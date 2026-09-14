Fight By Fight Preview | Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2

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There is a new feel to this pairing this time around. Last year, Van was on a Cinderella run towards the top of the division. This time, however, Van is buoyed by the confidence of his win over Taira in Newark, and Pantoja has as much to prove as the young champion, setting the stage for an epic rematch that will either settle the rivalry or potentially set the stage for a trilogy bout in the future.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy

Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy square off in a rare non-title 5-round battle in the lightweight division in the co-main event of the evening, with many anticipating that whoever wins will secure themselves a future championship opportunity.

NOCHE UFC REWIND: Prelim Results | Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Bonus Coverage

Tsarukyan returns to the Octagon for the first time since throttling Dan Hooker in Qatar last November, which extended his winning streak to five and his record to 10-2 inside the Octagon overall. The talented Armenian has kept busy and further elevated his profile by grappling every month since that win over Hooker and will look to cement his standing as one of the top contenders in the division by turning back Ruffy in Los Angeles.

The dynamic Brazilian has earned a pair of dominant finishes this year since shifting his preparations to Australia and working alongside featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski. In February, he stopped Rafael Fiziev in the second round, and then in June, he went to The White House and battered an overmatched Michael Chandler at UFC Freedom 250.