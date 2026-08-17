Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Sacramento

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A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) Class of ’22, Petrino started his UFC journey as a light heavyweight, collecting four straight wins before stoppage losses to veterans Anthony Smith and Dustin Jacoby, and his rigorous weight cuts prompted a move up the divisional ladder. He’s gone 3-0 since the shift, building on his tandem finishes from last year with a unanimous decision win over Steven Asplund in March.

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Not only is this the standard “veteran litmus test” for Petrino, but it also comes with the added pressure of having faltered in this spot twice before. Now in his fourth year on the roster, this is a moment where you would like to really see some significant development from the Brazilian if he’s going to become something more than a green-but-promising prospect within the next 18 months.

Reinier de Ridder vs Roman Dolidze

Reinier de Ridder and Roman Dolidze both decided to vacate the middleweight division and move back to the 205-pound ranks. Now they face off here in a fascinating pairing that should tell us a great deal about where each man fits in the division going forward.

“RDR” tried to do too much last year by squeezing in a fifth fight in 12 months in Vancouver, resulting in a flat effort and a fourth-round yielding opposite Brendan Allen. Following his loss to Caio Borralho at UFC 326, the Dutch veteran said he was done with middleweight and now moves back up the light heavyweight division, where he has gone 8-1 for his career.