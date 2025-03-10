Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2

Two years after their first encounter, Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze will renew hostilities in the main event of Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX.

Vettori returns for the first time since June 2023, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Top 10 mainstay Jared Cannonier. “The Italian Dream” has alternated wins and losses over his last six fights, and carries a 9-5-1 record inside the Octagon into his sixth main event assignment in the UFC.

UFC Returns To Montreal For The First Time In 10 Years For UFC 315

Dolidze logged three appearances last year, opening his 2024 campaign with a majority decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov before out-hustling Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight matchup at UFC 303 and earning a stoppage win over Kevin Holland at UFC 307 in early October. The Georgian grinder is 14-3 overall and 6-2 over his last eight appearances, with Vettori accounting for the first of those two setbacks during that stretch.

Their first meeting at UFC 286 in London was a competitive affair that Vettori won by unanimous decision, earning all three rounds in the eyes of one official, while the other two gave Dolidze the first and his counterpart the second and third. But it feels like each man is in a very different position this time around, especially with Vettori having shifted his training to American Top Team, so it will be interesting to see how differently things play out when they run it back here.

Additional Main Card Bouts

Chidi Njokuani vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos