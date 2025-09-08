Fight By Fight Preview | Noche UFC

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

After impressing in his short notice debut at UFC 288, Lopes rattled off five straight victories to land as the top contender in the 145-pound weight class, capping that run with a win over Brian Ortega at last year’s Noche UFC event at Sphere. He faced off with Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant featherweight title in April at UFC 314, but couldn’t get out of first gear initially, which ultimately cost him the decision and the title.

FREE FIGHTS: Lopes vs Ortega | Silva vs Mitchell

Silva has posted five wins in as many starts since graduating to the UFC alongside Fighting Nerds teammates Carlos Prates and Mauricio Ruffy in the fall of 2023. Already this year, the surging contender has stopped Melsik Baghdasarayan with strikes and submitted Bryce Mitchell, setting up this epic showdown with Lopes in San Antonio.

Just in terms of their aggressive natures and well-rounded styles, this is a fascinating matchup, but it carries a little more weight and intrigue in the wake of last weekend’s fight card in Paris, where two of Silva’s teammates — Ruffy and Caio Borralho — landed on the wrong side of the results, which might rattle the confidence of the team as they head back into battle on Saturday. The divisional chase is heating up and a victory for either man puts them on the short list of contenders as we head into the final quarter of the year and start looking ahead to 2026 title shots.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Rob Font vs David Martinez

It’s a classic “veteran versus prospect” battle in the bantamweight division as Rob Font squares off with David Martinez.