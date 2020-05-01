Fight by Fight Preview: May 30th Edition

TYRON WOODLEY VS. GILBERT BURNS

A crucial pairing in the welterweight division headlines this weekend’s fight card as former champ Tyron Woodley returns to the Octagon to face off with surging Brazilian Gilbert Burns.

Woodley has not competed since losing the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman last March in a contest that halted the former titleholder’s two-and-a-half-year reign atop the division. Though the outcome wasn’t necessarily surprising, the manner in which Usman dethroned Woodley was, as “The Chosen One” was coming off his most dominant performance since claiming the title at UFC 201 and hadn’t lost since the spring of 2014.

The 33-year-old Burns was one of the breakthrough stars of 2019, posting a trio of victories capped by a pair of short-notice sojourns to the welterweight division where he knocked Aleksei Kunchenko from the ranks of the unbeaten and topped Gunnar Nelson by unanimous decision. Earlier this year, Burns continued his push towards contention in the 170-pound weight class with a first-round stoppage victory over former title challenger Demian Maia.

The UFC matchmakers have put together an outstanding matchup for this week’s main event as both men enter Saturday’s final contest with something to prove and the victor having a strong claim to a place on the short list of potential title challenges once the second half of the year gets underway.

Woodley’s last appearance left many wonder how much the 38-year-old still has left in the tank and this is a tremendous opportunity to re-affirm his standing as an elite talent in the division, while Burns gets the chance to prove he’s deserving of a place in the upper tier of contenders by knocking off the former champ.

Will Woodley deliver the blistering performance he’s been promising or can Burns extend his winning streak to six by earning the biggest victory of his career for the third straight fight?

Tune in Saturday night to find out.