Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Perth

For the fourth consecutive year, UFC descends upon Perth, Western Australia, bringing a Fight Night event flush with ANZ talent and headlined by local boy Jack Della Maddalena and dynamic Brazilian finisher Carlos Prates.
Unlike previous trips to Australia, Saturday’s fight card is set to run in prime time in Perth, meaning the crowd that is usually raucous early on a Sunday morning will likely be even more fired up and ferocious in their support of the athletes from Australia and New Zealand making the walk this weekend. While that means it’s an early start time for those watching in North America — prelims at 4:00 am EST, main card at 7:00 am EST — brunch and brawls have never not hit, and it shouldn’t be any different this weekend.
Here’s a closer look at what’s on the menu.
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Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena vs Carlos Prates
Location: RAC Arena — Perth, Western Australia
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Beneil Dariush vs Quillan Salkilld
- Tim Elliott vs Steve Erceg
- TBA vs Marwan Rahiki
- Shamil Gaziev vs Brando Pericic
- Tai Tuivasa vs Louie Sutherland
Prelim Matches:
- Cam Rowston vs Robert Bryczek
- Junior Tafa vs Kevin Christian
- Jacob Malkoun vs Gerald Meerschaert
- Colby Thicknesse vs Vince Morales
- Ben Johnston vs Wes Schultz
- Jonathan Micallef vs Themba Gorimbo
- Dom Mar Fan vs Kody Steele
Main Event Matchup: Jack Della Maddalena vs Carlos Prates
What should be a busy spring and summer at the top of the welterweight division kicks off this weekend as former champ Jack Della Maddalena headlines at home against surging contender Carlos Prates.
This is Della’s first appearance since dropping the title to Islam Makhachev at Madison Square Garden last November in a lopsided contest. While the tendency is to fixate on the setback and losing the title, the reality is that Makhachev is an all-time talent who hasn’t lost in over a decade and can break the record for the most consecutive wins in UFC history next time out, and the 29-year-old Perth boy was a dominant force in his eight previous UFC fights, including his gutsy title win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.
READ: Monthly Report | April 2026
Prates touches down in Perth, having rebounded from his first UFC loss last April with consecutive highlight reel finishes. In August, he slept Geoff Neal with a spinning back elbow in Chicago, and then three months later, “The Nightmare” did the same to former champ Leon Edwards at MSG, earning Performance of the Night bonuses in each of those wins.
This is about as perfect a matchup as you’re going to find in the UFC at the moment; the precise opportunity and stylistic pairing each man needs, given how they come into the weekend, while also carrying a great deal of significance within the division. Della Maddalena gets the opportunity to instantly bounce back and cement his standing as one of the best fighters in the division, while Prates has a chance to topple another former champion, this time in a high-profile main event.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Beneil Dariush vs Quillan Salkilld
Lightweights occupy the co-main event position in Perth on Saturday as veteran Beneil Dariush ventures abroad to face ascending hometown product Quillan Salkilld.
Last year was a mixed bag for Dariush, who returned from a torn meniscus in 2024 with a sound win over Renato Moicano at UFC 317 that immediately affirmed that he remains a Top 10 talent in the lightweight division. But then in November, the Orange County staple suffered a 16-second knockout loss at the hands of Benoit Saint Denis, marking the third time in four fights that he’d been stopped in devastating fashion in the first round.
Salkilld has been on an absolute tear since touching down in the UFC last February with a first-round knockout win over Anshul Jubli. Additional wins over Yaal Ashmouz and Nasrat Haqparast made him one of the top rookies of 2025 and put him on everyone’s radar as a 2026 breakout candidate, and after submitting veteran Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 325, he has a chance to break into the Top 15 with a win at home on Saturday.
Can Dariush defend his position in the rankings once again, or will Salkilld keep rolling and collect a fifth straight UFC win this weekend?
Tim Elliott vs Steve Erceg
Mainstays in the flyweight Top 15 and former title challengers meet in Perth as Tim Elliott heads into hostile territory as he squares off with Steve Erceg.
After turning in a bonus-winning effort to close 2023, Elliott missed all of 2024 after suffering an undisclosed injury midway through the year. He finally returned to action last August and once again flashed his dynamic abilities, submitting recent title challenger Kai Asakura in the second round at UFC 319, grabbing a second straight bonus in the process.
Erceg’s UFC tenure has been a mix of peaks and valleys thus far, as he won three straight to land in a championship fight against Alexandre Pantoja before celebrating the one-year anniversary of his debut, losing a competitive battle to the Brazilian before dropping additional contests to former title challenger Kai KaraFrance and ex-champ Brandon Moreno. The Perth resident got things moving in the right direction again in August with a win over Ode’ Osbourne at bantamweight and aims to keep the ball rolling in his return home here.
Flyweight is white hot right now, and while these two are currently outside of the title picture, they are staples in the rankings and the kind of skilled and proven veterans that are essential for every weight class. The winner of this one should find themselves in another significant pairing later in the year, while the vanquished competitor will remain a critical piece of the division’s ecosystem.
Shamil Gaziev vs Brando Pericic
The second of two main card tilts in the heavyweight division pits 15th-ranked Shamil Gaziev against dangerous City Kickboxing rep Brando Pericic.
Fighting out of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Gaziev has had mixed results since landing in the UFC via a first-round stoppage win on Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series, posting three wins, two finishes, and two losses in his first five fights. Saturday night, he aims to bounce back after getting stopped by Dominican standout Waldo Cortes Acosta last time out in Qatar.
Pericic has been a force through his first two UFC starts, needing less than two minutes to dispatch both Elisha Ellison and Louie Sutherland, establishing himself as a rising talent to track in the big boy ranks. “The Balkan Bear” has earned first-round finishes in each of his last four outings and thus far looks like a potential ascending force in the heavyweight division.
This is the kind of matchup that is going to answer the questions swirling around each man, as Gaziev has faltered against the best competition he’s faced, but looks sharp against lesser foes, while Pericic is taking a step up to facing a ranked opponent for the first time after making quick work of a pair of neophytes. The heavyweight landscape is shifting, and a dominant effort from either man here should propel them into an even bigger matchup next time out.
Tai Tuivasa vs Louie Sutherland
The main card opens in the heavyweight division as beloved Aussie veteran Tai Tuivasa returns to action for the second time this year, taking on Louie Sutherland.
Still just 33 years old, “Bam Bam” makes his second start of 2026 after dropping an exhaustive decision to Tallison Teixeira at UFC 325 in February. The longtime contender has dropped six straight, exclusively against ranked competition, but has the chance to right the ship and get things moving in the right direction again with this matchup in Perth.
Sutherland steps in for Sean Sharaf, making his third appearance inside the Octagon with the hopes of collecting his first UFC win. A tank of a man, the 32-year-old “Vanilla Gorilla” had early positive moments in his bouts with Valter Walker and Pericic but was unable to withstand the return attacks that followed, resulting in consecutive first-round losses.
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Can Tuivasa snap his extended losing streak and take down a shoeey on Saturday, or will Sutherland kick off the main card by getting his hand raised in the UFC for the first time?
Preliminary Card Pairings
Cam Rowston vs Robert Bryczek
Cam Rowston looks to continue his hot start inside the Octagon as he welcomes Robert Bryczek to Western Australia this weekend.
A member of the DWCS Class of ’25, Rowston made a quick turnaround to compete in Perth last September, earning a first-round finish of Andre Petroski before turning around and collecting a second-round stoppage win over Cody Brundage at UFC 325. Poland’s Bryczek faltered in his first UFC appearance but looked much more comfortable and dangerous in his sophomore appearance last September, where he stopped divisional mainstay Brad Tavares.
Junior Tafa vs Kevin Christian
Junior Tafa makes his eighth UFC start and third appearance since moving down to light heavyweight, welcoming Kevin Christian to Western Australia this weekend.
Tafa had mixed results in his five heavyweight showings, earning a pair of punishing finishes, but has yet to find a groove in the 205-pound ranks. A member of the DWCS Class of ’24, Christian made his promotional debut last November, landing on the wrong side of a first-round finish against Billy Elekana.
Jacob Malkoun vs Gerald Meerschaert
Jacob Malkoun makes his second appearance at home this year on Saturday when he steps in with grizzled veteran Gerald Meerschaert.
“Mamba” ended a nearly two-year hiatus in January with a unanimous decision win in Sydney and looks to make it three straight and four of his last five with a relatively quick turnaround here. One of the most experienced fighters on the roster, Meerschaert looks to add to his record submission numbers while breaking out of a slump with this business trip to Australia.
Colby Thicknesse vs Vince Morales
It’s an interesting pairing in the bantamweight division as Australian prospect Colby Thicknesse meets American veteran Vince Morales.
Following a strong showing on short notice at UFC 312, Thicknesse successfully navigated 15 hard minutes with Josias Musasa to earn his first UFC win at RAC Arena last September. A four-fight winning streak earned Vince Morales a call back to the Octagon, but thus far, the 35-year-old has not been able to replicate the success he had outside the promotion.
Ben Johnston vs Wes Schultz
Ben Johnston makes his first trek into the Octagon this weekend in Perth, facing off with Wes Schultz in a battle of middleweights in search of their first UFC win.
A Muay Thai stylist with ties to the City Kickboxing team, Johnston has gone 5-1 with four straight stoppage wins heading into his promotional debut on Saturday. A DWCS alum, Schultz scored a gnarly submission win to earn his contract last fall, but landed on the wrong side of things in his February debut against fellow newcomer Damian Pinas.
Jonathan Micallef vs Themba Gorimbo
Australian welterweight Jonathan Micallef looks for his third straight UFC triumph as he steps in with veteran Themba Gorimbo.
A member of the DWCS Class of ’24, “The Captain” followed up his debut win over Kevin Jousset with a first-round technical submission win over Oban Elliott in January to push his record to 9-1 and his winning streak to four. A quartet of conquests earned Gorimbo a step up in competition at the end of 2024, and now “Mamba” makes his way to Perth looking to rebuild some of that momentum.
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Dom Mar Fan vs Kody Steele
Business gets underway in the lightweight division as Road to UFC winner Dom Mar Fan faces off with Contender Series grad Kody Steele.
“Street Buddha” is unbeaten so long as he’s not sharing the cage with Salkilld, having won five straight since their second encounter and nine of 11 overall. Steele made his debut in Sydney last year, teaming with Rongzhu in a Fight of the Night-winning battle, and now heads west in search of his first UFC victory.