Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Perth

What should be a busy spring and summer at the top of the welterweight division kicks off this weekend as former champ Jack Della Maddalena headlines at home against surging contender Carlos Prates.

This is Della’s first appearance since dropping the title to Islam Makhachev at Madison Square Garden last November in a lopsided contest. While the tendency is to fixate on the setback and losing the title, the reality is that Makhachev is an all-time talent who hasn’t lost in over a decade and can break the record for the most consecutive wins in UFC history next time out, and the 29-year-old Perth boy was a dominant force in his eight previous UFC fights, including his gutsy title win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

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Prates touches down in Perth, having rebounded from his first UFC loss last April with consecutive highlight reel finishes. In August, he slept Geoff Neal with a spinning back elbow in Chicago, and then three months later, “The Nightmare” did the same to former champ Leon Edwards at MSG, earning Performance of the Night bonuses in each of those wins.

This is about as perfect a matchup as you’re going to find in the UFC at the moment; the precise opportunity and stylistic pairing each man needs, given how they come into the weekend, while also carrying a great deal of significance within the division. Della Maddalena gets the opportunity to instantly bounce back and cement his standing as one of the best fighters in the division, while Prates has a chance to topple another former champion, this time in a high-profile main event.

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