Fight By Fight Preview | Zuffa Boxing 07

Event: Zuffa Boxing 07
Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026
Location: Bournemouth International Centre (BIC), Bournemouth, England
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Main Event: Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki
Co-Main Event: Jack Massey vs Chev Clarke
Other Main Card Bouts:
Lee Cutler vs Aaron Sutton
Stevie McKenna vs Casey Streeter
Sam Hickey vs Todd Tompkins
Preliminary Card Bouts:
Harvey Dykes vs Ivan Dychko
Leon Hughes vs Mario Vergiev
Alex MacMillan vs Leo Fanthome
Main Event: Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki
Two of the hardest-hitting cruiserweights in the world will go head-to-head in a clash of contenders at 200 pounds as Bournemouth’s own former world champion Chris Billam-Smith returns home to take on Canadian knockout machine Ryan Rozicki.
Billam-Smith knows what it takes to reach the cruiserweight summit, and plans on repeating the feat as he chases the Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight world championship. To put himself in line for a potential challenge against reigning champion Jai Opetaia, he’ll need to get past one of the division’s most dangerous contenders.
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Rozicki brings a special kind of intensity to the ring. The native of Nova Scotia, Canada heads into Billam-Smith’s backyard for his first overseas assignment, and plans on returning home with another knockout victory under his belt. “The Bruiser” has finished 20 of his 21 career victories and has tasted defeat just once, alongside one draw. The 31-year-old is renowned for his punch power and plans to put it to good use against the teak-tough Brit Billam-Smith on Saturday night.
Billam-Smith, meanwhile, knows what it’s like to step into the trenches at the elite level. He holds wins over notable names including Lawrence Okolie, Mateusz Masternak, Richard Riakporhe and former Zuffa Boxing title challenger Brandon Glanton. Now, he’s looking to position himself for a shot at the belt with a statement-making victory on home soil this weekend.
Co-Main Event: Jack Massey vs Chev Clarke
The co-main event of the evening will see an all-British cruiserweight battle as former world title challenger and ex-European and Commonwealth champion Jack “One Smack” Massey takes on 2020 Team GB Olympian and former British cruiserweight champion Chev “C4” Clarke.
Massey (23-3, 13 KOs) challenged for world championship gold in October 2024 when he fell short against Jai Opetaia. After a year away from the ring, he returned in decisive fashion with a fourth-round stoppage victory over Argentina’s Ivan Gabriel Garcia last November.
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He’ll look to edge his way back into world title contention – and a potential rematch with Opetaia – when he faces Clarke (11-2, 8 KOs). The Gravesend, Kent native has his sights set on world glory as he begins the latest chapter of his career.
More Main Card Bouts
Lee Cutler vs Aaron Sutton
The main card also features British middleweights Lee Cutler and Aaron Sutton, who will face off in a 163-pound contract-weight matchup.
Cutler will end a 412-day layoff when he returns to action on Saturday night as he looks to bounce back from a controversial technical decision defeat to Sam Eggington in April 2025 after an alleged headbutt left Eggington cut and unable to continue. However, footage showed that a punch caused the cut and, despite a rematch being ordered, Eggington opted not to proceed.
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Now, Cutler opens a new chapter in his career as he looks to make a winning start under the Zuffa Boxing banner, but he’ll face a tough test in the form of Sutton, who is also looking to bounce back after falling short against current British champion George Liddard in a title eliminator back in May 2025.
Stevie McKenna vs Casey Streeter
The main card kicks off with a middleweight matchup as Ireland’s Stevie “The Hitman” McKenna takes on “The Comeback Kid” Casey James Streeter.
It’s been a while since McKenna has competed in the ring, but the 15-1 middleweight from Monaghan, Ireland makes his return after a 539-day layoff – the longest of his career – as he looks to add to his perfect record in eight-round fights.
McKenna’s three previous bouts over the distance have all ended in knockout victories. His record in the UK is also super-impressive – 11-1, with 10 knockouts. However, last time out, he tasted defeat for the first time when he was edged out by fellow Zuffa Boxing 07 competitor Lee Cutler via majority decision.
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McKenna will look to rebound from that disappointment against American Casey James Streeter, who crosses the pond looking to bounce back from his own setback. The aptly nicknamed “Comeback Kid” saw a six-fight unbeaten run snapped when he lost out to 16-1 prospect Leo Ruiz in his Zuffa Boxing debut in February. Now fighting at 160 pounds for the first time in his career, Streeter is hoping his second time in the Zuffa Boxing ring is the charm as he looks to claim victory in the UK.
Sam Hickey vs Todd Tompkins
The main card opens with a Scotland-versus-England catchweight clash as Sam Hickey takes on Todd Tompkins in a battle of 4-0 prospects at 163 pounds.
The pair will face off over six rounds, with Hickey already claiming three of his four career wins in six-round contests. Prior to turning pro, Hickey captured Commonwealth Games gold for Scotland in 2022, and looked set to represent Team GB at the 2024 Olympics before his weight class (middleweight) was removed from the Games.
For Tompkins, meanwhile, Saturday night will mark his first six-round bout after claiming four-straight decision victories in four-round contests. That’s not the only first for Tompkins this weekend. Saturday will also see the Birmingham, England native make his streaming (Paramount+) and television (Sky Sports) debuts.
Prelim Bouts
Harvey Dykes vs Ivan Dychko
A protégé of the respected trainer Don Charles, who recently guided Daniel Dubois back to the top of the heavyweight tree, England’s Harvey Dykes (7-0-1) is looking to continue his unbeaten run by claiming the eighth victory of his career.
The 30-year-old southpaw has gone the distance in each of his victories on the judges’ scorecards but will face a major upgrade in opposition when he faces off against 15-1 prospect Dychko this weekend.
The Kazakh heavyweight reached the super-heavyweight semifinals at the London 2012 Olympics before being narrowly outpointed by eventual gold medal winner and future heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Since turning pro, he’s knocked out 14 of his 16 opponents, and heads into Saturday’s fight – his first in the UK since turning professional – looking to make a statement in his Zuffa Boxing debut.
Leon Hughes vs Mario Vergiev
Also on the preliminary card, undefeated English prospect Leon Hughes will look to continue his perfect start to life in the pro ranks when he takes on Bulgaria’s Mario Vergiev in a 178-pound catchweight contest.
Hughes, 21, is currently 4-0 and is only in the second year of his professional career. He’ll look to make it five in a row against 38-year-old Vergiev, who has more knockouts on his record than Hughes has professional bouts.
Alex MacMillan vs Leo Fanthome
The night will get underway with a six-round welterweight matchup as Alex MacMillan takes on late replacement Leo Fanthome.
MacMillan arrives in Bournemouth with a 3-0 record that includes two wins by knockout. The 22-year-old from Morecambe, England heads to the South Coast looking to make a big first impression on his Zuffa Boxing debut as he looks to kick off the show with a statement win.
Standing in his way is Leo Fanthome (7-2, 1 KO), who stepped in during fight week as a replacement opponent and plans to take full advantage of his opportunity. The 27-year-old known as “Lionheart” arrives in Bournemouth looking for his fourth successive win, but against the unbeaten MacMillan, he’s set for the toughest test of his career to date.