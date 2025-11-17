Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Qatar

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Standout lightweights meet in the main event as Arman Tsarukyan returns to square off with dangerous New Zealander Dan Hooker.

Competing for the first time since UFC 300, Tsarukyan is primed to ascend to being the No. 1 contender in the 155-pound weight class now that former champ Islam Makhachev has claimed the welterweight throne. The 29-year-old contender has won four straight since a fight of the night loss to Mateusz Gamrot, and nine of ten following his debut loss to Makhachev, including a knockout win over Beneil Dariush and a split decision victory over Charles Oliveira last time out.

Injuries have been the only thing that have slowed Hooker over the last several years, as the 35-year-old “Hangman” enters on a three-fight winning streak. He’s fallen on the fortunate side of back-to-back split decision verdicts in bouts with Gamrot and Jalin Turner and looks to take a major step forward in the title conversation by toppling Tsarukyan here.

There have been no indications that this is a title eliminator or signals as to what champ Ilia Topuria is doing next, but even without any narrative framework or stakes attached to this one, it’s an absolute gem of a fight. Hooker is the kind of game, vicious opponent that could force something more out of the technical and tactical Tsarukyan, who remains an elite talent with eyes on championship gold after missing out on his opportunity to challenge Makhachev for the belt in January.

Either Tsarukyan cements his standing as the top contender in the division or Hooker shakes things up on Saturday, and regardless of which happens, it’s going to be fun watching how it all shakes out.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Belal Muhammad vs Ian Machado Garry