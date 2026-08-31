Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Paris

These types of matchups are fascinating as Hooker is seasoned but struggling of late while Parnassse is a hyped newcomer everyone has been wanting to see compete in the UFC for years. That leads to folks typically underrating the battle-tested veteran and elevating their expectations for the debutant, so it will be interesting to see if that’s how things align here and then how they play out once the Octagon door closes.

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Additional Main Card Matchups

Fares Ziam vs Axel Sola

The co-main event also comes in the lightweight division as French standouts Fares Ziam and Axel Sola share the Octagon.

Ziam entered 2026 on a 6-fight winning streak after closing out last year with a stoppage win over Nazim Sadykhov, only to have his run halted by Tom Nolan in June. Competing at home for the first time in three years, “Smile Killer” is 2-0 in Paris, earning a brilliant knockout finish over Matt Frevola in his last appearance in front of the rabid French fans.