New England Cartel man by decision, Martinez did the same to Marlon “Chito” Vera in February to solidify his standing in the Top 10.
Ige has always been physically undersized for featherweight, but held his own because he’s tough as nails, a diligent worker, and can crack. Now, after dropping four of his last five and a successful test cut, the Xtreme Couture captain moves down the scale looking to start building some momentum again by halting the rise of the streaking Martinez in the Arizona desert.
This is such an intriguing matchup because, fair or not, you can wonder how much of Martinez’ success is predicated on his being a legit Top 10 talent and how much is down to Font and Vera being older fighters that have been through the wringer? Now, you could maybe say the same about Ige, but three straight against this caliber of dude tells you something more than two wins, so pay close attention and let’s see what we find out about these two on Saturday night.
Preliminary Card Pairings
Tim Elliott vs Édgar Cháirez
The prelims wrap in the flyweight division as American veteran Tim Elliott battles emerging Mexican finisher Edgar Chairez.
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Elliott has been a staple in the division for the last decade and packaged his last nine outings in three neat little “two win, one loss” bundles, stepping back into the fray on Saturday off a setback to Steve Erceg in May. Chairez is one of those competitors whose record alone (4-2, 1 NC) doesn’t quite convey where he stands in the division because he’s won three straight now and his two losses came against Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira.
Ignacio Bahamondes vs Muslim Salikhov
Two years after claiming a Performance of the Night bonus at UFC 306, Ignacio Bahamondes makes his second Noche UFC appearance as he moves up a division and faces off with Muslim Salikhov in his welterweight debut.
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It was always wild that the six-foot-three Bahamondes fought at lightweight, and now, after consecutive setbacks, he finally ventures back up the scale, where he’s gone 7-2 for his career, including his DWCS win. Salikhov has been a steady and consistent factor in the 170-pound ranks for the last decade, and still has the technique, power, and quickness to catch people out if they’re not careful.
Yousri Belgaroui vs Djorden Santos
Yousri Belgaroui has emerged as an intriguing dark horse in the middleweight division and returns here in search of a third consecutive win as he shares the Octagon with Contender Series grad Djorden Santos.
Belgaroui didn’t get a contract after collecting a win on Season 8 of the annual talent-search series but has since earned consecutive third-round stoppage wins over prospects Azamat Bekoev and Mansur Abdul-Malik to put himself on the radar in the 185-pound weight class. Conversely, Santos was signed that season, but has subsequently gone 1-2 over his first three UFC starts, most recently suffering a third-round submission loss to Baisangur Susurkaev in May.
Sean King vs Jessie Rosas
Newcomers Sean King and Jessie Rosas share the Octagon this weekend, facing off at Desert Diamond Arena in their joint promotional debuts.
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Unbeaten in six pro fights after a similar amateur run, King has earned finishes in each of his last three outings but has yet to face anyone of real consequence to this point in his career. Rosas is the older brother of bantamweight standout Raul Rosas Jr., and arrives in a comparable position to King, having posted an 8-1 record through his first nine starts while bouncing around through different regional promotions gaining experience where he could.
Rafa Garcia vs Rongzhu
Rafa Garcia and Rongzhu face off on Saturday in a quality matchup between a pair of ascending, but unheralded lightweight talents.
Making his second appearance of the year and second Noche UFC start, Garcia arrives in Arizona on a three-fight winning streak and having won five of his last six, with his lone setback coming against Grant Dawson. After working his way back to the roster by winning the lightweight tournament on Road to UFC Season 2, Rongzhu has rebounded from dropping his return bout by stacking up three straight wins, most recently looking like a menace against Victor Martinez in Macau towards the end of May.
JJ Aldrich vs Regina Tarin
Business gets underway on Saturday night in the flyweight division, as game veteran JJ Aldrich faces off with undefeated Mexican prospect Regina Tarin.
Aldrich arrives for work having won two straight and four of her last five, maintaining her standing as a vital part of the flyweight ecosystem. Tarin won her debut on extremely short notice in Mexico City earlier this year to advance to 8-0 overall, and now looks to show how serious a prospect she is with a full camp behind her as she steps in with the American veteran.