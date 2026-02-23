Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Mexico

Every UFC trip to Mexico City has been electric, and Saturday’s return to Arena CDMX promises to be no different as the first Mexican champion in UFC history returns in search of his second straight win on home soil against an ambitious prospect looking to jump the line in the flyweight division.
In addition to the captivating main event between Brandon Moreno and Lone’er Kavanagh, this weekend’s fight card also features a collection of the top ascending Latin American talents and the promotional debuts of several recent Dana White’s Contender Series grads. The combination of established names, competitive matchups, and promising newcomers sets the table for a thoroughly enjoyable night of action inside the Octagon, so let’s dive into what’s available on this weekend’s smorgasbord of fights.
Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Lone’er Kavanagh
Location: Arena CDMX — Mexico City, Mexico
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Marlon Vera vs David Martinez
- Edgar Chairez vs Felipe Bunes
- Daniel Zellhuber vs King Green
- Imanol Rodriguez vs Kevin Borjas
- Santiago Luna vs Angel Pacheco
Prelim Matches:
- Ryan Gandra vs Jose Daniel Medina
- Ailin Perez vs Macy Chiasson
- Cristian Quinonez vs Kris Moutinho
- Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Javier Reyes
- Sofia Montenegro vs Ernesta Kareckaite
- Damian Pinas vs Wes Schultz
- Erik Silva vs Francis Marshall
Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Lone’er Kavanagh
Former flyweight champion and the man at the vanguard of Mexican MMA’s rise in the UFC over the last several years, Brandon Moreno makes his third straight headlining appearance at Arena CDMX, stepping in against British prospect Lone’er Kavanagh.
The most accomplished Mexican fighter in UFC history, Moreno picked up his first UFC win in his home nation last year, getting the better of Steve Erceg to head into the second half of the year on a two-fight winning streak. He ran into rising star Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323 and kicks off his 2026 campaign looking to steady himself in the ultra-competitive and shifting flyweight ranks.
Kavanagh was originally penciled in to compete on March 14th, but jumped at the chance to share the Octagon with the former champion. The highly regarded Briton earned wins in each of his first two UFC starts before suffering his first professional loss last August, but he can rebound in a major way with a win this weekend.
This is such a fascinating fight, as it should tell us a great deal about where each competitor stands in their careers as 2026 really gets rolling. The division is bustling at the moment, and Moreno wants to show he’s still deserving of a place in the title conversation, while Kavanagh will be looking to demonstrate the lessons learned from his first loss while making an expedited climb into the mix.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Marlon Vera vs David Martinez
Bantamweights feature in the penultimate pairing of the evening as divisional stalwart Marlon “Chito” Vera faces off with ascending sophomore David Martinez.
Now 33 and more than a decade into his UFC career, Vera has settled in as a fixture in the Top 15; an ever-dangerous veteran who has the weaponry and power to beat anyone on a given night, but someone that can also be a little too selective with his shots at times. He’s dropped three straight, dating back to his title fight with Sean O’Malley at UFC 299, but given how livid he was following the verdict of his bout in Vancouver last October, you’d have to imagine he comes out with a greater sense of urgency here.
Martinez successfully accomplished the co-main event version of what Kavanagh is attempting to do this weekend back at Noche UFC in September, climbing from a solid pairing with Quang Le into a clash with Rob Font, where he out-worked the veteran and usurped his place in the rankings. “Doctor” has now won nine straight overall, and running his streak to double digits could potentially put him in line for an even greater opportunity next time out.
Will “Chito” stem the tide and hold fast, or can Martinez collect another massive victory to continue his ascent?
Edgar Chairez vs Felipe Bunes
In the second of three main card flyweight tussles, Mexican battler Edgar Chairez welcomes Brazilian Felipe Bunes to Arena CDMX.
Chairez has been a vital addition to the division after a good showing in his Dana White’s Contender Series loss a couple of seasons back. “Puro Chicali” has gone 2-2 with one no contest, earning stoppage wins over Daniel Lacerda and CJ Vergara, the latter of which came in Mexico City last year, while his setbacks have come against title contender Tatsuro Taira (on short notice) and champion Joshua Van.
The 36-year-old Bunes makes his fourth appearance inside the Octagon here, looking to maintain his pattern of alternating results. After losing to Van in his promotional debut, “Felipinho” earned a quick submission win over Jose Johnson before pushing unbeaten compatriot Rafael Estevam to his limits last summer.
This profiles as a sneaky barnburner in the 125-pound ranks as both men bring aggressiveness and keen finishing instinct to the table. With the division in full focus this weekend, don’t be surprised if they aim to show out on Saturday night.
Daniel Zellhuber vs King Green
All-action DWCS grad Daniel Zellhuber returns to Mexico City in search of the biggest win of his career when he takes on tenured lightweight veteran King Green.
Zellhuber has gone 3-3 in the UFC since earning his contract in the fall of 2021 with a win that pushed his record to 12-0 overall. He’s been involved in one instant classic and a couple of additional close, competitive battles, which makes now the ideal time for the 26-year-old talent to start putting everything together and make a little run in the 155-pound weight class.
Still grinding at age 39, Green closed out 2025 with a quality win over newcomer Lance Gibson Jr. in December, leaning on his signature deceptive style and strong defensive fundamentals. The Inland Empire man has a history of having success in these types of matchups and would love nothing more than to venture into Zellhuber’s backyard, collect another win, and keep things moving forward to start 2026.
Can “Golden Boy” get back in the win column and delight the partisan crowd, or will Green rule the day in Mexico City?
Imanol Rodriguez vs Kevin Borjas
Talented, young flyweights clash on the main card as Imanol Rodriguez makes his first UFC start opposite fellow DWCS grad Kevin Borjas.
Rodriguez was a semifinalist on Season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter, losing to eventual winner Joseph Morales by split decision, and then rolled into the Meta APEX in the fall and claimed a spot on the roster with an impressive first-round stoppage win on DWCS last October. He has shown uncanny power for the division to this point in his career, and it will be interesting to see if he can maintain it now that he’s swimming in a much deeper talent pool.
Borjas is one of those fighters who has looked much better than his 1-3 record inside the Octagon indicates. He went the distance with the champion Van in his debut loss and had a brilliant performance against Mexican standout “Lazy Boy” Rodriguez two fights later, showing the offensive skills that had everyone intrigued by his upside coming off his Contender Series win.
Because the division is brimming with talent at the moment, there is no rush to elevate either of these two young competitors right now, which means we should get ample opportunity to see them grow and develop in the coming years. This is a great initial test for Rodriguez and a good opportunity for Borjas to steady the ship and cement his place in the divisional ranks with a good showing.
Santiago Luna vs Angel Pacheco
After debuting last fall at Noche UFC, Santiago Luna returns home to Mexico for his sophomore appearance, stepping in with Dana White’s Contender Series grad Angel Pacheco in the opening bout of Saturday’s main card.
Luna looked a little nervous in the early goings of his fight with Quang Le, but needed just one clean shot to shift the momentum and begin rolling to a stoppage win in his promotional debut. His ability to navigate the rough moments in his debut is a good indicator of his moxie and mettle, and it’s worth remembering that “Borderboy” is only 21 years old and six fights into his pro career.
Pacheco is one of the rare competitors to earn a contract despite a loss in his DWCS appearance, and he touches down in Mexico City looking to spoil Luna’s homecoming while maintaining his 100 percent finishing rate. He pushed Danny Silva to the cards on the Contender Series and did the same to Caolan Loughran in his debut, and has spent the last week in Mexico City preparing alongside teammate Kris Moutinho.
Can the local prospect thrill the partisan crowd in the main card opener, or will the steely underdog spoil his homecoming?
Preliminary Card Pairings
Ryan Gandra vs Jose Daniel Medina
Middleweights who made their way to the roster through the Contender Series meet at Arena CDMX as Ryan Gandra faces off with Jose Daniel Medina.
Gandra has posted seven straight wins to arrive in the UFC with an 8-1 record, having earned finishes in six of those wins, including his appearance in Las Vegas last August. The 34-year-old Medina impressed the UFC CEO with his toughness but has yet to have his hand raised inside the Octagon, a fact he hopes to remedy this weekend in Mexico City.
Ailin Perez vs Macy Chiasson
Ailin Perez and Macy Chiasson meet in this matchup of Top 10 bantamweights aiming to make a concerted push forward in 2026.
Perez has been a pleasant surprise since dropping her promotional debut in a featherweight title in September 2022, with the Argentine having posted five straight wins to climb to No. 7 in the rankings while showing steady improvement in all facets of her game, which has her in a position to enter title contention with another win or two.
Stationed at No. 8, Chiasson has been on the cusp of contention for a couple of years but hasn’t been able to take that next step, though a win over Perez would be an outstanding way to start the year.
Cristian Quinonez vs Kris Moutinho
Expect fireworks in this one as bantamweight banger Cristian Quinonez and Kris Moutinho share the Octagon on Saturday’s prelims.
“Problema” has earned 13 finishes in 18 career wins and been stopped in each of his five setbacks, while Moutinho has never shied away from getting into a quality dust-up. Both are looking to cement their places on the roster, so don't be surprised if this one ends with a bang and sets the early benchmark in the Fight of the Night race.
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Javier Reyes
Brazilian veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade serves as the welcoming committee for DWCS graduate Javier Reyes in this featherweight fixture.
“D. Silva” has faced a slew of talented competitors over the years and holds wins over Cody Stamann, Renan Barao, and Marlon Vera while making everyone he’s faced work for every inch of ground they’ve gotten. The 32-year-old Reyes has earned finishes in 18 of his 22 career wins and has won 12 of his last 14 fights, with his losses coming against fellow Class of ’25 grad Lerryan Douglas and Cub Swanson protégé Chris Mecate.
Sofia Montenegro vs Ernesta Kareckaite
Dueling Dana White’s Contender Series alums square off in Mexico City as Sofia Montenegro makes her debut opposite Season 7 alum Ernesta Kareckaite.
Montenegro landed on the wrong side of a debated split decision verdict last season, but earned a contract nonetheless after showing tenacity and grit in her bout with Jeisla Chaves. Kareckaite was on the happy side of a similar situation during her Contender Series appearance and enters this one looking to collect her second straight UFC win.
Erik Silva vs Francis Marshall
Featherweights and Contender Series grads Erik Silva and Francis Marshall meet on a preliminary card fight of the evening on Saturday.
Fighting for the first time since suffering a knee injury seconds into his second UFC appearance in February 2024, Silva aims to channel the form that produced five straight stoppage wins on his way to earning a place on the UFC roster. It’s been an up-and-down run against tough competition thus far for Marshall, who is officially 1-3 in the UFC, but coming off a contentious split decision loss to recent TUF winner Mairon Santos.
Damian Pinas vs Wes Schultz
Middleweight debutants share the Octagon here as Damian Pinas and Wes Schultz make their first starts under the UFC banner opposite one another.
Pinas, who trains out of Nova Uniao, is just 23 years old and still developing, though his 100-percent finishing rate and 8-1 record suggests he’s definitely one to watch going forward. After losing to middleweight prospect Mansur Abdul-Malik in Season 8, Schultz impressed in Season 9, hitting a Suloev Stretch on Mario Mingaj to earn his place on the roster.