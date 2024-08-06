Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2

After a late shift in opponents, tenured bantamweight talent Chris Gutierrez faces off with promotional newcomer Quang Le in an intriguing addition to Saturday's main card.

The 33-year-old Gutierrez has been in the mix at the bottom end of the Top 15 for the last several years, having posted an eight-fight unbeaten streak from his sophomore appearance in the Octagon through his UFC 281 win over Frankie Edgar. He's faltered in two of his last three outings as the competition has gotten stiffer, but returns here aiming to begin his 2024 campaign with a return to the win column and the type of performance that potentially returns him to the rankings, as well.

Le tags in for Javid Basharat with the opportunity to make an instant splash in the 135-pound ranks. Undefeated in eight fights, the 32-year-old has amassed seven of those wins under the LFA banner, including already registering two victories this year.

This should be an entertaining clash from the outset, as both men are action fighters and are looking to prove a point this weekend. Will Gutierrez show that he's on an entirely different level than Le and affirm his standing in the 135-pound ranks or can the short-notice newcomer maintain his unblemished record while proving that he's got what it takes to compete with the absolute best the UFC bantamweight division has to offer?

Danny Barlow vs Nikolay Veretennikov