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Dan Hooker of New Zealand prepares to face Benoit Saint Denis of France in a lightweight fight during the UFC 325 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 01, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
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Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Paris

Previewing All The Action Set To Hit Accor Arena On Saturday Night In Paris
By E. Spencer Kyte • Aug. 31, 2026

For the fifth straight year, the Octagon makes the transatlantic trip to the shores of the Siene for a September engagement in “The City of Lights” with a loaded fight card headlined by a fascinating lightweight contest that should deliver fireworks.

Saturday’s return to Accor Arena in Paris promises to be an electric affair, as the 14-fight card features a number of competitive pairings and all-action combatants, with top-15 staple Dan Hooker welcoming Saladhine Parnasse to the UFC in the night’s finale. 

Here’s a closer look at what’s on tap.

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Main Event: Dan Hooker vs Saladhine Parnasse

Location: Accor Arena — Paris, France

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Other Main Card Matches:

  • Fares Ziam vs Axel Sola
  • Michael “Venom” Page vs Nursulton Ruziboev
  • Daniil Donchenko vs Punahele Soriano
  • Morgan Charriere vs Felipe Lima
  • Losene Keita vs Muhammad Naimov

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Prelim Matches:

  • Mario Pinto vs Ryan Spann
  • Kurtis Campbell vs Trevor Peek
  • Oumar Sy vs Modestas Bukauskas
  • Nathaniel Wood vs TBA
  • Michael Aljarouj vs Fabia Sintes
  • Nora Cornolle vs Klaudia Sygula
  • Matthieu Duclos vs Luis Felipe Dias
  • Delphine Benouaich vs Sofia Montenegro

Main Event Matchup: Dan Hooker vs Saladhine Parnasse

Dan Hooker of New Zealand reacts after his victory against Mateusz Gamrot of Poland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 305 event at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Dan Hooker of New Zealand reacts after his victory against Mateusz Gamrot of Poland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 305 event at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The night in Paris closes with a highly anticipated lightweight pairing between divisional standout Dan Hooker and debuting French superstar Saladhine Parnasse.

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A fixture in the rankings for nearly a decade now, Hooker enters his fourth UFC main event with a renewed focus after dropping consecutive contests to Arman Tsarukyan and Benoît Saint Denis. “The Hangman” has outstanding striking and has faced elite competition through his lightweight run, making him an outstanding dance partner for the debuting Parnasse.

Long considered one of the best fighters competing outside of the UFC, Parnasse was a two-division champ under the KSW banner, with his last setback coming when he tried to claim gold in a third weight class. The 28-year-old from Aubervilliers carries a 23-2 record with 15 finishes into his debut.

Salahdine Parnesse trains at Atch Academy in France. (Photo by Jules Buttard/Zuffa LLC)
Salahdine Parnesse trains at Atch Academy in France. (Photo by Jules Buttard/Zuffa LLC)

These types of matchups are fascinating as Hooker is seasoned but struggling of late while Parnassse is a hyped newcomer everyone has been wanting to see compete in the UFC for years. That leads to folks typically underrating the battle-tested veteran and elevating their expectations for the debutant, so it will be interesting to see if that’s how things align here and then how they play out once the Octagon door closes.

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Additional Main Card Matchups

Fares Ziam vs Axel Sola

The co-main event also comes in the lightweight division as French standouts Fares Ziam and Axel Sola share the Octagon.

Ziam entered 2026 on a 6-fight winning streak after closing out last year with a stoppage win over Nazim Sadykhov, only to have his run halted by Tom Nolan in June. Competing at home for the first time in three years, “Smile Killer” is 2-0 in Paris, earning a brilliant knockout finish over Matt Frevola in his last appearance in front of the rabid French fans.

Axel Sola Submits Ismael Bonfim In Round 1 | UFC Abu Dhabi
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Axel Sola Submits Ismael Bonfim In Round 1 | UFC Abu Dhabi
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It’s only taken three fights for Sola to establish himself as a person of interest in the 155-pound ranks. He followed his back-and-forth brawl with Mason Jones in March with a first-round submission win over Ismael Bonfim in July and now faces his toughest test to date back home in France, looking to close out his first year on the UFC roster with a third victory.

Michael “Venom” Page vs Nursulton Ruziboev

Michael “Venom” Page makes his return to the middleweight division looking to add to his 3-fight winning streak while handing Nursulton Ruziboev his first loss in the UFC’s 185-pound weight class.

Athlete Profiles: Michael "Venom" Page | Nursulton Ruziboev

Page has made two of his first five starts in the middleweight division, earning wins over Shara “Bullet” Magomedov and Jared Cannonier before dropping to welterweight again in March and edging out Sam Patterson in a low output contest in London. The 39-year-old veteran is still slick on the feet and will look to use his elusive style to avoid the power coming back his way on Saturday.

Nursulton Ruziboev of Uzbekistan secures a rear choke submission against Andrey Pulyaev of Russia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at National Gymnastics Arena on June 27, 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Nursulton Ruziboev of Uzbekistan secures a rear choke submission against Andrey Pulyaev of Russia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at National Gymnastics Arena on June 27, 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Ruziboev earned stoppage wins over Brunno Ferreira and Sedriques Dumas to start his UFC tenure before deciding to venture down to welterweight, where he dropped a decision to Joaquin Buckley. Since returning to middleweight, “Black” has posted three more wins, including a technical submission finish of Andrey Pulyaev in June.

Middleweight remains in flux as we head towards the final quarter of the year. Whoever leaves Paris with a fourth consecutive win in tow should be looking at a date with a ranked fighter next time out.

Daniil Donchenko vs Punahele Soriano

Streaking welterweights share the Octagon here as The Ultimate Fighter winner Daniil Donchenko faces off with Dana White’s Contender Series grad Punahele Soriano.

READ: Week 4 Preview | Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 10

Donchenko punched his ticket to the UFC with a bloody win over Rodrigo Sezinando at last year’s Noche UFC event and has subsequently added wins over Alex Moreno and Theodor Berggren to his resume. The 25-year-old Ukrainian is an all-action fighter who does well to lead with elbows and inflicting damage although his willingness to stand in the pocket means he occasionally puts himself in harm’s way.

Daniil Donchenko of Ukraine reacts after a victory against Theodor Berggren of Sweden in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at National Gymnastics Arena on June 27, 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Daniil Donchenko of Ukraine reacts after a victory against Theodor Berggren of Sweden in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at National Gymnastics Arena on June 27, 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Soriano has quietly posted four straight wins since moving down to welterweight, having most recently won a hard-fought battle against Ramiz Brahimaj in February. The Xtreme Couture product has a good chin, excellent power, and quality grappling skills in his back pocket if he needs to change the tempo.

This is one of those fights that is flying under the radar. Whoever wins this one should, at the very least, earn a date with a ranked opponent next time out.

Morgan Charriere vs Felipe Lima

Popular French featherweight Morgan Charriere makes his return to Paris this weekend, facing off with Stockholm-based Brazilian Felipe Lima.

WATCH: Felipe Lima Submits Muhammad Naimov | UFC Saudi Arabia

Fighting in Paris has produced the best results of Charriere’s UFC career thus far as “The Last Pirate” has earned a pair of stoppage wins in two appearances at Accor Arena. He ran afoul of Brazilian Melquizael Costa in the penultimate UFC bout of 2025 last December and looks to parlay another fight at home into a return to the win column here.

Morgan Charriere of France punches Manolo Zecchini of Italy in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Morgan Charriere of France punches Manolo Zecchini of Italy in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Lima impressed in his short-notice debut when he submitted Muhammad Naimov before returning to bantamweight, beating Miles Johns and dropping a competitive decision to rising star Payton Talbott. Now, “Jungle Boy” returns to the 145-pound weight class in search of a return to the win column.

This profiles as a clash of styles that hinges on Charriere’s ability to keep this fight in space and avoid any entanglements with Lima. Both were standout prospects before arriving in the UFC, and now they look to establish some footing and start building some consistent success inside the Octagon.

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Losene Keita vs Muhammad Naimov

Losene Keita makes his second appearance under the UFC banner on Saturday, venturing to Paris to face off with Muhammad Naimov in the main card opener.

The highly regarded Keita was scheduled to make his debut in Paris last year but missed weight, resulting in his bout with Patricio Pitbull being scrapped. He stepped into the Octagon in March, dropping a competitive fight with Nathaniel Wood, and returns here with designs on collecting his first UFC win.

Muhammad Naimov kicks Bogdan Grad in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)
Muhammad Naimov kicks Bogdan Grad in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Naimov has gone 5-2 through his first seven UFC appearances but is just 2-2 over his last four. The experienced fighter from Tajikistan will look to lean on his superior experience at this level to get things moving in the right direction again while handing Keita another loss.

Preliminary Card Pairings

Mario Pinto vs Ryan Spann

The prelims wrap in the heavyweight division with unbeaten prospect Mario Pinto facing off with Texas dark horse Ryan Spann.

WATCH: Mario Pinto Knocks Out Austen Lane | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev

Pinto has collected three straight wins since graduating from Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series although his last outing against Felipe Franco was slightly underwhelming given that the Brazilian is a natural light heavyweight and took the fight on short notice. Spann made his heavyweight debut last March, losing to Waldo Cortes Acosta but has since posted back-to-back stoppage wins over Lukasz Brzeski and Marcus Buchecha to position himself as an emerging threat in his new surrounds.

Kurtis Campbell vs Trevor Peek

Trevor Peek Stuns With First-Round KO Win In UFC Debut | UFC Fight Night: Muniz vs Allen
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Trevor Peek Stuns With First-Round KO Win In UFC Debut | UFC Fight Night: Muniz vs Allen
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Featherweight Contender Series grads collide here as Kurtis Campbell welcomes Trevor Peek back to the Octagon.

Liverpool’s Campbell landed a main card assignment in London earlier this year but faltered, and he returns here looking for a much better second trip into the Octagon. Peek, meanwhile, has been out of action for nearly two years due to various injuries. His “all gas, no brakes” style are back on Saturday as he looks to halt a two-fight skid and bring his record back to level under the UFC banner.

Oumar Sy vs Modestas Bukauskas

WATCH: Modestas Bukauskas Knocks Out Rafael Cerqueira In Round 1 | UFC Seattle

European light heavyweights meet in this preliminary card pairing as France’s Oumar Sy battles London-based Lithuanian Modestas Bukauskas.

Modestas Bukauskas kicks Tyson Pedro in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 284 event at RAC Arena on February 12, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Modestas Bukauskas of Lithuania kicks Tyson Pedro of Australia in light heavyweight fight during the UFC 284 event at RAC Arena on February 12, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

After getting caught in a submission last time out, Sy returns to Paris seeking to return to the form that produced wins in three of his first four UFC appearances. Bukauskas wasted no time getting back into the win column after falling to Nikita Krylov in January, landing on the happy side of a split decision verdict at the conclusion of his clash with Christian Edwards.

Michael Aljarouj vs Fabia Sintes

Newcomers meet in Paris on Saturday as France’s Michael Aljarouj shares the Octagon with Fabia Sintes.

“The Soldier” carries a solid 13-3 record with one no contest into his promotional debut at home this weekend, looking to add to his seven-fight unbeaten streak. Sintes has won seven straight ahead of his first UFC appearance, most recently winning and successfully defending the WOW flyweight title twice. 

Nora Cornolle vs Klaudia Sygula

Klaudia Sygula of Poland punches Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil in a women's bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on February 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Klaudia Sygula venceu Priscila Cachoeira no card preliminar do UFC Vegas 113. (Foto por Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC).

Klaudia Sygula of Poland punches Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil in a women's bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on February 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

French striker Nora Cornolle welcomes Klaudia Sygula to Paris this weekend where she looks to halt her two-fight skid and the Polish prospect’s two-fight winning streak.

Cornolle split her first six UFC appearances, including her two previous bouts at Accor Arena, and enters this one off a second-round stoppage loss to Joselyne Edwards. Across the cage, Sygula arrives having earned consecutive victories, most recently besting Brazilian veteran Priscila Cachoeira.

Matthieu Duclos vs Luis Felipe Dias

Matthieu Duclos looks to make the most of his first opportunity to compete inside the Octagon as the debuting middleweight takes on recent DWCS grad Luis Felipe Dias.

Luis Felipe Dias of Brazil punches YiSak Lee of South Korea in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on May 30, 2026 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Luis Felipe Dias of Brazil punches YiSak Lee of South Korea in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on May 30, 2026 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Duclos landed on the wrong end of things in his DWCS appearance in Season 7 but has since posted four straight wins to earn this call to the biggest stage in the sport in his home nation. On Saturday, he faces off with Dias, who earned a contract last season and has since followed up that effort with a first-round stoppage win over YiSak Lee at the end of May.

Delphine Benouaich vs Sofia Montenegro

Recent TUF semifinalist Delphine Benouaich gets the chance to open the UFC’s return to Paris by making her debut against fellow newcomer Sofia Montenegro of Argentina.

Benouaich showed enough during her time in the Ultimate Fighter house to land the chance to compete this weekend at Accor Arena, arriving with a 7-2 record, a wealth of athleticism, and plenty of moxie to boot. Montenegro landed on the wrong side of a debated split decision verdict last season on the Contender Series against Jeisla Chaves and now looks to showcase the improvements she’s made in the year since she earned her place on the roster.

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