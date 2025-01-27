Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Saudi Arabia

It’s funny how the passing of time can change the way certain results land. After entering 2024 on a two-fight winless streak, Imavov opens 2025 having won three straight, unbeaten in his last four, and with his only loss over his last eight appearances coming in a short-notice light heavyweight bout against former champ and impending title challenger Sean Strickland. Consecutive wins over Jared Cannonier and Brendan Allen following his emotional, messy victory over Roman Dolidze at the start of last year have truly established the Paris-based standout as a legitimate contender in the middleweight ranks.

Despite recent results, anything is possible with Adesanya, and his history of excellence inside the Octagon garners him the benefit of the doubt when it comes to his setbacks, but Imavov is dangerous in every phase and is certainly capable of handing him a third straight loss.

Whatever happens, the winner will be in an outstanding position in the division as the title goes up for grabs next week in Sydney.