Fight by Fight: June 13 Edition

JESSICA EYE VS. CYNTHIA CALVILLO

A former flyweight title challenger welcomes a long-time strawweight contender to the 125-pound weight class in a main event that is sure to have a significant impact on the championship picture going forward.

Last summer, Eye challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title in the co-main event at UFC 238; it didn’t go well. The Ohio native and Las Vegas-based contender was felled by a thunderous head kick just 28 seconds into the second round. But six months later, the 33-year-old veteran returned to action against Viviane Araujo and halted the Brazilian’s rise up the ranks.

While many people focus on Eye’s struggles at bantamweight, where she posted a 1-5 record with one no contest verdict, the reality is that she was competing up a division. When competing outside of the 135-pound weight class, Eye is 14-2, including having gone 4-1 in the UFC.

Calvillo made a splash in her first year as a professional fighter in 2016, winning a trio of bouts on the regional circuit, including wins over current UFC flyweights Gillian Robertson and Montana De La Rosa, then added three more victories inside the Octagon. Since then, Calvillo, who now trains with the team at American Kickboxing Academy, has rebounded with a pair of victories and a majority draw decision against Marina Rodriguez.

In two of those bouts, however, Calvillo missed weight, prompting her shift up to the 125-pound ranks this weekend.

The Top 15 in the flyweight division is always fluid, with quality wins producing significant change in the standings on a regular basis, and this fight carries that same potential. Eye has already cemented her standing as one of the top contenders in the division and Calvillo can announce her presence as such with a victory on Saturday.

Both women are scrappy and usually happy to engage, so this should be a spirited affair from start to finish.