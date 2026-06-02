Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 07

Main Event: Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki

Two of the hardest-hitting cruiserweights in the world will go head-to-head in a clash of contenders at 200 pounds as Bournemouth’s own former world champion Chris Billam-Smith returns home to take on Canadian knockout machine Ryan Rozicki.

Billam-Smith knows what it takes to reach the cruiserweight summit, and plans on repeating the feat as he chases the Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight world championship. To put himself in line for a potential challenge against reigning champion Jai Opetaia, he’ll need to get past one of the division’s most dangerous contenders.

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Rozicki brings a special kind of intensity to the ring. The native of Nova Scotia, Canada heads into Billam-Smith’s backyard for his first overseas assignment, and plans on returning home with another knockout victory under his belt. “The Bruiser” has finished 20 of his 21 career victories and has tasted defeat just once, alongside one draw. The 31-year-old is renowned for his punch power and plans to put it to good use against the teak-tough Brit Billam-Smith on Saturday night.

Billam-Smith, meanwhile, knows what it’s like to step into the trenches at the elite level. He holds wins over notable names including Lawrence Okolie, Mateusz Masternak, Richard Riakporhe and former Zuffa Boxing title challenger Brandon Glanton. Now, he’s looking to position himself for a shot at the belt with a statement-making victory on home soil this weekend.