Fight By Fight Preview | Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2

Los Angeles is the land of fame and opportunity, and as UFC returns to Crypto.com Arena for the first time in eight years, it does so with a fight card built around a collection of famous names and athletes looking to make the most of their opportunity to compete under the bright lists and on the biggest stage.
Headlined by a flyweight championship rematch between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja that has been anticipated since their first encounter ended prematurely, Saturday’s numbered event offers a little something for everyone, including a crucial battle between lightweight contenders, key matchups for recent ascending Dana White’s Contender Series grads, and the second appearance of one of the best prospects in the sport.
Let’s dive into what’s on tap, shall we?
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Main Event: Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja
Location: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, CA
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy
- Patricio Pitbull vs Dooho Choi
- Renato Moicano vs Brian Ortega
- Alonzo Menifield vs Iwo Baraniewski
Prelim Matches:
- Gable Steveson vs Sean Sharaf
- Marlon Vera vs Charles Jourdain
- Tai Tuivasa vs Robelis Despaigne
- Michael Aswell Jr. vs JooSang Yoo
- Ryan Gandra vs Ozzy Diaz
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs Brunno Ferreira
- Casey O’Neill vs Eduarda Moura
- Giga Chikadze vs Joanderson Brito
Flyweight Championship Main Event Matchup: Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja
Nine months after their initial meeting at UFC 323 ended with an injury stoppage, flyweight titleholder Joshua Van and former champion Alexandre Pantoja meet inside the Octagon for a second time, but under very different circumstances.
Two years ago, Van rolled into UFC 306 off a knockout loss to Charles Johnson and faced off with durable Mexican battler Edgar Chairez at Sphere. He won that fight and four more to earn a championship opportunity against Pantoja, claiming the belt when the Brazilian suffered an elbow injury 26 seconds into the contest, and then successfully defending the title earlier this year at UFC 328 with a fifth-round stoppage win over Tatsuro Taira.
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Prior to his injury in December, Pantoja looked like a dominant force in the division, having earned four straight successful title defenses, including consecutive submission wins over Kai Asakura and Kai Kara-France to extend his overall winning streak to eight. The 36-year-old now looks to become the third person to hold the flyweight title twice and prove that, if not for the injury, the belt would have never left his possession.
There is a new feel to this pairing this time around. Last year, Van was on a Cinderella run towards the top of the division. This time, however, Van is buoyed by the confidence of his win over Taira in Newark, and Pantoja has as much to prove as the young champion, setting the stage for an epic rematch that will either settle the rivalry or potentially set the stage for a trilogy bout in the future.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy
Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy square off in a rare non-title 5-round battle in the lightweight division in the co-main event of the evening, with many anticipating that whoever wins will secure themselves a future championship opportunity.
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Tsarukyan returns to the Octagon for the first time since throttling Dan Hooker in Qatar last November, which extended his winning streak to five and his record to 10-2 inside the Octagon overall. The talented Armenian has kept busy and further elevated his profile by grappling every month since that win over Hooker and will look to cement his standing as one of the top contenders in the division by turning back Ruffy in Los Angeles.
The dynamic Brazilian has earned a pair of dominant finishes this year since shifting his preparations to Australia and working alongside featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski. In February, he stopped Rafael Fiziev in the second round, and then in June, he went to The White House and battered an overmatched Michael Chandler at UFC Freedom 250.
A clash of styles will provide answers about the work Ruffy has done to shore up his takedown defense, so this one should be thoroughly entertaining from start to finish. While an immediate title shot may not be in the offing for the winner, a victory on either side is a major feather in the winner’s cap and puts them on the short list of possible challengers.
Patricio Pitbull vs Dooho Choi
Battled-tested veteran featherweights meet here as Patricio Pitbull looks to stop Dooho Choi’s current hot streak.
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The 39-year-old former Bellator superstar has been solid through his first three UFC appearances, going the distance in matchups with Yair Rodriguez, Dan Ige, and Aaron Pico, with just a lone win over Ige. Expectations may have been too high for Pitbull upon arrival, but he remains a steady hand and ultra-experienced presence on the edge of the rankings in the 145-pound weight class.
This should be a slugfest for as long as it lasts and carries the potential to be absolutely epic. Sit down, buckle up, and enjoy.
Renato Moicano vs Brian Ortega
A decade after meeting as undefeated featherweights, Renato Moicano and Brian Ortega renew acquaintances as tenured competitors battling for positioning in the lightweight division.
Moicano has settled into life as a top-15 staple in the 155-pound weight class, halting a 2-fight skid with style points earlier this year in a main event matchup against Chris Duncan. Boasting an 8-3 record since changing divisions (his loss to Rafael Dos Anjos was at a catchweight), the Brazilian has earned stoppages in all but one of his lightweight wins.
After more than a year away, Ortega returns to action and makes his oft-discussed move to the lightweight division looking to kickstart a return to form. The two-time featherweight title challenger looked ghastly on the scales last summer against Aljamain Sterling and is just 2-5 over his last seven fights. Ortega won the first meeting between these two, but it was so long ago that it has absolutely no bearing on this weekend’s matchup. What is going to be interesting to see if how the Torrence, California native looks fighting at 155 pounds.
Alonzo Menifield vs Iwo Baraniewski
The main card kicks off in the light heavyweight division with a certified banger between Alonzo Menifield and rising Polish punisher Iwo Baraniewski.
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Menifield has lived a comfortable life in the lower third of the rankings for the last several years, posting a 5-3-1 record dating back to the start of 2023 and 3-1 over his last four outings. Back in May, he ventured to Macau and walloped Zhang Mingyang, and now he’s once again positioned as the veteran test opposite an emerging hopeful.
All Baraniewski has done since earning a contract last season on Dana White’s Contender Series is wreck dudes in less than 90 seconds, having earned three straight first-round stoppage wins over Ibo Aslan, Austen Lane, and Junior Tafa in a combined 3:22 of Octagon time. The 27-year-old is now 9-0 overall and has still yet to see the fourth minute of a fight, let alone the second round.
Can Menifield be the one to push Baraniewski into unfamiliar territory, or will the latest fighter to brandish the “legendary Polish power” post another rapid win on Saturday?
Preliminary Card Pairings
Gable Steveson vs Sean Sharaf
The prelims wrap with the return of Gable Steveson, the decorated wrestler and undefeated prospect, who takes on Santa Ana resident and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Sean Sharaf.
Steveson showed his upside in his debut win over Elisha Ellison this summer, successfully dispatching him in the first round but eating a few shots in the process. After starting his professional career with four straight first-round finishes, Sharaf has struggled to find success in the Octagon, following up his short-notice debut loss to Junior Tafa with a second-round defeat at the hands of Steven Asplund.
Marlon Vera vs Charles Jourdain
Marlon “Chito” Vera looks to defend his place in the bantamweight rankings as he steps in against hard-charging French-Canadian Charles Jourdain.
Vera touches down in L.A. looking to halt a 4-fight slide as his last win came three years ago opposite Pedro Munhoz. Jourdain has gone 3-0 since dropping down from featherweight, following up his submission wins over Victor Henry and Davey Grant with a unanimous decision victory over Kyler Phillips in Winnipeg earlier this year.
Tai Tuivasa vs Robelis Despaigne
Heavyweight hitters meet in this preliminary card matchup as Tai Tuivasa welcomes Robelis Despaigne back to the UFC Octagon.
Tuivasa arrives to this weekend’s event looking to halt an extended losing streak and show he still has something left in the tank. Despaigne won his one and only MMA appearance since being released in the fall of ’24 when he knocked out Junior Dos Santos earlier this year, but he also kept himself busy under the Karate Combat banner, earning seven wins in as many starts and claimed the promotion’s heavyweight title.
Michael Aswell Jr. vs JooSang Yoo
Michael Aswell Jr. and JooSang Yoo throw down on the prelims in a battle of featherweights looking to get things moving in the right direction again.
Aswell Jr., who turns 26 at the end of the month, has dropped decisions to Luke Riley and Gaston Bolanos in his last two outings to fall to 1-3 inside the Octagon, leaving him with his back is against the wall this weekend. Yoo registered a highlight reel knockout of Jeka Saragih in his debut at UFC 316 but was the one on the receiving end of things four months later in his sophomore outing against Daniel Santos.
Ryan Gandra vs Ozzy Diaz
Ryan Gandra looks to make it three straight wins and three straight finishes since graduating from the Contender Series last fall as he takes on veteran Ozzy Diaz.
“Problema” has lived up to his nickname with brutal knockouts of Jose Daniel Medina and Zach Reese, dismissing them both in less than two minutes combined to push his winning streak to nine. Diaz was a standout on the regional circuit but has struggled when attached to UFC caliber competition, going 1-2 inside the Octagon after falling to Joe Pyfer on Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series four years ago.
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Brunno Ferreira
Edmen Shahbazyan looks to restart a winning streak with a return home to Los Angeles as he faces off with fellow DWCS grad Brunno Ferreira on Saturday.
“The Golden Boy” may have seen his run of success snapped last time out against Brendan Allen, but he gave a good account of himself against the middleweight contender and earned Fight of the Night honors in the process. It’s “kill or be killed” with Ferreira, who has gone the distance twice in 19 starts and touches down here having suffered consecutive setbacks against Gregory Rodrigues and Ikram Aliskerov.
Casey O’Neill vs Eduarda Moura
Casey O’Neill looks to continue her steady push forward in the flyweight division this weekend as she tangles with Brazilian Eduarda Moura.
O’Neill ended a 19-month absence with a first-round knockout win over Gabriella Fernandes in March, giving her back-to-back wins while pushing her record to 11-2 overall. Moura started well upon arriving in the flyweight division, earning wins over Veronica Hardy and Lauren Murphy but she dropped a decision while also missing weight in a clash with Wang Cong earlier this year to fall to 3-2 under the UFC banner.
Giga Chikadze vs Joanderson Brito
Featherweights Giga Chikadze and Joanderson Brito are tasked with opening the show at Crypto.com Arena this weekend in Los Angeles, each coming into the pairing from a different direction.
Chikadze competes for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Kevin Vallejos on the final fight card of 2025, while Brito made quick work of Jordan Leavitt last time out. Whoever wins will have a case for a place in the rankings, though those 15 spots are becoming increasingly harder to earn in the talent-rich 145-pound ranks.
Don't miss a moment of Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on September 19, 2026. The Early Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.