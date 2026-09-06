Fight By Fight Preview | Noche UFC

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The 28-year-old McMillen is getting a massive push by the promotion at the moment, having earned stoppage wins and performance bonuses in each of his first two appearances before requesting the opportunity to compete on this card. The unbeaten Montana native, who trains 10 minutes up the road at Red Hawk Academy in Peoria, Arizona, has gone unbeaten in 18 straight fights between his pro (11) and amateur (7) careers and is poised to get hustled into the thick of things in the 145-pound weight class if he turns in another stellar showing here.

RELATED: There’s No Party Like A Tommy McMillen Party

Not to be outdone, Rahiki has also posted consecutive stoppage wins since earning a contract last season in Las Vegas, opening with a drubbing of Harry Hardwick in March before making quick work of late replacement Ollie Schmid in Perth at the start of May. That contest was supposed to be against Aussie veteran Jack Jenkins, which feels like an indication of the potential the promotion sees in the Sydney-based undefeated standout.

While the long-range thinker in me would prefer to see this matchup a year or two from now if both are still running hot, you better believe I will be parked at my desk, eyes locked on the television from the minute this one kicks off. We should learn a great deal about these two based on how things unfold on Saturday, and whoever emerges with their hand raised in victory could be looking at a date with a ranked opponent next time out.

Manon Fiorot vs Alexa Grasso

A week after the division was turned upside down, elite flyweight contenders Manon Fiorot and Alexa Grasso go head-to-head in a matchup that has taken on a whole ‘nother level of significance.