Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Perth

Reyes has been one of the better comeback stories in recent memory, snapping out of an extended funk with a first-round stoppage win over Dustin Jacoby last June. Since then, the former title challenger added finishes over Anthony Smith and Nikita Krylov to his resume, extending his winning streak to three and re-establishing himself as a serious threat in the division.

FREE FIGHTS: Ulberg vs Błachowicz | Reyes vs Krylov

Next weekend, Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira run it back in a championship rematch at UFC 320, and the winner of this weekend’s main event will be extremely well-positioned to face the winner at some point in the future. Jiří Procházka and Khalil Rountree Jr. are also in the mix, so with the pressure on to make a statement, expect both of these dangerous strikers to come out with designs on closing the show in style this weekend.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Jack Jenkins vs Ramon Taveras

Featherweights Jack Jenkins and Ramon Taveras collide for an intriguing matchup.

Approaching his 32nd birthday, Jenkins makes his fourth straight start in his home country, looking to draw level inside the Octagon in Australia and bounce back from a stoppage loss in February. “Phar Jack” looked outstanding in his return from a gruesome arm injury last August in Perth, battering Herbert Burns to the point that he could not continue, but he was overmatched last time out against ascending Brazilian Gabriel Santos.