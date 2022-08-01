Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

Zac Pauga and Mohammed Usman face off during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter at UFC APEX on March 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The top two selections by Julianna Pena face off to determine which one will join the fraternity of Ultimate Fighter winners on Saturday as Mohammed Usman and Zac Pauga square off in the heavyweight finale.

Usman, the younger brother of welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, earned hard-fought decision wins over Mitchell Sipe and Eduardo Perez to advance to the final pairing. A massive physical specimen with a gentle spirit and an 8-2 record, the 33-year-old looks to follow the path his brother traveled to claim UFC gold, with the first step coming this weekend.

A former professional football player who traditionally competes at light heavyweight, Pauga collected a dominant decision win to advance to the semifinals where he stopped fellow Team Pena fighter Jordan Heiderman to reach the finale. The Elevation Fight Team member is 6-0 in his career, and owns a unanimous decision victory over former UFC competitor Markus Perez.

This is a compelling stylistic battle, as Usman has clear advantages in terms of size and pure physicality, but Pauga is the more fluid, more dynamic athlete, so it will be interesting to see which of those two wins out and who will get their hand raised this weekend.

