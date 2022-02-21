Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green

Despite losing his original opponent, streaking contender Islam Makhachev gets the opportunity to remain on the fight card and pursue a tenth straight victory as Bobby Green makes a quick turnaround to step into this main event assignment on Saturday.

Makhachev has been steadily working his way up the divisional ranks for the last six years, cobbling together a nine-fight winning streak where he looks more and more like the future champion his teammates and training partners have been saying he will be all along. Last year, the 30-year-old posted a trio of stoppage wins to push his record to 21-1, capping the impressive run with a first-round submission finish of Dan Hooker at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

A veteran of more than 40 fights, 18 of which have come inside the Octagon, Saturday marks Green’s first headlining assignment in the UFC. The 35-year-old from Fontana, California closed out 2021 with a first-round knockout win over Al Iaquinta at Madison Square Garden and began his 2022 campaign with a unanimous decision victory over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271.

As much as not seeing Makhachev take on Beneil Dariush, who was forced out with a leg injury, is disappointing, this is an outstanding short-notice option, as the surging fighter from Dagestan remains on the card and faces a stern test in the form of a battle-tested divisional stalwart who has never looked better.

Can Makhachev navigate the changes and move another step closer to challenging for championship gold or will Green secure his second win of the month and inject himself into the title conversation in the process?

Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman