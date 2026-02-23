Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Mexico

The most accomplished Mexican fighter in UFC history, Moreno picked up his first UFC win in his home nation last year, getting the better of Steve Erceg to head into the second half of the year on a two-fight winning streak. He ran into rising star Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323 and kicks off his 2026 campaign looking to steady himself in the ultra-competitive and shifting flyweight ranks.

Kavanagh was originally penciled in to compete on March 14th, but jumped at the chance to share the Octagon with the former champion. The highly regarded Briton earned wins in each of his first two UFC starts before suffering his first professional loss last August, but he can rebound in a major way with a win this weekend.

UFC MEXICO FULL FIGHTS: Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi | Lone'er Kavanagh vs Felipe dos Santos

This is such a fascinating fight, as it should tell us a great deal about where each competitor stands in their careers as 2026 really gets rolling. The division is bustling at the moment, and Moreno wants to show he’s still deserving of a place in the title conversation, while Kavanagh will be looking to demonstrate the lessons learned from his first loss while making an expedited climb into the mix.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Marlon Vera vs David Martinez

Bantamweights feature in the penultimate pairing of the evening as divisional stalwart Marlon “Chito” Vera faces off with ascending sophomore David Martinez.