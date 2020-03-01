Fight by Fight Preview: UFC Vegas 11

COLBY COVINGTON VS. TYRON WOODLEY

After jawing at each other for a number of years, welterweight standouts Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley are finally set to share the Octagon together this weekend in Las Vegas.

For Covington, this is his first appearance since coming up short in his bid to win the welterweight belt from reigning champ Kamaru Usman last December and an opportunity to instantly put himself back in the thick of the chase by defeating a former champion. When he’s at his best, the 32-year-old Covington is an unrelenting pressure fighter who mixes high-volume striking with tenacious wrestling to drown and suffocate opponents, and he showed in the bout with Usman that he’s the kind of tenacious character that isn’t going to go away easily, ever.

The 38-year-old Woodley is making his second appearance inside the Apex after losing to Gilbert Burns earlier this spring. “The Chosen One” enters looking to snap a two-fight slide and facing myriad questions about his place in the division and his future inside the Octagon, all of which can be rendered moot with a dominant effort against the former American Top Team representative.

As much as these two have spent countless hours and numerous tweets taking verbal shots at one another — and will likely have plenty more to say this week in the preamble to Saturday’s festivities — all that really matters is how things shake out once the cage door closes and the fight begins. Covington desperately wants to remain in the thick of the chase in the welterweight division, while Woodley is aiming to show he’s still got plenty left in the tank, and the way in which this fight unfolds and the manner in which this longstanding grudge is settled will go a long way to determining which of those things transpires after Saturday evening in Las Vegas.