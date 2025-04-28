Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Des Moines

Based out of Bettendorf, Miletich Fighting Systems was the first super-camp in the UFC, with five members of the long-defunct team holding championship gold at one point. The team’s namesake and leader, Pat Miletich, was the inaugural welterweight titleholder, 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Jens Pulver was in the first lightweight champion, and Matt Hughes and Tim Sylvia were both two-time champions in their respective divisions.

While Robbie Lawler won the welterweight title many years after his time as a member of the MFS crew, the Iowa outfit was where he got his start, and he’ll become the fourth member of the team inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame when he joins Miletich, Hughes, and Pulver later this year.

Given the deep combat sports history in the state, how long Iowans have been waiting for the UFC to come to town, and the tremendous collection of matchups set to take place at Wells Fargo Arena this weekend, don’t be surprised if Saturday turns out to be a raucous affair and the promotion to make far more frequent visits to “The Hawkeye State.”

Let’s dive into what’s on tap this weekend.