Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Macau

In the early morning hours on Saturday here in North America, UFC makes its return to Macau with a 13-fight card from Galaxy Arena headlined by top-ranked Chinese bantamweight Song Yadong and former two-time flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo.
This marks the fifth time UFC has ventured to Macau, and the first since current two-time bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan bested Figueiredo in November 2024 on a card that also included the debut win of British flyweight contender Lone’er Kavanagh and a strong win for current light heavyweight titleholder Carlos Ulberg.
Loaded with intriguing names to watch and competitive matchups across multiple divisions, this weekend’s fight card should be all-action from the outset. Get prepped for what’s in store by checking out the Fight-By-Fight Preview below.
Main Event: Song Yadong vs Deiveson Figueiredo
Location: Galaxy Arena — Macau SAR, China
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Zhang Mingyang vs Alonzo Menifield
- Sergei Pavlovich vs Tallison Teixeira
- Kai Asakura vs Cameron Smotherman
- Jake Matthews vs Carlston Harris
- Alex Perez vs Sumudaerji
Prelim Matches:
- YiSak Lee vs Luis Dias
- Ding Meng vs Jose Henrique
- Aoriqileng vs Cody Haddon
- Rei Tsuruya vs Luis Gurule
- Angela Hill vs Xiong Jingnan
- Xhu Kangjie vs Rodrigo Vera
- Loma Lookboonmee vs Jaqueline Amorim
Main Event Matchup: Song Yadong vs Deiveson Figueiredo
Staples in the Top 10 in the talent-rich bantamweight division, Song Yadong competes in his home country for the first time in more than seven years as he stands in with Brazilian veteran Deiveson Figueiredo.
Still only 28 years old, Song has been on the fringes of the title conversation in the 135-pound weight class for the last several years and arrives in Macau stationed at No. 5 in the rankings. He landed on the wrong side of the scorecards in his UFC 324 clash with former champ Sean O’Malley in January, and with the slew of crucial divisional bouts on the horizon, a dominant victory that solidifies his place in the hierarchy would be timely.
Figueiredo has settled into life in the bantamweight ranks, finding a comfortable position in the middle third of the rankings. He’s dropped three of his last four, but those losses came against Yan, Cory Sandhagen, and Umar Nurmagomedov, and “Deus da Garra” has shown that he’s more than capable of handling himself against the non-contender class in the 135-pound ranks.
Will Song bounce back and secure his place in the Top 5, or can Figueiredo spoil his homecoming and earn the type of win that puts him into the mix heading into the back half of the year?
Additional Main Card Matchups
Zhang Mingyang vs Alonzo Menifield
Light heavyweights occupy the co-main event position this weekend as Zhang Mingyang faces off with early Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduate Alonzo Menifield.
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After showing out in a non-tournament bout that kicked off the initial Road to UFC event several years ago, Zhang posted three straight first-round stoppage wins to climb into the rankings and land a main event assignment opposite Johnny Walker last year. Following a run of a dozen fighters where he was the stopper, Zhang was the stopee last time out and looks to restart another run of success here.
Menifield earned a win on the third DWCS episode ever but didn’t secure a contract until the opening week of Season 2. In the nearly eight years since, the Dallas-based powerhouse has gone 10-6-1 inside the Octagon, with all of his wins, oddly enough, coming in pairs.
This is a crucial moment for Zhang, who has shown promise, but now needs to demonstrate his ability to learn from his mistakes against Walker and implement them here opposite an equally explosive veteran aiming to start the year with a statement win.
Sergei Pavlovich vs Tallison Teixeira
With Alexander Volkov already in the clubhouse and the interim heavyweight title set to go up for grabs in a few weeks at UFC Freedom 250, Sergei Pavlovich and Tallison Teixeira face off in a battle to make their own cases for contention heading into the summer.
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Pavlovich posted a pair of unanimous decision wins in 2025, outworking Jairinzho Rozenstruik in February before doing the same against Waldo Cortes Acosta in Shanghai in August. That win feels more significant now after Dominican rattled off a three-fight run of success and Volkov beat him last month in Miami, so a return to his finishing ways could catapult the 34-year-old Russian into the thick of the title discussion.
Saturday marks Teixeira’s second appearance of the year after the DWCS grad earned a win over Tai Tuivasa in a battle of attrition at UFC 325 in Sydney. “Xiaco” has earned nine wins in 10 career starts with finishes in all but his most recent win and would benefit immensely if he were able to turn the trick against Pavlovich this weekend.
Every division needs matchups that help delineate things in the Top 15, and this feels like one of those contests for the heavyweight ranks. A Pavlovich win maintains the status quo (for the most part), while a victory for the towering Brazilian send ripples up and down the rankings on Tuesday.
Kai Asakura vs Cameron Smotherman
Japanese standout Kai Asakura heads to the bantamweight division for the first time in the UFC, facing off with upset-minded Houston native Cameron Smotherman.
Asakura’s first foray into the Octagon came in a championship bout against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 310. After coming up short there and in his subsequent appearance against Tim Elliott, the former RIZIN standout has opted to relocate in hopes of showing he can compete with the best the UFC has to offer.
It’s been an eventful few years for Smotherman since getting called up to the UFC. He won his short-notice debut in impressive fashion over Jake Hadley before dropping two straight and takes a second stab at his first 2026 start here after weight cut issues forced him out of a bout earlier this year with Ricky Turcios.
Will Asakura finally secure his first UFC victory, or can Smotherman turn this business trip to China into a hugely successful journey?
Jake Matthews vs Carlston Harris
Jake Matthews and Carlston Harris clash in a welterweight matchup on the main card in Macau this weekend.
The 32-year-old veteran Matthews competes for the first time since his controversial loss to Neil Magny last September in Perth. The former TUF: Nations had won three straight prior to that outing and looks to restart another run of positive results here.
Originally scheduled to debut earlier this year opposite Michael Chiesa in Seattle, Harris tags in for Muslim Salikhov here. The 38-year-old from Guyana hasn’t competed since the opening event of last year and aims to halt a two-skid with a strong outing against Matthews on Saturday.
The welterweight division is going through a bit of a realignment beyond the Top 15, and how this one plays out will definitely contribute to that continued shuffling of the deck. It’s a great opportunity for Matthews to immediately move on from a weird contest and a chance for Harris to show he still has plenty left in the tank.
Alex Perez vs Sumudaerji
Flyweight mainstays open the main card as Alex Perez ventures abroad to face off with Chinese UFC pioneer Sumudaerji.
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Perez entered 2026 on a two-fight skid, having dropped five-of-six dating back to his title clash with Figueiredo during the pandemic. He quickly showed his still a force to be reckoned with by blowing through Charles Johnson and heads into his second start of the year with designs on delivering another dynamic finish.
Sumudaerji made two starts in the same year last year for the first time in his UFC career and returns here for what is already his second appearance of 2026. Currently riding a three-fight winning streak, “The Tibetan Eagle” aims to punch his ticket to the rankings by toppling Perez in his first appearance in China since August 2019.
Preliminary Card Pairings
YiSak Lee vs Luis Dias
Newcomers meet in this middleweight contest that closes out the prelim as YiSak Lee faces off with Luis Dias.
The 26-year-old Lee represents Korean Top Team and carries an 8-1 record with seven finishes into his UFC debut. Dias, who earned a contract last season on Dana White’s Contender Series, has collected stoppages in all but one of his 16 career wins, which came several years ago against UFC alum Wendell Oliveira.
Ding Meng vs Jose Henrique
Fighters at opposite ends of the experience spectrum clash here as Ding Meng welcomes Jose Henrique to Macau.
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Ding makes the walk for the 45th time in his professional career, looking to build off his A1 Combat title win last October. A competitor on Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series, Henrique has earned three straight wins since then to finally land a place on the UFC roster.
Aoriqileng vs Cody Haddon
Aoriqileng and Cody Haddon face off in an intriguing bantamweight matchup midway through Saturday’s prelims.
The Chinese veteran Aoriqileng competes in his home country for the first time in his UFC career with the intention of building off his 21-second stoppage win over Cody Gibson last October in Vancouver. A teammate of surging lightweight Quillan Salkilld, Haddon finally makes his return to action after injuries have kept him sidelined since his debut win over Dan Argueta in October 2024.
Rei Tsuruya vs Luis Gurule
Road to UFC winner Rei Tsuruya competes for the first time in just over a year, facing off with Luis Gurule, who competes on his second straight UFC event this month.
The confident Tsuruya cruised through the competition during his RTU season and earned a unanimous decision win in his debut before running into current champ Joshua Van at the outside of his breakout 2025 campaign. Gurule halted a three-fight slide with his first UFC win two Saturdays back in Las Vegas, and turns around here to replace Jesus Aguilar and attempt to garner a second win in 14 days.
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Angela Hill vs Xiong Jingnan
Angela Hill welcomes Xiong Jingnan to the UFC in this battle of experienced strawweights.
Hill, who holds the record for the most divisional wins and appearances, competes for the 29th time in her UFC career, looking to snap a two-fight skid and win her first appearance of the year for the third consecutive campaign. Xiong makes her promotional debut following a lengthy title run with ONE Championship, where she posted a 10-1 record on the way to amassing a 19-2 mark overall.
Zhu Kangjie vs Rodrigo Vera
Road to UFC Season 3 featherweight tournament winner Zhu Kangjie makes his first official UFC start this weekend against Peruvian newcomer Rodrigo Vera.
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Zhu went the distance in all three of his tournament bouts, edging out Xie Bin in the finals to extend his winning streak to five and land a spot on the roster. Vera touches down in Macau having won 13 consecutive contests and brandishing a 21-1-1 record overall.
Loma Lookboonmee vs Jaqueline Amorim
Loma Lookboonmee and Jaqueline Amorim open the show in a clash of strawweights angling to work their way into the rankings again in 2026.
Lookboonmee pushed her winning streak to four with a unanimous decision win over Istela Nunes in April before landing on the wrong side of the results in a clash with rookie standout Alexia Thainara in Perth later in the year. Amorim went through the exact same thing, extending her winning streak to four with a submission win over Polyana Viana before falling to the returning Mizuki at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.