Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Mexico

UFC 180 marked the first appearance of the Octagon at what is now known as Arena CDMX, where Saturday’s fight card will take place, with Fabricio Werdum claiming the interim heavyweight title with a flying knee finish of Mark Hunt in the second round. Seven months later, the Brazilian unified the heavyweight titles by submitting Cain Velasquez.

The following November, Tony Ferguson closed out the show by earning what was at the time, the biggest win of his career — a unanimous decision victory over former champ Rafael Dos Anjos — and nine months after that, future champs Alexa Grasso and Brandon Moreno competed in the final two bouts of the night, with the former besting Randa Markos and the latter falling to Sergio Pettis.

Next up was the event that ended with beers and debris being thrown into the Octagon after the main event between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens was halted prematurely due to an accidental eye poke, and last year, the promotion finally returned with a card that saw Mexican fighters do extremely well, right up until the final two fights of the evening.

This weekend, the Octagon is once again back at Arena CDMX and the combatants set to compete are sure to deliver excitement, just as they always do.

Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg

Location: Arena CDMX — Mexico City, Mexico

Where to Watch: ESPN2 / ESPN+

Other Main Card Matches: