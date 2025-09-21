 Skip to main content
Dominick Reyes reacts after his knockout victory against Dustin Jacoby in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at KFC YUM! Center on June 08, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Preview

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Perth

Laying Out The Lineup For The UFC’s Return To RAC Arena This Weekend For UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes
By E. Spencer Kyte • Sep. 21, 2025

This weekend, the Octagon returns to RAC Arena in Perth for the fourth time as a loaded fight night event touches down in the Western Australia capital.

Headlined by a critical matchup of light heavyweight contenders just a week before the title goes on the line again at UFC 320, Saturday’s fight card should add another chapter to the growing history of action-packed events that have taken place in Perth, in Australia, and in the Oceanic region as a whole.

Here’s a closer look at what’s on tap this weekend.

Main Event: Carlos Ulberg vs Dominick Reyes

Location: RAC Arena — Perth, Australia

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Other Main Card Matches:

  • Jack Jenkins vs Ramon Taveras
  • Jimmy Crute vs Ivan Erslan
  • Jake Matthews vs Neil Magny
  • Tom Nolan vs Charlie Campbell

Prelim Matches:

  • Justin Tafa vs Louie Sutherland
  • Navajo Stirling vs Rodolfo Bellato
  • Loma Lookboonmee vs Alexia Thainara
  • Jonathan Micallef vs Oban Elliott
  • Cameron Rowston vs Andre Petroski
  • Colby Thicknesse vs Josias Musasa
  • Jamie Mullarkey vs Rolando Bedoya
  • Michelle Montague vs Luana Carolina
  • Brando Pericic vs Elisha Ellison
Artwork for UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, Sept. 27 2025 in Perth, Austrailia

Main Event: Carlos Ulberg vs Dominick Reyes

Top-10 standouts on solid winning streaks clash in the main event as Carlos Ulberg faces off with Dominick Reyes.

Owner of the longest active UFC winning streak of anyone in the division, Ulberg touches down for his first main event having garnered eight consecutive victories with his one and only setback coming well over four years ago in his promotional debut. Over his last two outings, the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduate posted unanimous decision wins over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir and ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, further solidifying his standing as one of the top contenders in the 205-pound weight class.

Carlos Ulberg | Best Finishes
Reyes has been one of the better comeback stories in recent memory, snapping out of an extended funk with a first-round stoppage win over Dustin Jacoby last June. Since then, the former title challenger added finishes over Anthony Smith and Nikita Krylov to his resume, extending his winning streak to three and re-establishing himself as a serious threat in the division.

FREE FIGHTS: Ulberg vs Błachowicz | Reyes vs Krylov

Next weekend, Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira run it back in a championship rematch at UFC 320, and the winner of this weekend’s main event will be extremely well-positioned to face the winner at some point in the future. Jiří Procházka and Khalil Rountree Jr. are also in the mix, so with the pressure on to make a statement, expect both of these dangerous strikers to come out with designs on closing the show in style this weekend.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Jack Jenkins vs Ramon Taveras

Featherweights Jack Jenkins and Ramon Taveras collide for an intriguing matchup.

Approaching his 32nd birthday, Jenkins makes his fourth straight start in his home country, looking to draw level inside the Octagon in Australia and bounce back from a stoppage loss in February. “Phar Jack” looked outstanding in his return from a gruesome arm injury last August in Perth, battering Herbert Burns to the point that he could not continue, but he was overmatched last time out against ascending Brazilian Gabriel Santos.

Jack Jenkins of Australia celebrating rates winning his Featherweight fight by TKO against Herbert Burns of Brazil during UFC 305 at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia
Jack Jenkins of Australia celebrating rates winning his Featherweight fight by TKO against Herbert Burns of Brazil during UFC 305 at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Taveras made a pair of appearances on Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series, losing as a result of a controversial stoppage in his first outing before making quick work of Cortavious Romious to earn a contract in his second stop in Las Vegas. Last year, he avenged that initial DWCS setback in a tremendous back-and-forth with Serhiy Sidey at UFC 297, then dropped a decision to British veteran Davey Grant at the end of the year.

Jimmy Crute vs Ivan Erslan

It’s back to light heavyweight for a showdown between Australian stalwart Jimmy Crute and bruising Croatian Ivan Erslan.

Crute ended a 19-month sabbatical in February at UFC 312, battling Rodolfo Bellato to a draw, which sent him into the summer having gone five fights without a victory. In New Orleans, “The Brute” got back to his winning ways, looking sharp on the way to collecting a first-round submission win over Polish veteran Marcin Prachnio.

Jimmy Crute of Australia works for a submission against Marcin Prachnio of Poland in a light heavyweight bout during the UFC 318 event at Smoothie King Center on July 19, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Jimmy Crute of Australia works for a submission against Marcin Prachnio of Poland in a light heavyweight bout during the UFC 318 event at Smoothie King Center on July 19, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

A 2-time title challenger under the KSW banner, Erslan has landed on the wrong side of the scorecards in each of his first two UFC appearances. Last fall, he fell on the unfortunate side of a split decision verdict in a clash with Ion Cutelaba, and then in May, he ventured to Montreal, where he lost a unanimous decision to Navajo Stirling at UFC 315.

Jake Matthews vs Neil Magny

Welterweight mainstays Jake Matthews and Neil Magny will finally share the Octagon together early on this weekend’s main card.

Matthews, who has been chasing a fight with Magny for some time, enters Saturday’s contest on a 3-fight winning streak, having most recently submitted Chidi Njokuani in July. “The Celtic Kid” is 11-4 in the division, including wins over Li Jingliang, Andre Fialho, and Phil Rowe and has been a constant presence on the UFC roster dating back to the summer of 2014.

Neil Magny reacts after his victory over Mike Malott in a welterweight bout during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on January 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Neil Magny reacts after his victory over Mike Malott in a welterweight bout during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on January 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

This will be Magny’s 36th trip into the Octagon, making him just the sixth person to reach that milestone and leaving him two appearances away from tying Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for third place on the all-time appearances list. The 38-year-old veteran halted a 2-fight slide with a classic comeback last time out, rallying to submit Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in July to register his 23rd UFC victory.

Tom Nolan vs Charlie Campbell

Lightweight open the main card as Tom Nolan welcomes Charlie Campbell to Australia and back to the Octagon.

“Big Train” stumbled coming out of the station in his promotional debut but has since rebounded with three straight wins to establish himself as an intriguing name to track in the 155-pound weight class. The Brisbane-based DWCS graduate has tremendous size for the division, proven power, and has logged invaluable time inside the Octagon over his last two outings ahead of his third consecutive appearance in his home country this weekend.

Tom Nolan Knees His Way To Victory | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
Campbell returns for the first time in 17 months, looking to build on victories in each of his first two UFC appearances and run his overall winning streak to three. The 30-year-old New Yorker relocated to Las Vegas, which has worked out well for his former teammates Nazim Sadykhov, Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili, and now “The Cannibal” will look to get in on that success as he makes his first business trip abroad.

Prelim Bouts

Justin Tafa vs Louie Sutherland

Divisional staple Justin Tafa welcomes Louie Sutherland to the Octagon for the first time in this combustible heavyweight pairing set to close out the prelims in Perth.

Justin Tafa of New Zealand reacts after his knockout victory over Austen Lane in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Justin Tafa of New Zealand reacts after his knockout victory over Austen Lane in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Through his first 10 UFC appearances, Tafa has been out of the first round only three times, each of the other seven starts wrapping up in less than half a round. A training partner of heavyweight prospect Mario Pinto, Sutherland touches down having won four straight, most recently claiming the vacant Levels Fight League heavyweight strap with a first-round stoppage win.

Navajo Stirling vs Rodolfo Bellato

The first of this weekend’s collection of light heavyweight clashes features DWCS grads Navajo Stirling and Rodolfo Bellato.

Rodolfo Bellato of Brazil punches Ihor Potieria of Ukraine in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Rodolfo Bellato of Brazil punches Ihor Potieria of Ukraine in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Stirling has earned a pair of decision wins since joining his City Kickboxing teammates on the UFC roster with a second-round knockout win last season on the Contender Series. Bellato graduated the year before and has gone 1-0-1 with one no contest through his first three appearances inside the Octagon.

Loma Lookboonmee vs Alexia Thainara

Loma Lookboonmee and Alexia Thainara square off here in a matchup of talented, emerging strawweights.

Loma Lookboonmee of Thailand kicks Denise Gomes of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Loma Lookboonmee of Thailand kicks Denise Gomes of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Lookboonmee makes her second appearance of the year, looking to build on her unanimous decision win over Istela Nunes in April and add to her 4-fight winning streak. Another member of the impressive DWCS Class of ’24, Thainara impressed in his March debut where she submitted veteran Molly McCann in the opening round to extend her winning streak to double digits.

Jonathan Micallef vs Oban Elliott

It’s a “freshman versus sophomore” battle in the welterweight division as DWCS grads Jonathan Micallef and Oban Elliott face off in Perth.

Oban Elliott of England kicks Preston Parsons in a welterweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Oban Elliott of England kicks Preston Parsons in a welterweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Micallef earned his contract last season with a first-round submission win over Mohamed Ado then followed it up with a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Jousset in his debut at UFC 312. One year ahead of his opponent in shaking Dana White’s hand on a Tuesday night, Elliott returns after faltering for the first time inside the Octagon aiming to make an expedient return to the win column.

Cameron Rowston vs Andre Petroski

Cameron Rowston squares off with Andre Petroski in this intriguing middleweight fixture on Saturday’s prelims.

Andre Petroski Locks Up First-Round Anaconda Choke | UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic
A little more than five weeks after making good on his second appearance on the Contender Series, Rowston will make the walk to the Octagon for the first time aiming to build on his dominant performance in Las Vegas and four-fight winning streak. The 34-yer-old Petroski ventures to Australia looking to get back to his winning ways after having his 3-fight run of success halted by Edmen Shahbazyan last time out.

Colby Thicknesse vs Josias Musasa

Colby Thicknesse makes his first full-camp appearance under the UFC banner, facing off with DWCS Class of ’24 alum Josias Musasa.

The former HEX Fight Series bantamweight champ Thicknesse made a short-notice start at UFC 312 in February, landing on the wrong side of the scorecards in a bout with Alexandre Topuria. Musasa ran his record to 8-0 with a split decision win last season on Dana White’s Contender Series but was caught out in his promotional debut in March, getting rocked and submitted by TUF alum Carlos Vera.

Jamie Mullarkey vs Rolando Bedoya

Australian lightweight mainstay Jamie Mullarkey welcomes Rolando Bedoya to Perth in what should be an action-packed preliminary card pairing.

Jamie Mullarkey of Australia punches John Makdessi of Canada in a lightweight fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Jamie Mullarkey of Australia punches John Makdessi of Canada in a lightweight fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Now 11 fights into his UFC career, the results haven’t always been consistent for Mullarkey, but the action has with the 31-year-old establishing himself as tough out and perpetually entertaining member of the 155-pound weight class. Bedoya impressed in his short-notice promotional debut back at UFC 288, landing on the wrong side of a split decision in a clash with Khaos Williams, but has struggled since, dropping consecutive decisions to Kenan Song and Jai Herbert to leave him still searching for his first UFC triumph.

Michelle Montague vs Luana Carolina

Unbeaten Michelle Montague makes her promotional debut against Brazilian veteran Luana Carolina in this bantamweight matchup.

Luana Carolina of Brazil punches Julija Stoliarenko of Lithuania in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Luana Carolina of Brazil punches Julija Stoliarenko of Lithuania in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The 31-year-old Montague brings a 6-0 record into her first UFC appearance, having earned each of her victories by submission. Carolina enters on a 3-fight winning streak but is fighting for the first time since the summer of 2024 while returning to the bantamweight ranks for the first time since the summer of 2018.

Brando Pericic vs Elisha Ellison

Debuting heavyweights originally ticketed for Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series open the show this weekend in Perth instead as Brando Pericic and Elisha Ellison kick things off at RAC Arena.

Pericic is the first heavyweight from City Kickboxing to touch down on the UFC roster, arriving with a 4-1 record and consecutive rapid first-round stoppage wins. A teammate of UFC lightweight Chase Hooper, Ellison brings a 5-1 record with three consecutive wins into his debut, having yet to venture beyond the first round in any of his wins.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on September 27, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

