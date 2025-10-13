Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Vancouver

Streaking Dutch standout Reinier de Ridder looks to continue making his case for a title shot, while Brendan Allen aims to catapult himself into the thick of the chase in this fascinating main-event pairing.

Making his fourth appearance of the year and fifth start in less than a year, de Ridder arrives in Vancouver with a 4-0 record inside the Octagon, coming off a split decision win over former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. He’s elevated his performance with each subsequent appearance, following his debut third-round win over Gerald Meerschaert with finishes of Kevin Holland and Bo Nickal before edging out “The Reaper” in Abu Dhabi this past summer.

Allen raised his hand to fill in for Anthony Hernandez when “Fluffy” was forced to withdraw with an injury. After losing to Hernandez in February, the Louisiana native rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori in his home state of Louisiana at UFC 318, moving him to 8-2 over his last 10 appearances.

The most intriguing element here is the impact this contest can have on the title picture in the 185-pound weight class. Nassourdine Imavov is the clubhouse leader for the next title opportunity after beating Caio Borralho in Paris, but de Ridder can make more of a discussion with a fifth straight victory here. While Allen likely won’t vault into the championship conversation with a win, given that he lost to Imavov last September, he can shake things up by scoring another victory here.

