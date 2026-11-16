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A matchup between Top 5 standouts in the light heavyweight division who are coming in on very different tracks headlines Saturday’s return to Qatar, as former champion and perennial contender Jiří Procházka faces surging Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Navajo Stirling.

Procházka competes for the first time since getting knocked out by Stirling’s teammate Carlos Ulberg in their clash for the vacant title at UFC 327 in Miami back in April. It was the third consecutive championship fight loss for the beloved fighter from the Czech Republic, who is otherwise unbeaten in the UFC, with each of his six wins coming inside the distance.

FULL FIGHT: Jiří Procházka vs Khalil Rountree Jr.

Stirling posted three wins in nine months to begin his UFC tenure after graduating from Season 8 of the Contender Series and has already matched that total this year as he heads into his first main event assignment with the promotion. The difference, however, is that after going to the scorecards in each of his first three outings, the City Kickboxing man has morphed into a finisher this year, most recently dispatching Jan Blachowicz in Serbia this summer in less than three minutes.

The overall shallowness of the division means this isn’t quite a “crossroads” fight for Procházka, but there is undoubtedly a lot weighing on it for the enigmatic soul and dynamic striker. There is pressure on Stirling as well, as this is his first headlining turn and his chance to establish himself as one of the top contenders in the division by taking out a former champion for the second straight fight.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Aljamain Sterling vs Kevin Vallejos