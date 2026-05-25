Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Macau

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Figueiredo has settled into life in the bantamweight ranks, finding a comfortable position in the middle third of the rankings. He’s dropped three of his last four, but those losses came against Yan, Cory Sandhagen, and Umar Nurmagomedov, and “Deus da Garra” has shown that he’s more than capable of handling himself against the non-contender class in the 135-pound ranks.

Will Song bounce back and secure his place in the Top 5, or can Figueiredo spoil his homecoming and earn the type of win that puts him into the mix heading into the back half of the year?

Additional Main Card Matchups

Zhang Mingyang vs Alonzo Menifield

Light heavyweights occupy the co-main event position this weekend as Zhang Mingyang faces off with early Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduate Alonzo Menifield.

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After showing out in a non-tournament bout that kicked off the initial Road to UFC event several years ago, Zhang posted three straight first-round stoppage wins to climb into the rankings and land a main event assignment opposite Johnny Walker last year. Following a run of a dozen fighters where he was the stopper, Zhang was the stopee last time out and looks to restart another run of success here.