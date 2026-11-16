UFC makes its third trip of the year to the Middle East, touching down in Doha, Qatar, for the second time and bringing with it a loaded Fight Night event headlined by a crucial light heavyweight matchup between former champ Jiří Procházka and streaking contender Navajo Stirling.
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Backed by a collection of outstanding and intriguing matchups, Saturday’s fight card at ABHA Arena promises to be thoroughly entertaining from start to finish, with implications for several weight divisions going forward. Now sit back, relax and get up to speed on the matchups set to hit the Octagon this weekend as we close out the November slate.
Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs Navajo Stirling
Location: ABHA Arena, Doha, Qatar
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matchups:
- Aljamain Sterling vs Kevin Vallejos
- Dan Hooker vs Brian Ortega
- Kyoji Horiguchi vs Asu Almabayev
- Jared Cannonier vs Ikram Aliskerov
Prelim Matchups
- Aleksandre Topuria vs Santiago Luna
- Shamil Gaziev vs Tallison Teixeira
- Amir Albazi vs Alessandro Costa
- Jake Matthews vs Tahir Abdullayev
- Nikolas Motta vs Dom Mar Fan
- Diyar Nurgozhay vs Alik Lorenz
Main Event Matchup: Jiří Procházka vs Navajo Stirling
A matchup between Top 5 standouts in the light heavyweight division who are coming in on very different tracks headlines Saturday’s return to Qatar, as former champion and perennial contender Jiří Procházka faces surging Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Navajo Stirling.
Procházka competes for the first time since getting knocked out by Stirling’s teammate Carlos Ulberg in their clash for the vacant title at UFC 327 in Miami back in April. It was the third consecutive championship fight loss for the beloved fighter from the Czech Republic, who is otherwise unbeaten in the UFC, with each of his six wins coming inside the distance.
FULL FIGHT: Jiří Procházka vs Khalil Rountree Jr.
Stirling posted three wins in nine months to begin his UFC tenure after graduating from Season 8 of the Contender Series and has already matched that total this year as he heads into his first main event assignment with the promotion. The difference, however, is that after going to the scorecards in each of his first three outings, the City Kickboxing man has morphed into a finisher this year, most recently dispatching Jan Blachowicz in Serbia this summer in less than three minutes.
The overall shallowness of the division means this isn’t quite a “crossroads” fight for Procházka, but there is undoubtedly a lot weighing on it for the enigmatic soul and dynamic striker. There is pressure on Stirling as well, as this is his first headlining turn and his chance to establish himself as one of the top contenders in the division by taking out a former champion for the second straight fight.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Aljamain Sterling vs Kevin Vallejos
Less than a month after Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his featherweight title with a win over Movsar Evloev in the region, Aljamain Sterling and Kevin Vallejos share the Octagon in a battle of top-ranked talents looking to strengthen their cases for a championship opportunity in 2027.
The 37-year-old Sterling was lobbying for a fight with Volkanovski ahead of Evloev on the basis of tenure and track record, but the former bantamweight titleholder can make things more compelling if he’s able to halt Vallejos’ rise this weekend. He’s earned quality wins over Brian Ortega and Youssef Zalal since losing to Evloev, and pushing his winning streak to three would be a major positive, especially if he can pick up his first finish since relocating to the 145-pound weight class.
WATCH: Aljamain Sterling's Top Finishes
Vallejos has gone 4-0 inside the Octagon and is 18-1 overall, with his lone loss coming on Season 7 of the Contender Series by decision against Jean Silva, the clubhouse leader in the title chase. His last two wins have been crushing finishes of veterans Giga Chikadze and Josh Emmett, but if he can topple Sterling here, it will show he’s a serious threat and not just a young buck climbing the ranks with quick finishes over a couple of names who are a little long in the tooth.
This feels like a classic “grappler versus striker” battle, and we definitely need to see how Vallejos’ wrestling defense holds up against high-level competition. But don’t be surprised if Sterling tries to throw with him a little, especially in the early going. The winner becomes the 1B to Silva’s 1A in the title conversation, and if Volk ends up fighting Justin Gaethje, as he floated following his win, they could be facing the Brazilian “Lord” for an interim or vacant title early next year.
Dan Hooker vs Brian Ortega
Dan Hooker welcomes Brian Ortega to the lightweight division in this matchup of all-action fan favorites that should delight the audience in Qatar and at home on Saturday.
“The Hangman” heads back to Doha for the second straight year after headlining opposite Arman Tsarukyan last November. That bout kicked off the three-fight slide he carries into the Octagon this weekend, but Hooker remains one of the more dangerous men in the division and a perfect person to call upon in situations like this one.
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I’ll be honest: Ortega is a giant question mark for me at this point because he’s earned one win since facing Volkanovski for the featherweight title at UFC 266 (that was five years ago) and hasn’t fought since August 2025, when he looked like death the day before and probably shouldn’t have competed. We all know the highlights and the skills that he possesses, but it’s been a long time since we’ve seen them deployed inside the Octagon with any real consistency.
Will Hooker halt his slide and hand Ortega a third consecutive defeat, or will “T-City” have a triumphant debut and show he’s still got a little something left in the tank in his new surroundings?
Kyoji Horiguchi vs Asu Almabayev
The jockeying for position in the flyweight hierarchy continues here as Top 10 fighters Kyoji Horiguchi and Asu Almabayev go head-to-head in a must-see matchup.
Horiguchi began his return to the UFC ranks in Qatar last November with a third-round submission win over Tagir Ulanbekov. A win over Amir Albazi followed before he got stopped by Manel Kape in June, and now the 36-year-old “Karate Kid” looks to defend his place in the Top 5 against his advancing opponent from Kazakhstan.
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Almabayev also makes his second appearance at ABHA Arena in as many years this weekend after picking up a third-round submission win over Alex Perez as part of last year’s debut event at the venue. He’s since added a Suloev stretch finish over Charles Johnson in June to extend his winning streak to three and improve his record to 7-1 inside the Octagon. A win over Horiguchi here would thrust him into the title conversation for the first time.
Even before the belt goes on the line in January at UFC 336, there are a number of key flyweight pairings on tap, including this one, and it will be fascinating to see what the landscape looks like as we head to Toronto for next year’s initial numbered event. Each fighter could be a new challenger for champion Joshua Van, and each has history with challenger Manel Kape, so we could be looking at a title eliminator here.
Jared Cannonier vs Ikram Aliskerov
The main card kicks off in the middleweight division as Top 15 fixture Jared Cannonier faces off with Russian dark horse Ikram Aliskerov.
Cannonier, who will turn 43 in March, has dropped to No. 12, one of his lowest rankings since arriving in the division eight years ago. He’s dropped decisions to Christian Leroy Duncan and Michael “Venom” Page in his last two appearances and owns just a single win over his last five fights, so it’ll be interesting to see if he can stem the tide and close out the year with a quality win in this one.
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Stationed one spot behind his opponent in the media rankings, Aliskerov feels like he’s been waiting to break into the Top 10 for the last several years, and a win here could get him one step closer. He’s won three straight and five of six in the UFC, with his only loss coming when he accepted a fight with Robert Whittaker on a week’s notice in Riyadh.
Cannonier still has power, and Aliskerov hasn’t always been the most defensively responsible in that regard, but the momentum is certainly on the side of the Contender Series graduate. Middleweight has been undergoing renovations for a couple of years now, and there is a real possibility that this matchup adds to those ongoing changes.
Preliminary Card Pairings
Aleksandre Topuria vs Santiago Luna
The prelims wrap in the bantamweight division as Aleksandre Topuria makes his third appearance inside the Octagon, returning to face young prospect Santiago Luna.
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The elder Topuria hasn’t fought since last year in Qatar, where he outclassed Bekzat Almakhan to earn his second straight UFC win and push his record to 7-1 overall. Luna jumps into another challenging matchup after dropping a short-notice battle with Bryce Mitchell in the summer that still highlighted the 22-year-old’s abundant upside, despite the result.
Shamil Gaziev vs Tallison Teixeira
Heavyweight graduates from Dana White’s Contender Series meet this weekend as Shamil Gaziev shares the Octagon with Brazil’s Tallison Teixeira.
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Gaziev, who represents the Kingdom of Bahrain, looks to build on his rapid first-round knockout of Kennedy Nzechukwu in August and exorcise the demons of his loss to Waldo Cortes Acosta in Doha last year. The 26-year-old Teixeira hopes to continue his pattern of alternating results each fight after falling to Russian bulldozer Sergei Pavlovich earlier this year in Macau.
Amir Albazi vs Alessandro Costa
Amir Albazi and Alessandro Costa renew acquaintances a touch under four years after their first meeting, with positioning in the flyweight rankings at stake.
Albazi competes for the second time this year, looking to rebound from his February loss to Horiguchi and pick up his first win since earning a debated split decision victory over Kai Kara-France in June 2023. Costa, who filled in for Alex Perez in their first meeting, seeks a fourth straight stoppage win this year and a measure of vengeance as he faces “The Prince” for a second time.
Jake Matthews vs Tahir Abdullayev
Welterweight mainstay Jake Matthews collects another new stamp in his passport as he heads to Qatar to face UFC sophomore Tahir Abdullayev.
The 32-year-old Matthews makes his 25th career trek into the Octagon, aiming to build on his win over Carlston Harris in May and maintain the form that has seen him win four of his last five overall. Abdullayev scored a late third-round stoppage win over fellow newcomer Jefferson Nascimento in his promotional debut at home in Azerbaijan in June and can establish a new baseline for where he fits in the division by toppling the Australian here.
Nikolas Motta vs Dom Mar Fan
It’s Contender Series versus Road to UFC in the lightweight division here as Nikolas Motta takes on Dom Mar Fan.
Motta makes his return to action for the first time since his barnburner with Nazim Sadykhov in Baku in June 2025, a bout that earned Fight of the Night honors and Fight of the Year consideration. He carries a 3-3 record with one no contest into his clash with “Street Buddha” on Saturday. After winning the RTU Season 4 lightweight tournament in February at UFC 325, Mar Fan was submitted by Kody Steele in his promotional debut in May, halting a five-fight winning streak.
Diyar Nurgozhay vs Alik Lorenz
Light heavyweight graduates from Dana White’s Contender Series collide here as Diyar Nurgozhay battles MMA Lab representative Alik Lorenz.
Nurgozhay touches down in Qatar having earned back-to-back wins this year to bring his record back to level inside the Octagon. Lorenz, who lost to Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev on Season 9 of the Contender Series before earning a contract this season, looks to add to the overall success of the Season 10 grads by earning a victory in his promotional debut far away from home on Saturday night.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.